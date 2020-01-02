2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa worth a top-10 pick if he declares, Raiders find new QB-WR duo

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati is in need of a quarterback. They have already shown that Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley are not a part of their future plans.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Young is the best prospect regardless of position. Washington drafted their quarterback last year so Young should be an obvious choice for them.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Lions have undergone some changes in their secondary. The franchise appears ready to usher in a new age of talent. Okudah is easily the best cornerback available. He is a bit slight in frame but aggressive in run support, similar to Denzel Ward.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st General manager Dave Gettleman and the Giants have prioritized the offensive line but it has not worked out just yet. Thomas can slide in at left tackle for the expensive yet under-performing Nate Solder.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons can be successful inside or outside. He is a really talented, fluid player. There is no prospect better at making open field tackles. Miami needs talent upgrades across the board and Simmons is the best available.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles has not been able to rely on Russell Okung. Wills has been playing right tackle but his athleticism would likely allow him to transition to left tackle seamlessly.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Tagovailoa announces his NFL Draft decision on Jan. 6 so this selection could be irrelevant in four days. Carolina appears poised to make a change this offseason. Cam Newton is a very talented player but he can not be relied upon.

Round 1 - Pick 8 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury have provided a lot of optimism on offense but now Arizona needs to improve on defense. Epenesa is a really gifted pass rusher. The team needs to apply more pressure beyond Chandler Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st DJ Chark Jr. had a great season for Jacksonville but they need more production from the position. Jeudy has the highest floor of any wide receiver in this draft class. His attention to detail is much further along than most of his peers.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Cleveland's decision comes down to Javon Kinlaw and Delpit here. They need offensive tackle help but the remaining options do not warrant such an early selection.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets are going to prioritize the improvement of their offensive line this season. It was a common core value in Philadelphia and fans have already been able to see that carry over to New York. Wirfs can play inside or on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders are commonly attached to wide receivers. Antonio Brown was supposed to be their No. 1 wide receiver that could stretch the field, but that clearly did not work out. Lamb can fulfill their original expectation, with Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow able to capitalize.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Brown will be a common projection for the Colts. The team has attempted to add defensive tackle help capable of drawing attention from their smaller but talented linebacker unit. Brown will allow them to be stronger at the point of contact.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Fulton is the second cornerback off the board. He was also the best value at this position. Tampa Bay needs more consistent production at the position. They need offensive tackle help but it was too early for some of the remaining talent.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs working underneath with Courtland Sutton on the edge and Noah Fant flexed out would be difficult for opposing defenses to defend. It is a great combination of size and speed. From there, the attention should turn to improving the offensive line for quarterback Drew Lock.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 5th The Falcons need to find a way to generate more pass rush next season. Takk McKinley has not been the answer. Weaver is fast and does a great job shedding blocks. He could step in and start as a down defensive end in Dan Quinn's system from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd McKinney continues to be one of my favorite players to watch because of his fluid motion and positional flexibility. He is a chess piece for whoever ends up being Dallas' head coach next season. At the end of the day, improvement in the secondary was a must.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 4th Chaisson showed his capabilities against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. His bend around the edge may be the best in this class and he looked comfortable in coverage. With Simmons and now Chaisson, Miami has fortified their linebacker unit.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Jon Gruden has his choice of Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Jacob Eason at this stage. Love is probably the least likely because of his poor decision-making. It comes down to Gruden's personal preference but Eason is a great option as the team looks to become more explosive before their first game in Las Vegas.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville showed some flaws on their front seven this season but they still have some strong structural pieces with Josh Allen and Calais Campbell. Kinlaw can push the pocket from the interior, which makes them even more difficult to stop.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Philadelphia could be staring down some wholesale changes at the wide receiver position this offseason. Higgins is a No. 1 caliber wide receiver, which would allow Philadelphia to move the ball downfield more aggressively.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Murray seems like the missing piece for Mike Vrabel's defense. Vrabel wants someone that he can trust to communicate the calls and make plays; Murray is a great option. He is a fluid mover capable of playing sideline to sideline.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th John Brown had a great season but, is it sustainable? Justin Jefferson is either a great compliment or an insurance policy for a team that wants to push the ball downfield with the strong-armed Josh Allen. Jefferson has great hands and body control. He supplies a highlight reel catch seemingly every day.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 8th Minnesota addressed the center position in the first round last year and now they need to strengthen the edge. Leatherwood is a strong player that has been playing left tackle for the Crimson Tide, but he could slide over to right tackle if the Vikings felt it was in his best interest.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins need to strengthen their offensive line before throwing a franchise quarterback or running back in there. Running backs have the shortest career span, so it does not make much sense to waste a year of that until the team is ready to compete.

Round 1 - Pick 26 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Pass rush and secondary help were the two primary considerations for Seattle at this point in the first round. Henderson has great potential but he battled through injuries this season. Seattle could land a steal in the second half of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th New England's secondary has been fantastic this season but Bill Belichick is proactive, not reactionary. The addition of Hall, who is an aggressive player that does a good job locating the ball in the air, is a plan for the future. Hall is coming off a season-ending ankle surgery in October.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Reagor is a reliable Randall Cobb-like contributor that Green Bay has been missing. The TCU product could work out of the slot with Davante Adams over the top. The Packers need to take advantage of the final years with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 13th Humphrey is a rock, solid replacement for Mitch Morse, who departed last offseason. He blocks with great leverage and would serve as Phase 1 in the organization's effort to improve the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Michael Thomas can not do it all himself forever. Shenault is a great fit because he is not going to challenge Thomas as an outside receiver. Shenault has some running back like ability that would allow him to be more effective closer to the line of scrimmage.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd San Francisco has exceeded everyone's expectations this season. Their defensive line has been tremendous but the linebacker unit has room for improvement. Gross-Matos would be a great addition as an outside linebacker in that scheme. The attention commanded by the defensive line would only free him up to make more plays.