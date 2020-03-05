2020 NFL Draft: Patriots meet with FCS tight end sleeper Adam Trautman at the combine

Adam Trautman, a tight end out of the University of Dayton, met with the Patriots during last week's NFL combine. Trautman, who caught 28 touchdowns during his final three seasons with the Flyers, enjoyed his time with the Patriots' brass.

"Just the work mentality," Trautman said when asked his main takeaway from his meeting with the Patriots, via NBC Sports' Phil Perry. "That's definitely the type of franchise I could see myself playing for. That type of mentality and attitude."

While playing for a Football Championship Subdivision program may have hurt his draft odds in the past, that's certainly not the case for Trautman, who the sixth best tight end and the 101st best player in the 2020 draft, according to CBS Sports. Trautman backed those rankings at the combine, as he was among the leaders at his position in the broad jump (9-foot-6), vertical jump (34.5 inches) and the 40-yard dash (4.80).

"It was a great experience," Trautman said of the combine during an interview with Eric Onyechefule of Dayton 247 Now. "Obviously, it's something that I've watched since I was probably 13. To be able to go out and actually compete in it was definitely a great opportunity to me."

At 6-foot-6 and 253 pounds, Trautman has the type the size the Patriots look for at the tight end position. Trautman definitely took advance of his size advantage at Dayton. As a junior, he caught nine touchdowns while averaging 14.7 yards a catch. Last fall, he caught 70 passes for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns.

As you can see in his college highlight films, Trautman was a red zone machine at Dayton, as he continuously made combat catches over defenders. He also has tremendous hands, as he was able to make a one-handed touchdown catch in the Flyers' 2019 victory over Valparaiso. Trautman also showed versatility, catching passes outside the hash marks as well as over the middle. While his blocking at Dayton left sometime to be desired at times, that's certainly something Trautman can improve upon at the next level.

While he didn't face the stiffest of competition at Dayton, Trautman said that playing for the Flyers allowed him to develop as a tight end playing quarterback during his high school career. During his redshirt season, Trautman was named the Flyers' Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year. The following season, he began lining up at tight end while occasionally playing quarterback out of the Wildcat. Over the next three seasons, Trautman blossomed into one of the nation's most prolific tight ends, becoming a first-team Associated Press FCS All-American and the Pioneer League Offensive Player last season.

"My film from when I first started playing tight end looked different my redshirt sophomore year," Trautman said of his development at Dayton. "Then it looked different my redshirt junior year, then it looked different my redshirt senior year. And that's what you get at Dayton. It's not Ohio State, where you go in and these kids are already ready to go. Dayton's a place where you develop over time and you get better, and that's what I hope to continue to do."

Trautman, who is part of a tight end class that includes Purdue Brycen Hopkins, Notre Dame's Cole Kmet and LSU's Thaddeus Moss, is ready to show that he belongs with those players at the next level.

"I'm not really worried about the small school thing anymore," he said. "I know (NFL) teams aren't anymore as well. Just continue to do my thing and prove that I belong just as much as any other kid."