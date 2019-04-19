NFL Mock Draft 2019: Nine trades, with Falcons making blockbuster to move into the top five
Four QBs come off the board, while the Vikings, Chiefs and Texans also trade up
NFL teams completed 10 trades involving first-round picks a year ago, while teams traded more than ever before at the 2017 draft. With increasingly progressive front offices league-wide, not to mention increasing incentives for wheeling and dealing, it should be no surprise if picks are being swapped all over the place when the 2019 draft kicks off on April 25.
That's why, for this mock draft, there are not one or two or three but nine projected first-round deals.
As for the actual draft, you'll be able to stream our live coverage right here on CBS Sports HQ (or download the CBS Sports app for free on any mobile or connected TV device) breaking down all the picks and everything you need to know during draft weekend.
Does the reality of so much movement make it even harder to correctly predict picks? Sure. But guess what? Mock drafts are always wrong anyway. So you're just as well off forecasting trades as you are pretending all 32 teams are just going to stand pat.
With that said, let's get to the good stuff.
Among the highlights of this nine-trade mock draft:
- The Atlanta Falcons jumping all the way into the top five
- The Seattle Seahawks moving back -- twice
- The New England Patriots landing a Pro Bowl veteran
- Four QB selections, including one after a late trade
The entire rundown is just below. Feel free to print this (it's free!) so that it can be framed and hung once it's proven 100 percent accurate on draft weekend. On the off chance it's not completely accurate, feel free to reach out on Twitter @CodyJBenjamin to let me know why you deserve an NFL front-office job.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa DE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Josh Allen LB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 4
Mock Trade from Oakland Raiders
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ed Oliver DT
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 6
Rashan Gary DL
Michigan - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 8
Montez Sweat DE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 10
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 11
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 12
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 13
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 14
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 16
Brian Burns DE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 17
From Cleveland Browns
Christian Wilkins DT
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 18
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Clelin Ferrell DE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 19
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 20
Byron Murphy DB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 21
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 22
D.K. Metcalf WR
Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 23
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 24
From Chicago Bears
Rock Ya-Sin CB
Temple - Sr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 25
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 26
Dexter Lawrence DT
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 27
From Dallas Cowboys
Josh Jacobs RB
Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 29
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
N'Keal Harry WR
Arizona State - Jr - 6'2 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 30
From New Orleans Saints
Garrett Bradbury C
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 31
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 32
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Jeffery Simmons DT
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft: Mocks, big boards, team needs
Get ready for the NFL Draft with everything you need to know about all 32 teams
-
Mock: Seven rounds, every team analyzed
What might your team do in every round of the 2019 NFL Draft? Here's a look
-
Draft superlatives for the 2019 class
Who'll live up to the hype like Quenton Nelson? Which late-round receiver could be the next...
-
Draft: Pinpointing the biggest sleepers
On Day 3, just about all of these prospects will be available at great value
-
Draft: Buyer beware prospects
Despite these draft prospects being highly touted and likely top picks, they are risky pro...
-
Draft: Plan B options for top prospects
If teams can't land some of the elite prospects in the first round, here are some logical...