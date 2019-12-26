2020 NFL Mock Draft: Washington snatches Chase Young from New York, Chargers replace Philip Rivers

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd This selection has been clear for months now. The Bengals get their new franchise quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Giants' loss (literally) is Washington's gain. Young is the best player available in this draft class. Outside of the chance to trade down with a team looking to move up for a quarterback, there should be no debate over what to do at No. 2 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 3 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa is a gifted pass rusher. The Lions added Trey Flowers a year ago but he needs a running mate on the other side. NFC North offenses will have to fear the Flowers-Epenesa tandem.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st New York realized that Nate Solder is not the answer for them at left tackle. They may have needs in a few other spots along that unit as well. Thomas can become their new starter at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Xavien Howard and Okudah would give the team a great duo in the secondary. Okudah may not be the biggest need but he was the best value at the position. Miami needs to draft best player available.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Few people look at the Jaguars' defensive front seven and think it is a weakness. Kinlaw can really strengthen that unit up the middle though. He is a strong player capable of pushing the pocket rather than just occupying space.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd It does not appear Philip Rivers is likely to last long in Los Angeles. The Chargers may need a new quarterback next season and Tagovailoa is the best option available if healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina needs to improve multiple positions along their offensive line. Wirfs can step in and play any, with the exception of maybe center, immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st If this is truly the last year for Larry Fitzgerald, then Arizona needs some insurance. There is not much else known about the wide receivers they took last year. Jeudy would give them a top-flight option on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 10 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Not sure Robby Anderson is the most reliable option given the team attempted to trade him this year. Lamb has great body control and would be a great weapon for the future with Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Denver can build a really exciting offense with Drew Lock at the helm throwing to Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Ruggs. If Bradley Chubb can come back healthy and John Elway solidifies the secondary, the Broncos can bounce back strong next season.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Offensive tackle is a clear and obvious need for the Browns. Jedrick Wills might make a lot of sense but Simmons brings great value. Cleveland will be faced with decisions on starting linebackers Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey this offseason. It is unlikely that both return in 2020. Simmons has the flexibility to play either role.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Murray's style of play is fun to watch because he plays with reckless abandon -- almost too much at times. He is a perfect fit for today's NFL, which requires more sideline-to-sideline coverage. Atlanta thought they would have more options in this spot but solid play to end the season actually ended up costing them.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Jon Gruden wants a gunslinger, and that is clearly not Derek Carr. Carr will land somewhere in 2020, but the odds of that destination being Las Vegas are diminishing. Herbert can push the ball downfield.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st At the start of the season, Dallas' needs seemed pretty straight forward but, as time passed, the situation has become more murky. The secondary remains an issue, but wide receiver could also pop onto the radar. Delpit is too great a value to pass up at No. 15 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The idea of Brown joining the Colts is too great to pass up. He is a tremendous player and teammate but with his sheer size, he should eat up blocks for those free-ranging linebackers behind him. Indianapolis had a lot of interest in Jeffery Simmons a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th If this were a two-round mock draft, running back would probably be the choice in the second round. There are a lot of quality running backs that were not taken and Tampa Bay has just not received the necessary output from that position. Wills fulfills an immediate need.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Las Vegas is the city of lights. The Raiders will need to entertain that fan base with so much else to do. The best way to do that? A high-octane offense. The team welcomes a new quarterback and downfield threat with its two first-round picks.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 19 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 13th My personal beliefs ooze through with the Dolphins picks each week. A successful team needs to have strong play in the trenches (offensive and defensive line). If the right quarterback is available, take him. Burrow and Tagovailoa are the only two players in which I have any confidence, and one of them is dealing with an injury.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Fulton is an aggressive, confident player that will not make Jaguars fans forget about Jalen Ramsey as a player immediately, but his personality will fit in that building.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Philadelphia's need at the wide receiver position has become clear. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor may be gone this offseason. The Eagles are left with rookie undrafted free agent Greg Ward and 33-year-old DeSean Jackson in that scenario. Yeah, time to address the position.

Round 1 - Pick 22 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 4th Harold Landry III has doubled his production on the edge for Tennessee from this year to last, but they will eventually need a replacement for Cameron Wake on the other side. If this offseason is not the right time, then Chaisson has an accomplished pass rusher to learn from as a rookie. Chaisson's athletic traits are a great value for this position.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Another week for the Bills and Weaver. He is a great replacement for Jerry Hughes. If a wide receiver worthy of this choice had been on the board, that likely would have been the choice for Buffalo as Josh Allen needs more weapons. It is a deep year for the position, so Brandon Beane can sleep easy at night knowing that his offensive weapons are still available on Day 2.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th Gallimore has been playing out of his mind this season. His growth has been really impressive. He is collapsing pockets so consistently that he may rise even further before the process is over. Minnesota upgrades the middle of its defense.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 8th Leatherwood has risen into a conversation that suggests he is a comfortable first round pick. However, he falls into a category with a handful of tackles that could be taken in the first round or potentially slip to Day 2. The lineman is a really strong player on the edge in a league that desperately needs more quality play at the tackle position.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The center position continues to be a position of emphasis for Kansas City in mock drafts. Patrick Mahomes is their most valuable asset and they need to add more reliable, solid play in front of him. Mitchell Schwartz might be the only lineman on that team where an upgrade may not be considered.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Soph • 6'1" / 194 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 10th Wade has been paired with Seattle in the past because he presents the kind of length the team covets at the position. He has primarily operated as a nickelback in Columbus behind Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette. There is no doubt in my mind that he could handle the boundary corner position opposite Shaq Griffin.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th Jefferson has been very productive for the Tigers this season. The team needs to stop shopping for their wide receivers at a thrift store and invest more in the position for Aaron Rodgers' waning years.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th There are not many teams that run a 3-4 base system but New England is one of them. They have tried to throw a few different names at the heart of that defense and it has just not panned out. Wilson is a space eater in addition to a pocket presser.

Round 1 - Pick 30 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th The Saints declined their fifth year option on Eli Apple, which means they may need a replacement. Henderson was once regarded as a top-10 pick but injuries and inconsistent play to start the season allowed him to drop a bit. He has a lot of upside, and Marshon Lattimore is a great player to learn from -- just ask Denzel Ward.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Fans need to view McKinney as a position-less secondary player, and that is important in today's NFL. He can play the boundary corner, field corner or either safety position. Robert Saleh -- if he does not receive a head coaching position this offseason -- will have no problem finding a way to deploy his new weapon.