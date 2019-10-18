2020 NFL Mock Draft: A.J. Green, Von Miller land on new teams in special trade deadline projection

Round 1 - Pick 1 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins benched Josh Rosen after saying he would start the rest of the season. It is unclear if they are protecting him or tossing in their cards. Young is the best player and the Dolphins are a long way away from competing.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Zac Taylor worked well with Jared Goff, who is primarily a pocket passer, in Los Angeles but they add a true dual-threat option here with Tagovailoa. The Alabama quarterback is accurate and poised in the pocket. He can be the franchise quarterback for the Bengals.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The culture in Washington needs to change but I can't do that with a mock draft pick so I'll give them Okudah. Cornerback is one of many positions of need as the Redskins attempt to figure this all out.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 4 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st In this trade scenario, the Broncos send star pass rusher Von Miller to the Falcons in exchange for a first-round swap in the 2020 NFL Draft and future early considerations. Atlanta could flat out surrender its first-round pick in this draft but No. 4 is too high. Denver finally parts ways with Emmanuel Sanders and brings in Jeudy.

Round 1 - Pick 5 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Epenesa selection is paired with a trade that I project later in the first round. He is a high-character player with large talent and New York gets him on a rookie contract.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals are feeling a sense of validation with their Kyler Murray choice after what occurred last week. They continue to bolster the offensive line as that young offensive nucleus sans Larry Fitzgerald comes together.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st This choice comes over in the Miller swap. Atlanta looks a lot better with Miller and Simmons on its defense. Simmons is the best open-field tackler in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Kinlaw is a freak. He is strong and possesses the ability to push the pocket. Tampa Bay has made some changes to its defensive line in recent years and more might be coming.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st A quarterback would make sense here but options might be available in the second round. It is difficult to pass on a player of Delpit's caliber.

Round 1 - Pick 10 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Golden Tate is not a long-term solution for this young team. They are clearly rebuilding and 31-year-olds are typically not included in those plans. Lamb is a player with great body control in addition to his other special athletic gifts. The offensive line is improved and now Lamb is paired with Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard and Daniel Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th If Gardner Minshew mania is to continue, he needs another true receiving threat. D.J. Chark has flashed his potential but it remains an open-ended conversation.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs in the slot between Keenan Allen and Mike Williams would be exciting. Their immediate focus needs to be on improving their run game, however.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Lucas Niang OL TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Cleveland feels like a likely landing spot for Trent Williams if the stubborn Redskins loosen their grip on him. The Browns would not give the No. 13 overall selection straight up. Washington will need to send some assets -- potentially even its second-round pick -- in return to even out this deal.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 3rd Georgia's Jake Fromm has a higher ceiling but his addition would feel more like what they have been accustomed to in recent years. Herbert is a quarterback that pushes the ball downfield, which is what Jon Gruden intends to do with his offense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys need to improve their secondary. The sentiment has been maintained in every mock draft scenario this year. Jackson is a lightly discussed player with big ability.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 16 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Miami needs to continue building its offensive line for whichever quarterback is ultimately installed there. This pick came over in the Minkah Fitzpatrick deal.

Round 1 - Pick 17 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Chaisson has elite potential but he has struggled to stay healthy, which has to terrify Detroit given all it has been through with Jarrad Davis. The LSU product is worth the risk for Matt Patricia though.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 18 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Jacksonville gets a replacement for Jalen Ramsey with one of the picks it acquired as part of that deal. The Jaguars got a great return for their All-Pro cornerback. They better make the most of those picks or Los Angeles wins the deal.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 19 Prince Tega Wanogho OT Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th In this scenario, Stefon Diggs is traded to the Colts. It is unlikely that Minnesota deals him but this is a hypothetical situation. If you just wanted to see more of the same mock draft projections, then you probably would not have made it this far in anyway. The Vikings get some salary cap relief and some assets to relocate while the T.Y. Hilton-dependent Colts become a little less so.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 20 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Patrick Peterson is still a great player but he likely does not warrant a first-round pick straight up anymore. Philadelphia would get compensation back in this deal. Gross-Matos supplies a pass rush desperately needed thanks to another trade projection.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 21 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Oakland rounds out its Khalil Mack trade with some attitude up the middle. The Raiders' linebacker room is awful and they need an upgrade.

Round 1 - Pick 22 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Henderson is good value here. He brings back end play-making ability that will benefit from the talented pass rush the Panthers have built.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 23 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Baltimore is making a run this season. It was clear when the Ravens acquired cornerback Marcus Peters. In this scenario, they acquire Leonard Williams and some other assets in exchange for their first-round pick. New York is no longer forced to hold Ryan Kalil hostage. He can return to retirement.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Diggs is gone so Minnesota adds another dynamic weapon. The Vikings have placed an emphasis on running the football so adding a wide receiver who essentially plays like a running back makes a lot of sense.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins need to accumulate talent. Swift is simply too good to pass up at this stage of the first round. It sounds probable that they move Kenyan Drake as well.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Mike Daniels was released this offseason. Green Bay wants to play with a bulky front so adding the draft's best fits the mold.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Weaver is fast, gets off blocks and finishes plays. He can be a younger replacement for Jerry Hughes, who has had a great career in Buffalo. The Bills continue building a young, talented front seven.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 28 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th In this scenario, the Seahawks add Chandler Jones to replace Mychal Kendricks or K.J. Wright. A wounded Seattle pass rush gets some aid. For Arizona, Corey Peters is not a bad player but Wilson can be more dominant in that position for Arizona. His presence allows the linebackers behind him to operate more freely.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd The average fan would probably struggle to name New Orleans' linebacker group right now. Murray is an active linebacker capable of providing a spark to an improved defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Running back is not a need compared to some other areas but everyone knows how fun this would be to watch. Kansas City would have play-makers all over the field. Defenses have to bite a little harder on play-action with a talent like Taylor in the backfield.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Cincinnati gets wide receiver A.J. Green out of the conference by trading him to the 49ers, who were in the hunt for Odell Beckham Jr. but were unable to complete the trade. Jimmy Garoppolo gets a big threat target when healthy.