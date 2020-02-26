NFL combine 2020 results: A.J. Epenesa, Marlon Davidson winners as edge rushers and defensive linemen weigh in

Chase Young, Derrick Brown, Javon Kinlaw and the rest of the edge rushers and defensive linemen weighed in at the 2020 NFL Combine on Wednesday morning, and we saw a plethora of trench players with loads of length.

Here are our takeaways about what the edge rusher and defensive linemen weigh-in means.

Edge rusher measurements

PLAYER HEIGHT WEIGHT (LBS) ARM LENGTH WINGSPAN Bradlee Anae 6-3 3/8 257 32 1/8" 78 1/8" Nick Coe 6-4 5/8 280 33 6/8"

80 6/8" Kendall Coleman 6-2 6/8 257 31 6/8" 75 6/8" Carter Coughlin 6-3 1/8

236 31 3/8" 76 7/8" K'Lavon Chaisson 6-3 254 32 2/8" 79 2/8" Michael Divinity 6-1 5/8 242 33 5/8" 80"

A.J. Epenesa 6-5 1/8 275 34 4/8" 81 2/8" Tipa Galeai 6-4 5/8 235

33 5/8 81" Jonathan Garvin 6-4 1/8 263 34" 80 2/8" Trevon Gipson 6-3 3/8 261 33 7/8" 81 2/8" Jonathan Greenard 6-3 3/8 263 34 7/8" 81 2/8" Yetur Gross-Matos 6-5 266 34 7/8" 82 2/8" Ladarius Hamilton 6-2 262 32 1/8" 78 6/8" Alex Highsmith 6-3 1/8 248 33 1/8" 76 7/8" Trevon Hill 6-2 7/8 248 32 3/8" 78 2/8" Anfernee Jennings 6-2 1/8

256 32 7/8" 79 4/8"

Azur Kamara 6-2 2/8

245

35 2/8" 82 5/8" Khalid Kareem 6-3 6/8 268 34 3/8" 84" Terrell Lewis 6-5 2/8

262 33 7/8" 83 4/8" Julian Okwara 6-4 2/8 252 34 3/8" 81 6/8" Chauncey Rivers 6-2 262 32 7/8" 80 6/8" Alton Robinson 6-2 6/8 264 32 3/8" 79" Qaadir Sheppard 6-2 7/8 261 32 6/8" 78 6/8" James Smith-Williams 6-3 5/8 265 33 6/8" 81 4/8" Jason Strowbridge 6-4 2/8 275 32 3/8" 80 3/8" Darrell Taylor 6-3 5/8

267

33" 80" Casey Toohill 6-4 3/8

250 33 4/8"

79 5/8" Derrick Tuszka 6-4 4/8 251 31 3/8" 76 7/8" Josh Uche 6-1 2/8

245 33 5/8"

80" Curtis Weaver 6-2 3/8 265 32 3/8" 78 1/8" Kenny Willekes 6-3 4/8 264 31 2/8" 77 7/8" DJ Wonnum 6-4 5/8 258 34 1/8" 83 6/8" Chase Young 6-4 7/8 264 33 6/8" 80 5/8" Jabari Zuniga 6-3 3/8 264 32 7/8" 79"

Edge rusher winners

Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame. Being 268 may hurt his ability to test well, but he was noticeably more compact with much longer arms than his edge-rusher teammate Julian Okwara. And Kareem is a power player on the outside who knows how to use his hands to win at the point of attack.

D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina. The high-energy outside rusher measured in with a great profile at nearly 6-5 and over 250 pounds with some of the longest arms in his position group.

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa. We all expected Epenesa to have some monstrous numbers at the weigh-in, and he did. His figures, across the board, were more impressive than Chase Young's and not far off from Myles Garrett's three years ago.

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State. At 6-5 and 266, the Penn State star looks like a traditional defensive end. Add in his nearly 35-inch arms, and you have a towering presence on the outside.

