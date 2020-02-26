NFL combine 2020 results: A.J. Epenesa, Marlon Davidson winners as edge rushers and defensive linemen weigh in
It was a big day on the scales for some of the top offensive line prospects, but Chase Young didn't impress
Chase Young, Derrick Brown, Javon Kinlaw and the rest of the edge rushers and defensive linemen weighed in at the 2020 NFL Combine on Wednesday morning, and we saw a plethora of trench players with loads of length.
Here are our takeaways about what the edge rusher and defensive linemen weigh-in means.
Edge rusher measurements
|PLAYER
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT (LBS)
|ARM LENGTH
|WINGSPAN
|Bradlee Anae
|6-3 3/8
|257
|32 1/8"
|78 1/8"
|Nick Coe
|6-4 5/8
|280
|33 6/8"
|80 6/8"
|Kendall Coleman
|6-2 6/8
|257
|31 6/8"
|75 6/8"
|Carter Coughlin
|6-3 1/8
|236
|31 3/8"
|76 7/8"
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|6-3
|254
|32 2/8"
|79 2/8"
|Michael Divinity
|6-1 5/8
|242
|33 5/8"
|80"
|A.J. Epenesa
|6-5 1/8
|275
|34 4/8"
|81 2/8"
|Tipa Galeai
|6-4 5/8
|235
|33 5/8
|81"
|Jonathan Garvin
|6-4 1/8
|263
|34"
|80 2/8"
|Trevon Gipson
|6-3 3/8
|261
|33 7/8"
|81 2/8"
|Jonathan Greenard
|6-3 3/8
|263
|34 7/8"
|81 2/8"
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|6-5
|266
|34 7/8"
|82 2/8"
|Ladarius Hamilton
|6-2
|262
|32 1/8"
|78 6/8"
|Alex Highsmith
|6-3 1/8
|248
|33 1/8"
|76 7/8"
|Trevon Hill
|6-2 7/8
|248
|32 3/8"
|78 2/8"
|Anfernee Jennings
|6-2 1/8
|256
|32 7/8"
|79 4/8"
|Azur Kamara
|6-2 2/8
|245
|35 2/8"
|82 5/8"
|Khalid Kareem
|6-3 6/8
|268
|34 3/8"
|84"
|Terrell Lewis
|6-5 2/8
|262
|33 7/8"
|83 4/8"
|Julian Okwara
|6-4 2/8
|252
|34 3/8"
|81 6/8"
|Chauncey Rivers
|6-2
|262
|32 7/8"
|80 6/8"
|Alton Robinson
|6-2 6/8
|264
|32 3/8"
|79"
|Qaadir Sheppard
|6-2 7/8
|261
|32 6/8"
|78 6/8"
|James Smith-Williams
|6-3 5/8
|265
|33 6/8"
|81 4/8"
|Jason Strowbridge
|6-4 2/8
|275
|32 3/8"
|80 3/8"
|Darrell Taylor
|6-3 5/8
|267
|33"
|80"
|Casey Toohill
|6-4 3/8
|250
|33 4/8"
|79 5/8"
|Derrick Tuszka
|6-4 4/8
|251
|31 3/8"
|76 7/8"
|Josh Uche
|6-1 2/8
|245
|33 5/8"
|80"
|Curtis Weaver
|6-2 3/8
|265
|32 3/8"
|78 1/8"
|Kenny Willekes
|6-3 4/8
|264
|31 2/8"
|77 7/8"
|DJ Wonnum
|6-4 5/8
|258
|34 1/8"
|83 6/8"
|Chase Young
|6-4 7/8
|264
|33 6/8"
|80 5/8"
|Jabari Zuniga
|6-3 3/8
|264
|32 7/8"
|79"
Edge rusher winners
Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame. Being 268 may hurt his ability to test well, but he was noticeably more compact with much longer arms than his edge-rusher teammate Julian Okwara. And Kareem is a power player on the outside who knows how to use his hands to win at the point of attack.
What's the latest news from the NFL combine? Brady Quinn, Pete Prisco, Ryan Wilson and Jamey Eisenberg get you caught up on everything you need to know on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina. The high-energy outside rusher measured in with a great profile at nearly 6-5 and over 250 pounds with some of the longest arms in his position group.
A.J. Epenesa, Iowa. We all expected Epenesa to have some monstrous numbers at the weigh-in, and he did. His figures, across the board, were more impressive than Chase Young's and not far off from Myles Garrett's three years ago.
Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State. At 6-5 and 266, the Penn State star looks like a traditional defensive end. Add in his nearly 35-inch arms, and you have a towering presence on the outside.
Edge rusher losers
Kenny Willekes, Michigan State. As someone who doesn't look explosive on film, coming in close to 265 is worrisome for Willekes. Also, arms below 32 inches? Not great, although he does know how to use them.
