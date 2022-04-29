Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft is here, which means a Round 2 and Round 3 mock is in order. As for Thursday night, it started decently chalk then things got bananas near the end of the top 10 and it was a chaotic night, filled with trades of all sizes and a handful of surprise selections, as usual.

Only one quarterback was picked in the first round, meaning there's mega value at that position when the second round begins tonight. And when will the Packers and Chiefs pick a receiver?

Round 3

65. Jacksonville: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

66. Vikings: Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

67. NY Giants: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

68. Houston: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

69. Tennessee (via NY Jets from CAR): Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

70. Jacksonville (via CAR): Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

71. Chicago: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

72. Seattle: Nick Cross, S, Maryland

73. Indianapolis (via WSH): Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

74. Atlanta: Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee

75. Denver: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

76. Baltimore: Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis

77. Minnesota: Darian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

78. Cleveland: Joshua Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

79. Los Angeles Chargers: Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

80. Houston (via NO): Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

81. NY Giants (via MIA): Troy Anderson, LB, Montana State

82. Atlanta (via IND): Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

83. Philadelphia: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

84. Pittsburgh: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

85. New England: Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB

86. Las Vegas: Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

87. Arizona: Kellen Diesch, OL, Arizona State

88. Dallas: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

89. Buffalo: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

90. Tennessee: Marquis Hayes, OL, Oklahoma

91. Tampa Bay: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

92. Green Bay: Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

93. San Francisco: Cam Jurgens, OL, Nebraska

94. New England: Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA

95. Cincinnati: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

96. Denver (via LA Rams): Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan

97. Detroit: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

98. Washington: Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia

99. Cleveland: Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

100. Arizona: Curtis Brooks, DT, Cincinnati

101. NY Jets: Ken Walker, RB, Michigan State

102. Miami: Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State

103. Kansas City: Danny Gray, WR, SMU

104. LA Rams: Josh Ezeudu, OL, North Carolina

105. San Francisco: Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh

2022 NFL Draft hats now available

The 2022 NFL Draft is here! Get official NFL Draft 59FIFTY fitted and adjustable hats now and rep your team's fandom. Watch your team's future unfold, and look stylish doing it, by shopping here.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.