Talent evaluators have been forced to adapt in the 2021 NFL Draft process. Some players made the decision to sit out the 2020 regular season and begin preparations for the draft. Others may have played a few games -- or one game, in the case of North Dakota State -- and decided they had shown enough to prematurely end the season. It is a fluid process and the most prepared could have a competitive advantage.
CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and myself tabulated our rankings, found the average and came up with an updated top 100 list. Here were the results:
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
3. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
4. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
7. Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
8. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
9. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
10. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
11. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
12. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
13. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
14. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
15. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State
16. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
17. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
18. Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC
19. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
20. Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee
The eyes of the nation will be drawn to the highly-rated quarterbacks in this year's class. Four (Clemson's Lawrence, Ohio State's Fields, BYU's Wilson and North Dakota State's Lance) remain in CBS Sports' top grouping. Among the largest risers from the initial rankings is Darrisaw, who with his solid technique and controlled level of play has risen into the top 20. A quarter of the players in this group (Sewell, Parsons, Chase, Farley and Rousseau) opted out of the current season before it began. Vera-Tucker, better served as a guard prospect, has been playing left tackle for the Trojans this season. Pitts is certainly a top-10 talent but it will be interesting to see where teams value him based on performances of other tight ends taken that early.
21. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
22. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
23. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
24. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
25. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
26. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
27. Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama
28. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
29. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
30. Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington
31. Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh
32. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
33. Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson
34. Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
35. Marvin Wilson, IDL, Florida State
36. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
37. Zaven Collins, EDGE, Tulsa
38. Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama
39. Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
40. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Barmore has fallen significantly from the initial CBS Sports ranking. Ossai and Collins are a few more of the high risers. Texas has asked Ossai to play more of an edge rusher role and that has produced immediate dividends for his stock. Collins, despite playing an off-ball position that has grown more contested among the top prospects, has shown well-rounded play for Tulsa. Clemson's Etienne is the first running back to be showcased on the list.
41. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
42. Jaylen Twyman, IDL, Pittsburgh
43. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
44. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
45. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
46. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
47. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
48. Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami
49. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
50. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
51. Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon
52. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
53. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., EDGE, Oregon State
54. Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke
55. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
56. Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest
57. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
58. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
59. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
60. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
There are some legacy prospects in this batch of talent. Horn is the son of former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn. Samuel Jr. is obviously the son of long-time NFL cornerback Asante Samuel. Teams would still be finding quality players deep into Day 2 if this group of players is any indication. Seven cornerbacks are found in the 41-60 range. Rashed and Rumph are a few high end pass rushers that could be too talented to last this late in the draft. Ross has missed the entire season following spinal surgery.
61. Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma
62. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
63. Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
64. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
65. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
66. Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina
67. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
68. Jay Tufele, IDL, USC
69. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
70. Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU
71. Tyler Shelvin, IDL, LSU
72. Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State
73. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh
74. Landon Dickerson, OT, Alabama
75. Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
76. Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
77. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State
78. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State
79. Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
80. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
Humphrey, Dickerson and Oweh have the best odds of rising up this list as draft day approaches. Five of the 20 spots were reserved for wide receivers. Olave is a great route-runner and that could elevate his stock as certain teams look for players more capable of contributing early. Wallace is a strong wide receiver that excels in winning jump balls down the field. Newman opted out of the season but is participating in the Reese's Senior Bowl. Teams will be eager to lay eyes on him.
81. Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa
82. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
83. Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa
84. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
85. Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State
86. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
87. Adetokunbo Ogundeji, EDGE, Notre Dame
88. Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
89. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa
90. Chatarius Atwell, WR, Louisville
91. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma
92. Caden Sterns, S, Texas
93. Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo
94. Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
95. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
96. Marco Wilson, CB, Florida
97. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
98. Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia
99. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
100. Victor Dimukeje, EDGE, Duke
Ojulari has the best chance of rising among players in this group. Georgia rotates their pass rushers to stay fresh but Ojulari has been very effective in 2020. Browning and Ogundeji would be two other players to watch. Although Carter is a great player, I would expect his running back teammate, Javonte Williams, to be drafted ahead of him. Patterson has topped 300 yards rushing in two of his six games this season.
