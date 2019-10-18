2020 NFL Mock Draft: A.J. Green, Von Miller land on new teams in special trade deadline projection
The NFL would look a lot different with these stars in new jerseys
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching on Oct. 29. A year ago at this time, Demaryius Thomas, Golden Tate, Amari Cooper and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix were all moved. The murmurings of a potential Odell Beckham Jr. trade had started as well. The scenarios that unfold in this mock draft projection are completely hypothetical and are derived by a general philosophy that struggling teams need to trade their aging, valuable assets for top dollar. If a player is not in a rebuilding team's plans two years down the road, then there need to be conversations about moving that player.
Wide receiver A.J. Green, cornerback Patrick Peterson, tight end O.J. Howard, offensive tackle Trent Williams, outside linebacker Von Miller, defensive end Leonard Williams, outside linebacker Chandler Jones and wide receiver Stefon Diggs all get dealt.
There is a lot of trade talk occurring around the league. Follow along at CBSSports.com, where you will find some of the following topics:
Dolphins are reportedly entertaining a Kenyan Drake trade
O.J. Howard is reportedly unavailable in a trade
Trade deadline buyers and sellers
Trade grades: Jalen Ramsey dealt to the Rams
Six potential trade destinations for Trent Williams
Before you get angry at the draft order, please know that it's based on the current SportsLine Super Bowl odds projections and has nothing to do with us hating your favorite team.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Dolphins benched Josh Rosen after saying he would start the rest of the season. It is unclear if they are protecting him or tossing in their cards. Young is the best player and the Dolphins are a long way away from competing.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Zac Taylor worked well with Jared Goff, who is primarily a pocket passer, in Los Angeles but they add a true dual-threat option here with Tagovailoa. The Alabama quarterback is accurate and poised in the pocket. He can be the franchise quarterback for the Bengals.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The culture in Washington needs to change but I can't do that with a mock draft pick so I'll give them Okudah. Cornerback is one of many positions of need as the Redskins attempt to figure this all out.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
In this trade scenario, the Broncos send star pass rusher Von Miller to the Falcons in exchange for a first-round swap in the 2020 NFL Draft and future early considerations. Atlanta could flat out surrender its first-round pick in this draft but No. 4 is too high. Denver finally parts ways with Emmanuel Sanders and brings in Jeudy.
Round 1 - Pick 5
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
The Epenesa selection is paired with a trade that I project later in the first round. He is a high-character player with large talent and New York gets him on a rookie contract.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Cardinals are feeling a sense of validation with their Kyler Murray choice after what occurred last week. They continue to bolster the offensive line as that young offensive nucleus sans Larry Fitzgerald comes together.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
This choice comes over in the Miller swap. Atlanta looks a lot better with Miller and Simmons on its defense. Simmons is the best open-field tackler in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Kinlaw is a freak. He is strong and possesses the ability to push the pocket. Tampa Bay has made some changes to its defensive line in recent years and more might be coming.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
A quarterback would make sense here but options might be available in the second round. It is difficult to pass on a player of Delpit's caliber.
Round 1 - Pick 10
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Golden Tate is not a long-term solution for this young team. They are clearly rebuilding and 31-year-olds are typically not included in those plans. Lamb is a player with great body control in addition to his other special athletic gifts. The offensive line is improved and now Lamb is paired with Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard and Daniel Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
If Gardner Minshew mania is to continue, he needs another true receiving threat. D.J. Chark has flashed his potential but it remains an open-ended conversation.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Ruggs in the slot between Keenan Allen and Mike Williams would be exciting. Their immediate focus needs to be on improving their run game, however.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 13
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Cleveland feels like a likely landing spot for Trent Williams if the stubborn Redskins loosen their grip on him. The Browns would not give the No. 13 overall selection straight up. Washington will need to send some assets -- potentially even its second-round pick -- in return to even out this deal.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Georgia's Jake Fromm has a higher ceiling but his addition would feel more like what they have been accustomed to in recent years. Herbert is a quarterback that pushes the ball downfield, which is what Jon Gruden intends to do with his offense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Cowboys need to improve their secondary. The sentiment has been maintained in every mock draft scenario this year. Jackson is a lightly discussed player with big ability.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 16
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Miami needs to continue building its offensive line for whichever quarterback is ultimately installed there. This pick came over in the Minkah Fitzpatrick deal.
Round 1 - Pick 17
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Chaisson has elite potential but he has struggled to stay healthy, which has to terrify Detroit given all it has been through with Jarrad Davis. The LSU product is worth the risk for Matt Patricia though.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 18
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Jacksonville gets a replacement for Jalen Ramsey with one of the picks it acquired as part of that deal. The Jaguars got a great return for their All-Pro cornerback. They better make the most of those picks or Los Angeles wins the deal.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 19
Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs
In this scenario, Stefon Diggs is traded to the Colts. It is unlikely that Minnesota deals him but this is a hypothetical situation. If you just wanted to see more of the same mock draft projections, then you probably would not have made it this far in anyway. The Vikings get some salary cap relief and some assets to relocate while the T.Y. Hilton-dependent Colts become a little less so.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 20
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Patrick Peterson is still a great player but he likely does not warrant a first-round pick straight up anymore. Philadelphia would get compensation back in this deal. Gross-Matos supplies a pass rush desperately needed thanks to another trade projection.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 21
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Oakland rounds out its Khalil Mack trade with some attitude up the middle. The Raiders' linebacker room is awful and they need an upgrade.
Round 1 - Pick 22
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Henderson is good value here. He brings back end play-making ability that will benefit from the talented pass rush the Panthers have built.
Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
Baltimore is making a run this season. It was clear when the Ravens acquired cornerback Marcus Peters. In this scenario, they acquire Leonard Williams and some other assets in exchange for their first-round pick. New York is no longer forced to hold Ryan Kalil hostage. He can return to retirement.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Diggs is gone so Minnesota adds another dynamic weapon. The Vikings have placed an emphasis on running the football so adding a wide receiver who essentially plays like a running back makes a lot of sense.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
The Dolphins need to accumulate talent. Swift is simply too good to pass up at this stage of the first round. It sounds probable that they move Kenyan Drake as well.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Mike Daniels was released this offseason. Green Bay wants to play with a bulky front so adding the draft's best fits the mold.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Weaver is fast, gets off blocks and finishes plays. He can be a younger replacement for Jerry Hughes, who has had a great career in Buffalo. The Bills continue building a young, talented front seven.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 28
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
In this scenario, the Seahawks add Chandler Jones to replace Mychal Kendricks or K.J. Wright. A wounded Seattle pass rush gets some aid. For Arizona, Corey Peters is not a bad player but Wilson can be more dominant in that position for Arizona. His presence allows the linebackers behind him to operate more freely.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
The average fan would probably struggle to name New Orleans' linebacker group right now. Murray is an active linebacker capable of providing a spark to an improved defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs
Running back is not a need compared to some other areas but everyone knows how fun this would be to watch. Kansas City would have play-makers all over the field. Defenses have to bite a little harder on play-action with a talent like Taylor in the backfield.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Cincinnati gets wide receiver A.J. Green out of the conference by trading him to the 49ers, who were in the hunt for Odell Beckham Jr. but were unable to complete the trade. Jimmy Garoppolo gets a big threat target when healthy.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 32
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Tampa Bay has publicly stated that it has no intention of trading tight end O.J. Howard. He would also not warrant a first-round selection in return, but we have the Patriots acquiring some other pieces to justify this move. New England has been shuffling tight ends ever since Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement.
