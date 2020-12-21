Talent evaluators have been forced to adapt in the 2021 NFL Draft process. Some players made the decision to sit out the 2020 regular season and begin preparations for the draft. Others may have played a few games -- or one game, in the case of North Dakota State -- and decided they had shown enough to prematurely end the season. It is a fluid process and the most prepared could have a competitive advantage.

CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and myself tabulated our rankings, found the average and came up with an updated top 100 list. Here were the results:

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

3. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

4. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

7. Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

8. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

9. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

10. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

11. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

12. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

13. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

14. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

15. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State

16. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

17. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

18. Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC

19. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

20. Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee

The eyes of the nation will be drawn to the highly-rated quarterbacks in this year's class. Four (Clemson's Lawrence, Ohio State's Fields, BYU's Wilson and North Dakota State's Lance) remain in CBS Sports' top grouping. Among the largest risers from the initial rankings is Darrisaw, who with his solid technique and controlled level of play has risen into the top 20. A quarter of the players in this group (Sewell, Parsons, Chase, Farley and Rousseau) opted out of the current season before it began. Vera-Tucker, better served as a guard prospect, has been playing left tackle for the Trojans this season. Pitts is certainly a top-10 talent but it will be interesting to see where teams value him based on performances of other tight ends taken that early.

21. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

22. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

23. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

24. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

25. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

26. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

27. Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama

28. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

29. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

30. Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington

31. Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh

32. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

33. Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson

34. Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

35. Marvin Wilson, IDL, Florida State

36. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

37. Zaven Collins, EDGE, Tulsa

38. Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama

39. Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

40. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Barmore has fallen significantly from the initial CBS Sports ranking. Ossai and Collins are a few more of the high risers. Texas has asked Ossai to play more of an edge rusher role and that has produced immediate dividends for his stock. Collins, despite playing an off-ball position that has grown more contested among the top prospects, has shown well-rounded play for Tulsa. Clemson's Etienne is the first running back to be showcased on the list.

41. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

42. Jaylen Twyman, IDL, Pittsburgh

43. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

44. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

45. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

46. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

47. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

48. Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

49. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

50. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

51. Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon

52. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

53. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., EDGE, Oregon State

54. Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke

55. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

56. Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest

57. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

58. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

59. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

60. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

There are some legacy prospects in this batch of talent. Horn is the son of former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn. Samuel Jr. is obviously the son of long-time NFL cornerback Asante Samuel. Teams would still be finding quality players deep into Day 2 if this group of players is any indication. Seven cornerbacks are found in the 41-60 range. Rashed and Rumph are a few high end pass rushers that could be too talented to last this late in the draft. Ross has missed the entire season following spinal surgery.

61. Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma

62. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

63. Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

64. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

65. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

66. Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina

67. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

68. Jay Tufele, IDL, USC

69. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

70. Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU

71. Tyler Shelvin, IDL, LSU

72. Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State

73. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh

74. Landon Dickerson, OT, Alabama

75. Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

76. Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

77. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State

78. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State

79. Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

80. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

Humphrey, Dickerson and Oweh have the best odds of rising up this list as draft day approaches. Five of the 20 spots were reserved for wide receivers. Olave is a great route-runner and that could elevate his stock as certain teams look for players more capable of contributing early. Wallace is a strong wide receiver that excels in winning jump balls down the field. Newman opted out of the season but is participating in the Reese's Senior Bowl. Teams will be eager to lay eyes on him.

81. Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa

82. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

83. Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa

84. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

85. Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State

86. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

87. Adetokunbo Ogundeji, EDGE, Notre Dame

88. Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

89. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

90. Chatarius Atwell, WR, Louisville

91. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma

92. Caden Sterns, S, Texas

93. Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo

94. Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

95. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

96. Marco Wilson, CB, Florida

97. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

98. Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia

99. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

100. Victor Dimukeje, EDGE, Duke

Ojulari has the best chance of rising among players in this group. Georgia rotates their pass rushers to stay fresh but Ojulari has been very effective in 2020. Browning and Ogundeji would be two other players to watch. Although Carter is a great player, I would expect his running back teammate, Javonte Williams, to be drafted ahead of him. Patterson has topped 300 yards rushing in two of his six games this season.

The full 2021 NFL Draft prospect rankings can be found at CBS Sports.