Kendall Coleman, Syracuse. Weighing in close to 260 was a good development for Coleman, who looked smaller than that on film. But his wingspan was the shortest of the group. He is a technician, and typically has a pass-rush plan, yet his lack of length will scare some teams away.
Chase Young, Ohio State. This is similar to Joe Burrow being a "loser" during his weigh in. Neither labels in this portion of the combine are anywhere close to being deal-breakers. While nearly 6-4 and 265 equates to a sturdy defensive end (nearly identically sized to Gross-Matos), Young's arms weren't as long as some of the other bigger, taller edge rushers at this year's combine.
Defensive line measurements
|PLAYER
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT (LBS)
|ARM LENGTH
|WINGSPAN
|McTelvin Agim
|6-2 5/8
|309
|33 4/8"
|80 2/8"
|Ross Blacklock
|6-3 1/8
|290
|32 3/8"
|78 6/8"
|Derrick Brown
|6-4 5/8
|326
|34 2/8"
|80 7/8"
|Josiah Coatney
|6-3 3/8
|308
|32 6/8"
|76 7/8"
|Darrion Daniels
|6-3 2/8
|311
|33 6/8"
|81 6/8"
|Marlon Davidson
|6-3 3/8
|303
|33"
|80 4/8"
|Carlos Davis
|6-2
|313
|32"
|76 4/8"
|Khalil Davis
|6-1
|308
|31 4/8"
|74 6/8"
|Jordan Elliott
|6-3 7/8
|302
|32 3/8"
|79"
|Leki Fotu
|6-5 3/8
|330
|34 2/8"
|78 7/8"
|Neville Gallimore
|6-2
|304
|32 6/8"
|77 2/8"
|Davon Hamilton
|6-3 6/8
|320
|33"
|79 2/8"
|Benito Jones
|6-1
|316
|32 7/8"
|83 6/8"
|Javon Kinlaw
|6-5 1/8
|324
|34 7/8"
|83 6/8"
|Rashard Lawrence
|6-2
|308
|34 1/8"
|80 3/8"
|James Lynch
|6-3 5/8
|289
|31 7/8"
|76 7/8"
|Justin Madubuike
|6-2 5/8
|293
|33 4/8"
|80 4/8"
|Larrell Murchison
|6-2 4/8
|297
|32 5/8"
|79 3/8"
|John Penisini
|6-1 3/8
|318
|32 7/8"
|78 2/8"
|Malcolm Roach
|6-2 1/8
|297
|31 7/8
|77 4/8"
|Broderick Washington
|6-2 2/8
|305
|32 4/8"
|79"
|Raequan Williams
|6-4
|308
|33 3/8"
|78 6/8"
|Rob Windsor
|6-4 4/8
|290
|33 1/8"
|79"
Defensive line winners
Marlon Davidson, Auburn. Davidson's conversion from edge rusher at Auburn to defensive tackle in the NFL continues. He weighed in at 297 at the Senior Bowl and is now up to 303. He was a lower-level athlete on the outside in college yet used his hands well and had plenty of power. He could prove to be one of the most dynamic athletes at defensive tackle in this year's draft.
Ross Blacklock, TCU. Blacklock weighed in at only 290 pounds, which to some means he's a little small, especially being over 6-3. But I'm listing him as a winner because the lighter weight should help him during on-field drills over the weekend.
Benito Jones, Ole Miss. The active nose tackle weighed in at 6-1 and 313, so he'll look the part. Add in a gargantuan wingspan of nearly 84 inches and you have quite the compact yet lengthy interior disruptor.
Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M. At nearly 6-3 and 293 pounds, Madubuike is in line to test very well in the explosion drills. Also, his 80-plus inch wingspan checks the box in that department.
Defensive line losers
Khalil Davis, Nebraska. His height and weight were fine. The wingspan under 75 inches was not. He'll have problems controlling interior blockers in the NFL.
Josiah Coatney, Ole Miss. Like his teammate Jones, Coatney is a high motor nose tackle with some juice up the field. Having short arms will limit him to a certain degree on Sundays.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Mock Draft: Eagles get CeeDee Lamb
This is a loaded wide receiver class, and four of them go inside the top 15
-
Tua hopes for April pro day
Tagovailoa spoke at the NFL combine on Tuesday but won't work out on the field for teams this...
-
Combine weigh-in: Becton, Thomas winners
It was a big day on the scales for some of the top offensive line prospects in this class
-
NFL Combine live updates/results
Here's your one-stop shop for all the latest updates on the 2020 NFL Combine
-
Tua clarifies Cowboys comment at combine
The former Bama star QB just cleared the air about the Cowboys
-
Combine weigh-in: Akers, Taylor sturdy
D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor and more running backs weighed-in at the combine