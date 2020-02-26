NFL combine 2020 results: A.J. Epenesa, Marlon Davidson winners as edge rushers and defensive linemen weigh in

It was a big day on the scales for some of the top offensive line prospects, but Chase Young didn't impress

Chase Young, Derrick Brown, Javon Kinlaw and the rest of the edge rushers and defensive linemen weighed in at the 2020 NFL Combine on Wednesday morning, and we saw a plethora of trench players with loads of length. 

Here are our takeaways about what the edge rusher and defensive linemen weigh-in means.

Edge rusher measurements

PLAYERHEIGHTWEIGHT (LBS)ARM LENGTHWINGSPAN
Bradlee Anae6-3 3/825732 1/8"78 1/8"
Nick Coe6-4 5/828033 6/8"
80 6/8"
Kendall Coleman6-2 6/825731 6/8"75 6/8"
Carter Coughlin6-3 1/8
23631 3/8"76 7/8"
K'Lavon Chaisson6-325432 2/8"79 2/8"
Michael Divinity6-1 5/824233 5/8"80"
A.J. Epenesa6-5 1/827534 4/8"81 2/8"
Tipa Galeai6-4 5/8235
33 5/881"
Jonathan Garvin6-4 1/826334"80 2/8"
Trevon Gipson6-3 3/826133 7/8"81 2/8"
Jonathan Greenard6-3 3/826334 7/8"81 2/8"
Yetur Gross-Matos6-526634 7/8"82 2/8"
Ladarius Hamilton6-226232 1/8"78 6/8"
Alex Highsmith6-3 1/824833 1/8"76 7/8"
Trevon Hill6-2 7/824832 3/8"78 2/8"
Anfernee Jennings6-2 1/8
25632 7/8"79 4/8"
Azur Kamara6-2 2/8
245
35 2/8"82 5/8"
Khalid Kareem6-3 6/826834 3/8"84"
Terrell Lewis6-5 2/8
26233 7/8"83 4/8"
Julian Okwara6-4 2/825234 3/8"81 6/8"
Chauncey Rivers6-226232 7/8"80 6/8"
Alton Robinson6-2 6/826432 3/8"79"
Qaadir Sheppard6-2 7/826132 6/8"78 6/8"
James Smith-Williams6-3 5/826533 6/8"81 4/8"
Jason Strowbridge6-4 2/827532 3/8"80 3/8"
Darrell Taylor6-3 5/8
267
33"80"
Casey Toohill6-4 3/8
25033 4/8"
79 5/8"
Derrick Tuszka6-4 4/825131 3/8"76 7/8"
Josh Uche6-1 2/8
24533 5/8"
80"
Curtis Weaver6-2 3/826532 3/8"78 1/8"
Kenny Willekes6-3 4/826431 2/8"77 7/8"
DJ Wonnum 6-4 5/825834 1/8"83 6/8"
Chase Young6-4 7/826433 6/8"80 5/8"
Jabari Zuniga6-3 3/826432 7/8"79"

Edge rusher winners

Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame. Being 268 may hurt his ability to test well, but he was noticeably more compact with much longer arms than his edge-rusher teammate Julian Okwara. And Kareem is a power player on the outside who knows how to use his hands to win at the point of attack.

What's the latest news from the NFL combine? Brady Quinn, Pete Prisco, Ryan Wilson and Jamey Eisenberg get you caught up on everything you need to know on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina. The high-energy outside rusher measured in with a great profile at nearly 6-5 and over 250 pounds with some of the longest arms in his position group. 

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa. We all expected Epenesa to have some monstrous numbers at the weigh-in, and he did. His figures, across the board, were more impressive than Chase Young's and not far off from Myles Garrett's three years ago.

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State. At 6-5 and 266, the Penn State star looks like a traditional defensive end. Add in his nearly 35-inch arms, and you have a towering presence on the outside. 

Edge rusher losers

Kenny Willekes, Michigan State. As someone who doesn't look explosive on film, coming in close to 265 is worrisome for Willekes. Also, arms below 32 inches? Not great, although he does know how to use them.

Kendall Coleman, Syracuse. Weighing in close to 260 was a good development for Coleman, who looked smaller than that on film. But his wingspan was the shortest of the group. He is a technician, and typically has a pass-rush plan, yet his lack of length will scare some teams away.

Chase Young, Ohio State. This is similar to Joe Burrow being a "loser" during his weigh in. Neither labels in this portion of the combine are anywhere close to being deal-breakers. While nearly 6-4 and 265 equates to a sturdy defensive end (nearly identically sized to Gross-Matos), Young's arms weren't as long as some of the other bigger, taller edge rushers at this year's combine.

Defensive line measurements

PLAYERHEIGHTWEIGHT (LBS)ARM LENGTHWINGSPAN
McTelvin Agim6-2 5/830933 4/8"80 2/8"
Ross Blacklock6-3 1/829032 3/8"78 6/8"
Derrick Brown6-4 5/832634 2/8"80 7/8"
Josiah Coatney6-3 3/830832 6/8"76 7/8"
Darrion Daniels6-3 2/831133 6/8"81 6/8"
Marlon Davidson6-3 3/830333"80 4/8"
Carlos Davis6-231332"76 4/8"
Khalil Davis6-130831 4/8"74 6/8"
Jordan Elliott6-3 7/830232 3/8"79"
Leki Fotu6-5 3/833034 2/8"78 7/8"
Neville Gallimore6-230432 6/8"77 2/8"
Davon Hamilton6-3 6/832033"79 2/8"
Benito Jones6-1 31632 7/8"83 6/8"
Javon Kinlaw6-5 1/832434 7/8"83 6/8"
Rashard Lawrence6-230834 1/8"80 3/8"
James Lynch6-3 5/828931 7/8"76 7/8"
Justin Madubuike6-2 5/829333 4/8"80 4/8"
Larrell Murchison6-2 4/829732 5/8"79 3/8"
John Penisini6-1 3/831832 7/8"78 2/8"
Malcolm Roach6-2 1/829731 7/877 4/8"
Broderick Washington6-2 2/830532 4/8"79"
Raequan Williams6-430833 3/8"78 6/8"
Rob Windsor6-4 4/829033 1/8"79"

Defensive line winners

Marlon Davidson, Auburn. Davidson's conversion from edge rusher at Auburn to defensive tackle in the NFL continues. He weighed in at 297 at the Senior Bowl and is now up to 303. He was a lower-level athlete on the outside in college yet used his hands well and had plenty of power. He could prove to be one of the most dynamic athletes at defensive tackle in this year's draft.

Ross Blacklock, TCU. Blacklock weighed in at only 290 pounds, which to some means he's a little small, especially being over 6-3. But I'm listing him as a winner because the lighter weight should help him during on-field drills over the weekend.

Benito Jones, Ole Miss. The active nose tackle weighed in at 6-1 and 313, so he'll look the part. Add in a gargantuan wingspan of nearly 84 inches and you have quite the compact yet lengthy interior disruptor.

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M. At nearly 6-3 and 293 pounds, Madubuike is in line to test very well in the explosion drills. Also, his 80-plus inch wingspan checks the box in that department.

Defensive line losers

Khalil Davis, Nebraska. His height and weight were fine. The wingspan under 75 inches was not. He'll have problems controlling interior blockers in the NFL.

Josiah Coatney, Ole Miss. Like his teammate Jones, Coatney is a high motor nose tackle with some juice up the field. Having short arms will limit him to a certain degree on Sundays.

