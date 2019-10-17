Dolphins have had trade talks with multiple teams involving Kenyan Drake, per report

The Miami Dolphins might not be finished selling off talent just yet, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the team is shopping Kenyan Drake, indicating in trade talks with several teams that it's willing to deal the fourth-year running back.

Set to hit free agency after this season, Drake has had no discussions with the Dolphins about a potential contract extension, per Rapoport, and "would welcome a new opportunity" if Miami gets "the right offer."

The Dolphins have not been shy about stripping their own roster in favor of future draft picks amid a historically bad 0-5 start to the 2019 season, dealing big names like wide receiver Kenny Stills, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick just since September. Reports earlier in the year named Drake as another likely trade chip, indicating the Alabama product had grown frustrated with a limited role in Miami's offense, and while the running back later denied that was the case, it now appears the two sides are headed for a breakup, whether it comes during or immediately following this season.

A third-round draft pick of the team in 2016, Drake emerged as a play-maker in his second season, averaging nearly five yards per carry in six starts following Miami's trade of fellow running back Jay Ajayi. After logging just seven starts the following year, in which he was often said to be underutilized by then-coach Adam Gase, Drake entered 2019 with the expectation of an even bigger role but has carried the ball just 41 times for 155 yards through five games. The Dolphins started second-year reserve Mark Walton in place of Drake in Week 6.

From an outside perspective, Drake could still be of much value as a prospective dual-threat back. He's still just 25 years old, he's never missed a game in his NFL career, and he could potentially return a team a compensatory draft pick if he leaves via free agency in 2020.