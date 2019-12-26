2020 NFL Mock Draft: Washington snatches Chase Young from New York, Chargers replace Philip Rivers
There is a new team in position at No. 2 overall
The biggest change from mock drafts a week ago and mock drafts today is the Washington Redskins moving up to No. 2 overall ahead of the division rival New York Giants. Those two teams likely have their eyes set on the same player at that spot. Meanwhile, there are only three quarterbacks taken in the first round.
CBS Sports has the latest projection for your favorite team with just one week remaining in the 2020 NFL regular season. The draft order is based on team records through the first 16 weeks of the season.
Alright, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
This selection has been clear for months now. The Bengals get their new franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Giants' loss (literally) is Washington's gain. Young is the best player available in this draft class. Outside of the chance to trade down with a team looking to move up for a quarterback, there should be no debate over what to do at No. 2 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 3
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Epenesa is a gifted pass rusher. The Lions added Trey Flowers a year ago but he needs a running mate on the other side. NFC North offenses will have to fear the Flowers-Epenesa tandem.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
New York realized that Nate Solder is not the answer for them at left tackle. They may have needs in a few other spots along that unit as well. Thomas can become their new starter at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Xavien Howard and Okudah would give the team a great duo in the secondary. Okudah may not be the biggest need but he was the best value at the position. Miami needs to draft best player available.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Few people look at the Jaguars' defensive front seven and think it is a weakness. Kinlaw can really strengthen that unit up the middle though. He is a strong player capable of pushing the pocket rather than just occupying space.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
It does not appear Philip Rivers is likely to last long in Los Angeles. The Chargers may need a new quarterback next season and Tagovailoa is the best option available if healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Carolina needs to improve multiple positions along their offensive line. Wirfs can step in and play any, with the exception of maybe center, immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
If this is truly the last year for Larry Fitzgerald, then Arizona needs some insurance. There is not much else known about the wide receivers they took last year. Jeudy would give them a top-flight option on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 10
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Not sure Robby Anderson is the most reliable option given the team attempted to trade him this year. Lamb has great body control and would be a great weapon for the future with Sam Darnold.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Denver can build a really exciting offense with Drew Lock at the helm throwing to Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Ruggs. If Bradley Chubb can come back healthy and John Elway solidifies the secondary, the Broncos can bounce back strong next season.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Offensive tackle is a clear and obvious need for the Browns. Jedrick Wills might make a lot of sense but Simmons brings great value. Cleveland will be faced with decisions on starting linebackers Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey this offseason. It is unlikely that both return in 2020. Simmons has the flexibility to play either role.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Murray's style of play is fun to watch because he plays with reckless abandon -- almost too much at times. He is a perfect fit for today's NFL, which requires more sideline-to-sideline coverage. Atlanta thought they would have more options in this spot but solid play to end the season actually ended up costing them.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Jon Gruden wants a gunslinger, and that is clearly not Derek Carr. Carr will land somewhere in 2020, but the odds of that destination being Las Vegas are diminishing. Herbert can push the ball downfield.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
At the start of the season, Dallas' needs seemed pretty straight forward but, as time passed, the situation has become more murky. The secondary remains an issue, but wide receiver could also pop onto the radar. Delpit is too great a value to pass up at No. 15 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
The idea of Brown joining the Colts is too great to pass up. He is a tremendous player and teammate but with his sheer size, he should eat up blocks for those free-ranging linebackers behind him. Indianapolis had a lot of interest in Jeffery Simmons a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
If this were a two-round mock draft, running back would probably be the choice in the second round. There are a lot of quality running backs that were not taken and Tampa Bay has just not received the necessary output from that position. Wills fulfills an immediate need.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Las Vegas is the city of lights. The Raiders will need to entertain that fan base with so much else to do. The best way to do that? A high-octane offense. The team welcomes a new quarterback and downfield threat with its two first-round picks.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
My personal beliefs ooze through with the Dolphins picks each week. A successful team needs to have strong play in the trenches (offensive and defensive line). If the right quarterback is available, take him. Burrow and Tagovailoa are the only two players in which I have any confidence, and one of them is dealing with an injury.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Fulton is an aggressive, confident player that will not make Jaguars fans forget about Jalen Ramsey as a player immediately, but his personality will fit in that building.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Philadelphia's need at the wide receiver position has become clear. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor may be gone this offseason. The Eagles are left with rookie undrafted free agent Greg Ward and 33-year-old DeSean Jackson in that scenario. Yeah, time to address the position.
Round 1 - Pick 22
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Harold Landry III has doubled his production on the edge for Tennessee from this year to last, but they will eventually need a replacement for Cameron Wake on the other side. If this offseason is not the right time, then Chaisson has an accomplished pass rusher to learn from as a rookie. Chaisson's athletic traits are a great value for this position.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Another week for the Bills and Weaver. He is a great replacement for Jerry Hughes. If a wide receiver worthy of this choice had been on the board, that likely would have been the choice for Buffalo as Josh Allen needs more weapons. It is a deep year for the position, so Brandon Beane can sleep easy at night knowing that his offensive weapons are still available on Day 2.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Gallimore has been playing out of his mind this season. His growth has been really impressive. He is collapsing pockets so consistently that he may rise even further before the process is over. Minnesota upgrades the middle of its defense.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Leatherwood has risen into a conversation that suggests he is a comfortable first round pick. However, he falls into a category with a handful of tackles that could be taken in the first round or potentially slip to Day 2. The lineman is a really strong player on the edge in a league that desperately needs more quality play at the tackle position.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
The center position continues to be a position of emphasis for Kansas City in mock drafts. Patrick Mahomes is their most valuable asset and they need to add more reliable, solid play in front of him. Mitchell Schwartz might be the only lineman on that team where an upgrade may not be considered.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Soph • 6'1" / 194 lbs
Wade has been paired with Seattle in the past because he presents the kind of length the team covets at the position. He has primarily operated as a nickelback in Columbus behind Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette. There is no doubt in my mind that he could handle the boundary corner position opposite Shaq Griffin.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs
Jefferson has been very productive for the Tigers this season. The team needs to stop shopping for their wide receivers at a thrift store and invest more in the position for Aaron Rodgers' waning years.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
There are not many teams that run a 3-4 base system but New England is one of them. They have tried to throw a few different names at the heart of that defense and it has just not panned out. Wilson is a space eater in addition to a pocket presser.
Round 1 - Pick 30
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Saints declined their fifth year option on Eli Apple, which means they may need a replacement. Henderson was once regarded as a top-10 pick but injuries and inconsistent play to start the season allowed him to drop a bit. He has a lot of upside, and Marshon Lattimore is a great player to learn from -- just ask Denzel Ward.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Fans need to view McKinney as a position-less secondary player, and that is important in today's NFL. He can play the boundary corner, field corner or either safety position. Robert Saleh -- if he does not receive a head coaching position this offseason -- will have no problem finding a way to deploy his new weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Moses has been a consistent fit for that Ravens defense in mock drafts. Baltimore's secondary should be in place with Tony Jefferson, Earl Thomas, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Matt Judon has shown some progress, so the team gets another linebacker to fortify that unit.