Edge rusher losers

Kenny Willekes, Michigan State. As someone who doesn't look explosive on film, coming in close to 265 is worrisome for Willekes. Also, arms below 32 inches? Not great, although he does know how to use them.

Kendall Coleman, Syracuse. Weighing in close to 260 was a good development for Coleman, who looked smaller than that on film. But his wingspan was the shortest of the group. He is a technician, and typically has a pass-rush plan, yet his lack of length will scare some teams away.

Chase Young, Ohio State. This is similar to Joe Burrow being a "loser" during his weigh in. Neither labels in this portion of the combine are anywhere close to being deal-breakers. While nearly 6-4 and 265 equates to a sturdy defensive end (nearly identically sized to Gross-Matos), Young's arms weren't as long as some of the other bigger, taller edge rushers at this year's combine.

Defensive line measurements

PLAYER HEIGHT WEIGHT (LBS) ARM LENGTH WINGSPAN McTelvin Agim 6-2 5/8 309 33 4/8" 80 2/8" Ross Blacklock 6-3 1/8 290 32 3/8" 78 6/8" Derrick Brown 6-4 5/8 326 34 2/8" 80 7/8" Josiah Coatney 6-3 3/8 308 32 6/8" 76 7/8" Darrion Daniels 6-3 2/8 311 33 6/8" 81 6/8" Marlon Davidson 6-3 3/8 303 33" 80 4/8" Carlos Davis 6-2 313 32" 76 4/8" Khalil Davis 6-1 308 31 4/8" 74 6/8" Jordan Elliott 6-3 7/8 302 32 3/8" 79" Leki Fotu 6-5 3/8 330 34 2/8" 78 7/8" Neville Gallimore 6-2 304 32 6/8" 77 2/8" Davon Hamilton 6-3 6/8 320 33" 79 2/8" Benito Jones 6-1 316 32 7/8" 83 6/8" Javon Kinlaw 6-5 1/8 324 34 7/8" 83 6/8" Rashard Lawrence 6-2 308 34 1/8" 80 3/8" James Lynch 6-3 5/8 289 31 7/8" 76 7/8" Justin Madubuike 6-2 5/8 293 33 4/8" 80 4/8" Larrell Murchison 6-2 4/8 297 32 5/8" 79 3/8" John Penisini 6-1 3/8 318 32 7/8" 78 2/8" Malcolm Roach 6-2 1/8 297 31 7/8 77 4/8" Broderick Washington 6-2 2/8 305 32 4/8" 79" Raequan Williams 6-4 308 33 3/8" 78 6/8" Rob Windsor 6-4 4/8 290 33 1/8" 79"

Defensive line winners

Marlon Davidson, Auburn. Davidson's conversion from edge rusher at Auburn to defensive tackle in the NFL continues. He weighed in at 297 at the Senior Bowl and is now up to 303. He was a lower-level athlete on the outside in college yet used his hands well and had plenty of power. He could prove to be one of the most dynamic athletes at defensive tackle in this year's draft.

Ross Blacklock, TCU. Blacklock weighed in at only 290 pounds, which to some means he's a little small, especially being over 6-3. But I'm listing him as a winner because the lighter weight should help him during on-field drills over the weekend.

Benito Jones, Ole Miss. The active nose tackle weighed in at 6-1 and 313, so he'll look the part. Add in a gargantuan wingspan of nearly 84 inches and you have quite the compact yet lengthy interior disruptor.

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M. At nearly 6-3 and 293 pounds, Madubuike is in line to test very well in the explosion drills. Also, his 80-plus inch wingspan checks the box in that department.

Defensive line losers

Khalil Davis, Nebraska. His height and weight were fine. The wingspan under 75 inches was not. He'll have problems controlling interior blockers in the NFL.

Josiah Coatney, Ole Miss. Like his teammate Jones, Coatney is a high motor nose tackle with some juice up the field. Having short arms will limit him to a certain degree on Sundays.