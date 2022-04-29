Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft is here, which means a Round 2 and Round 3 mock is in order. As for Thursday night, it started decently chalk then things got bananas near the end of the top 10 and it was a chaotic night, filled with trades of all sizes and a handful of surprise selections, as usual.
Only one quarterback was picked in the first round, meaning there's mega value at that position when the second round begins tonight. And when will the Packers and Chiefs pick a receiver?
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Nakobe Dean LB
Georgia • Jr • 5'11" / 229 lbs
The Buccaneers get a smart heady player to eventually replace Lavonte David. Learning from David and Devin White will be an amazing experience for the young second-level defender.
From Detroit Lions
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Auburn • Sr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
McCreary has short arms. Everything else about his game is of first-round caliber.
From New York Jets
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Central Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 303 lbs
Offensive tackle is still a big need for the Titans and Raimann has big-time upside given his athletic profile.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Booth is a twitched-up ball hawk when healthy. Given the uncertain status of James Bradberry, this pick makes sense for the Giants.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Penn State • Sr • 6'1" / 199 lbs
The Jets go back to the secondary with Brisker a long, explosive defensive back.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Skyy Moore WR
Western Michigan • Soph • 5'10" / 195 lbs
The Bears add a talented wideout for Justin Fields in Moore who can do it all.
From Denver Broncos
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Malik Willis QB
Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs
HELLO, value. Instead of picking Willis in Round 1, he falls into the Seahawks lap here.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Logan Hall DL
Houston • Jr • 6'6" / 282 lbs
Hall is a long, athletic defensive tackle the Seahawks typically love in the draft.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
The Colts have to add more receiving weaponry and get a big-time talent in Pickens here.
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Arnold Ebiketie EDGE
Penn State • Sr • 6'2" / 250 lbs
Ebiketie is a ready-to-go rusher, and the Falcons have to get better up front on defense.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'4" / 208 lbs
Watson to Watson will become a thing in Cleveland. The former North Dakota State receiver is raw but possesses big-time upside.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'5" / 228 lbs
The Ravens get a long, speed-to-power edge rusher in Sanders.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Baylor • Sr • 5'11" / 198 lbs
Pitre is a do-everything secondary member who'd instantly boost the Lions defensive backfield.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Illinois • Jr • 6'1" / 203 lbs
Joseph is a rangy safety, which is precisely what the Commanders secondary needs.
From Los Angeles Chargers
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Kentucky • Sr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
This draft starts for the Bears all about building a quality environment around Justin Fields.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Matt Corral QB
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
The Saints see immense value in Corral here to learn behind Jameis Winston.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Boise State • Sr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Shakir is a YAC specialist with outstanding body control.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
USC • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Jackson is the high-upside edge the Eagles will gravitate toward.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Max Mitchell OL
Louisiana • Jr • 6'6" / 307 lbs
The Steelers still have needs at offensive tackle, and Mitchell has potential because of his athletic profile.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
South Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 194 lbs
Packers finally land a wide receiver.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Leo Chenal LB
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Chenal is a Patriots pick through and through because of his overwhelming size at the position.
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 283 lbs
Leal can play and win up and down the line of scrimmage in Arizona.
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
San Diego State • Jr • 6'4" / 267 lbs
More outside pass rush help for the Cowboys to help fill the void left by losing Randy Gregory.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 250 lbs
Ruckert lands in Buffalo as depth behind Dawson Knox and O.J. Howard.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Dylan Parham OL
Memphis • Jr • 6'3" / 311 lbs
The Falcons have needs galore and Parham is a rock-solid guard prospect.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Washington State • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Lucas has major upside in pass protection and wouldn't be thrust into the lineup immediately.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Trey McBride TE
Colorado State • Jr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
After losing O.J. Howard in free agency and the future of Rob Gronkowski uncertain, the Buccaneers address the tight end spot.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Alec Pierce WR
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'3" / 211 lbs
More weaponry for the 49ers. Pierce is a large, physical freak with some rawness to his game.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'4" / 303 lbs
Winfrey is a Chris Jones type who can win up and down the line with length and burst.
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Travis Jones DL
Connecticut • Jr • 6'4" / 326 lbs
Jones is an athletic nose tackle with a nice club move as a pass rusher. This fills a need in Cincinnati.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
David Ojabo EDGE
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Ojabo may not play in his rookie season, but the value is too great for Denver to pass on him at a need position.
Round 3
65. Jacksonville: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
66. Vikings: Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
67. NY Giants: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
68. Houston: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
69. Tennessee (via NY Jets from CAR): Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
70. Jacksonville (via CAR): Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
71. Chicago: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
72. Seattle: Nick Cross, S, Maryland
73. Indianapolis (via WSH): Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State
74. Atlanta: Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee
75. Denver: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
76. Baltimore: Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis
77. Minnesota: Darian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
78. Cleveland: Joshua Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky
79. Los Angeles Chargers: Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
80. Houston (via NO): Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
81. NY Giants (via MIA): Troy Anderson, LB, Montana State
82. Atlanta (via IND): Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
83. Philadelphia: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
84. Pittsburgh: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
85. New England: Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB
86. Las Vegas: Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
87. Arizona: Kellen Diesch, OL, Arizona State
88. Dallas: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
89. Buffalo: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
90. Tennessee: Marquis Hayes, OL, Oklahoma
91. Tampa Bay: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
92. Green Bay: Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
93. San Francisco: Cam Jurgens, OL, Nebraska
94. New England: Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA
95. Cincinnati: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland
96. Denver (via LA Rams): Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan
97. Detroit: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
98. Washington: Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia
99. Cleveland: Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
100. Arizona: Curtis Brooks, DT, Cincinnati
101. NY Jets: Ken Walker, RB, Michigan State
102. Miami: Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State
103. Kansas City: Danny Gray, WR, SMU
104. LA Rams: Josh Ezeudu, OL, North Carolina
105. San Francisco: Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh
2022 NFL Draft hats now available
The 2022 NFL Draft is here! Get official NFL Draft 59FIFTY fitted and adjustable hats now and rep your team's fandom. Watch your team's future unfold, and look stylish doing it, by shopping here.
We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.