2020 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers begin Matt Rhule era with a new quarterback, Patriots get a nice surprise

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st After years being stuck in quarterback purgatory, the Bengals get what looks like a legitimate franchise guy in Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Redskins are in position to be on the other end of a gigantic, Robert Griffin III type trade. But if they don't get an enormous haul for the No. 2 overall pick, they'll likely draft Young to continue to build the defensive front for new coach Ron Rivera.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Lions are another team that'll likely be fielding calls for a team looking to get ahead of the Dolphins to take a quarterback (presumably Tagovailoa), but Matt Patricia, in this scenario, stays put and drafts the best corner prospect in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd First surprise of Round 1, courtesy of Dave Gettleman. Wirfs over Georgia's Andrew Thomas isn't a big mistake though, as Wirfs is a super-strong, athletic blocker with experience at right and left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The tank job by Miami's front office -- not the coaches nor the players -- will have worked if this happens. Tagovailoa is about as polished as it gets as a quarterback prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Regardless of who's playing quarterback for the Chargers in their new Los Angeles home in 2020, he will need to be protected better than Philip Rivers has been the past few seasons. Insert Brown to that offensive line, Mr. Telesco.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th No one is quite sure what Rhule will want to do at quarterback, but it wouldn't be off-brand if the new, analytics-based Panthers moved on from Newton to save nearly $20 million. In this scenario, Rhule believes he can get the most out of the super-talented Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 8 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury. He then drafted Air Raid quarterback Kyler Murray. Logical. The next step in the familiarity project in the desert would be giving Murray his former Oklahoma teammate to become the team's No. 1 wideout.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Just about every good defense has quality linebackers. Think about it. With Myles Jack and Simmons, the Jaguars would have that, and he'd help the safety position too, as he's a legitimate hybrid with experience (and production) from both spots.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Damarious Randall, Eric Murray, and Juston Burris are set to hit free agency, so the safety spot could be pretty barren in Cleveland heading into the draft. Delpit has some tackling issues but is a huge safety prospect with plus athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st With Wirfs and Thomas gone up front, the Jets are perfectly content with Jeudy here at No. 11 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st Murray will need to go through the rigors of learning how to read route concepts in the NFL, but from an athleticism and instincts standpoint, he's right up there with Isaiah Simmons at the linebacker spot in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs flies and isn't a stiff, straight-line track guy. His cuts are sharp, and he's twitchy after the catch. Frank Reich will love him in his offense.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Buccaneers have loads of impending free agents on their defensive line. Brown is an overwhelming pocket pusher on the inside.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Broncos will likely prioritize offense throughout the draft but with some key pieces up front on defense hitting the market -- Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris -- John Elway decides to go with Kinlaw, a long, heavy-handed disruptor who can line up anywhere.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Gross-Matos is immensely long, pretty athletic and showcased more pass-rushing prowess in 2019. With Vic Beasley likely done in Atlanta, Dan Quinn dips into the edge-rusher well once again.

Round 1 - Pick 17 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th Even with DeMarcus Lawrence under contract for many years, the Cowboys quietly will have a sizable need on the edge in 2020. So they go with Chassion here, a ferocious defensive end who blossomed during a mostly healthy 2019 at LSU.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins go with the fundamentally sound, powerful Wills to shore up the right side of the line.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Jon Gruden is a West Coast Offense advocate, and Shenault is a West Coast offense receiver with good size, awesome contact balance, and serious speed in the open field.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th While not nearly as complete of a prospect, Diggs' size and physical style at the line of scrimmage is reminiscent to that of Jalen Ramsey.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Higgins gives the Eagles the best of both worlds at receiver -- he's tall and speedy down the field. Carson Wentz rejoices.

Round 1 - Pick 22 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd In this scenario, the Bills are relying on the depth of the receiver class to address the position in Round 2 or Round 3. With Epenesa they get a three-down defensive end with an ascending arsenal of pass-rushing moves.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 1st Somewhat of a surprise entry into the 2020 class, Kmet instantly became TE1 after his announcement. He's a decent blocker but thrives as a receiver thanks to a huge frame and smooth cutting abilities.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd This would represent quite the fall for the reliable and sticky Fulton, and the Saints would be thrilled to stop the plummet and pair him with Marshon Lattimore on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Uche EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 7th Uche is a freakish speed-to-power edge rusher with quality bend and a nice inside move. With more strength, he can be a high-end pass-rush specialist and has coverage skills thanks to good athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 5th Becton is gigantic but actually moves extremely well in a zone-blocking system, music to the ears of the offensive coaches in Minnesota.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Weaver is a heavy and decently polished edge rusher who can set the edge and bend it as a pass rusher. His swipe move is deadly.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 1st We aren't sure yet if Smith will declare for the 2020 Draft, but at guard, he can be an standout player right away because of his rare blend of size, strength, and athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 29 J.K. Dobbins RB Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 4th The Chiefs could use a bell-cow back in the Patrick Mahomes-led offense and Dobbins can undoubtedly be that featured back, as we've seen during his career at Ohio State.

Round 1 - Pick 30 KJ Hamler WR Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 176 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 82nd POSITION RNK 11th Hamler hasn't been a high-volume player for Penn State, but his movements are absolutely electric, and he flies down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ashtyn Davis S California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 3rd Keep going back to this pairing because the 49ers, despite their strong defense, could use another safety with linebacker qualities.