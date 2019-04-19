NFL Mock Draft 2019: Nine trades, with Falcons making blockbuster to move into the top five

Four QBs come off the board, while the Vikings, Chiefs and Texans also trade up

NFL teams completed 10 trades involving first-round picks a year ago, while teams traded more than ever before at the 2017 draft. With increasingly progressive front offices league-wide, not to mention increasing incentives for wheeling and dealing, it should be no surprise if picks are being swapped all over the place when the 2019 draft kicks off on April 25.

That's why, for this mock draft, there are not one or two or three but nine projected first-round deals.

Does the reality of so much movement make it even harder to correctly predict picks? Sure. But guess what? Mock drafts are always wrong anyway. So you're just as well off forecasting trades as you are pretending all 32 teams are just going to stand pat.

With that said, let's get to the good stuff.

Among the highlights of this nine-trade mock draft:

  • The Atlanta Falcons jumping all the way into the top five
  • The Seattle Seahawks moving back -- twice
  • The New England Patriots landing a Pro Bowl veteran
  • Four QB selections, including one after a late trade

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
7 		POSITION RNK
1
PAYDS
4361 		RUYDS
1001 		INTS
7 		TDS
54
After internal deliberation, the Cardinals decide not to pass on the splashiest option for a No. 1 pick -- a new QB that Kliff Kingsbury will adore and a big-play talent that ownership can sell. A defensive centerpiece tempts them, but the sway of introducing another hotshot franchise QB ultimately takes precedence.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa DE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
1 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
14 		TFL
6 		SACKS
4 		FF
1
Knowing full well they can get out of Dee Ford's mega deal sooner rather than later, the Niners get a new face for their defense, not to mention the most promising of any of their many first-round D-linemen.
Round 1 - Pick 3
  Mock Trade from New York Jets
Josh Allen LB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
3 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
88 		TFL
21.5 		SACKS
17 		FF
5
With Murray off the board and extra picks on hand, Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock embrace their best chance at filling Khalil Mack's shoes by ensuring they land Allen's elite size and speed. The Raiders pull off a Bears-ian one-spot swap to get their guy, sending No. 4, No. 106, a 2020 third and 2020 fourth to the Jets.
Round 1 - Pick 4
  Mock Trade from Oakland Raiders
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
2 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
71 		TFL
19.5 		SACKS
8 		PD
1
Instead of addressing the edge at No. 3, New York gets its wish of adding picks (see Raiders' selection) and happily settles on perhaps the top prospect in this class -- a freak who can pair with Leonard Williams to form one of the NFL's most fearsome interiors.
Round 1 - Pick 5
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ed Oliver DT
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
4 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
54 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
3 		PD
2
Atlanta makes its latest first-round blockbuster and its biggest since the move up for Julio Jones in 2011, betting a slew of picks that Oliver is the next big thing on the inside. Traded to Tampa Bay as part of the move: No. 14, No. 45, No. 117, No. 137 and a 2020 fourth-round pick.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Rashan Gary DL
Michigan - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
9 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
38 		TFL
6.5 		SACKS
3.5 		FF
0
Dave Gettleman refuses to bow to the pressure of Giants fans desperate for a new QB and instead takes a gamble on one of the highest-upside pass rushers of the draft, nailing down a long-term replacement of Olivier Vernon.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
6 		POSITION RNK
1
A playmaker or a longer-term QB would be nice, but instead, the Jags snag the best all-around tackle of this class, giving Nick Foles added protection up front.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Montez Sweat DE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
8 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
53 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
12 		FF
1
Detroit fields trade offers to move down but ultimately 'settles' on a Grade-A pass rusher to start opposite Trey Flowers, giving defensively-geared Matt Patricia a much-improved front four.
Round 1 - Pick 9
  Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
23 		POSITION RNK
3
PAYDS
3498 		RUYDS
175 		INTS
8 		TDS
34
Washington lands perhaps the best raw arm talent of the draft. Jay Gruden has downplayed picking someone who can't help D.C. right away, but he also said at the NFL owners meetings that Lock 'could come compete right now.' Washington sends No. 15, No. 76 and a 2020 third-rounder to Buffalo to move up.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
5 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
123 		TFL
12 		SACKS
3 		PD
6
With Lock off the board, John Elway considers the next best thing in Dwayne Haskins, but only for a split-second, as White is a surefire top-five talent who fits Denver's need at ILB like a glove. This is a match made in heaven.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
12 		POSITION RNK
2
PAYDS
4831 		RUYDS
108 		INTS
8 		TDS
54
Despite cautious endorsements of Andy Dalton, Zac Taylor declines to pass up a prime opportunity to get his own guy, keeping Haskins in Ohio and giving Cincy a strong-armed long-term plan at QB.
Round 1 - Pick 12
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
10 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
49 		REYDS
760 		YDS/REC
15.5 		TDS
7
Instead of reaching slightly for OL help, Green Bay weighs the top two pass-catching TEs -- Hockenson and Noah Fant -- and opts for the more complete package, giving Aaron Rodgers a big-bodied target to pair with Jimmy Graham.
Round 1 - Pick 13
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
13 		POSITION RNK
2
Rick Spielman gets aggressive to fix a unit long overdue for improvement, sending a package to Miami in order to land Williams, who could instantly see time at either OG or OT blocking for Kirk Cousins. Shipped to the Dolphins as part of the move up: No. 18, No. 81 and CB Mackensie Alexander.
Round 1 - Pick 14
  Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
11 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
66 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
4.5 		PD
4
After passing on a perfect fit in Devin White to move down, the Bucs still manage to secure the 1B of this year's LBs, filling the void left by Kwon Alexander's departure with a play-making presence for the middle of Todd Bowles' defense and getting more picks to rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 15
  Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
15 		POSITION RNK
3
Tempted by a big body or speed rusher for their DL, the Bills instead prioritize help for young QB Josh Allen, securing maybe the top pass protector of the OT class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Brian Burns DE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
14 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
52 		TFL
15.5 		SACKS
10 		FF
3
Carolina benefits from the deep edge-rushing class and finds an enticing replacement for Julius Peppers, not to mention the younger brother of former Panthers DE Stanley McClover.
Round 1 - Pick 17
  From Cleveland Browns
Christian Wilkins DT
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
19 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
51 		TFL
14 		SACKS
5.5 		PD
2
Gettleman sticks it to Giants fans once more, passing on a QB to double dip in the trenches, this time with a potential top-15 talent on the interior. Love or hate New York's commitment to Eli Manning, but adding both Gary and Wilkins instantly juices up Big Blue's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 18
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Clelin Ferrell DE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
17 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
55 		TFL
20 		SACKS
11.5 		FF
3
After injecting some upside into their secondary by landing Mackensie Alexander in their move down with Minnesota, the Dolphins get Brian Flores another defensive chess piece n Ferrell, who just so happened to play for Miami's DL coach at Clemson.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
20 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
39 		REYDS
519 		YDS/REC
13.3 		TDS
7
Had Christian Wilkins fallen into their laps, they wouldn't have hesitated to scoop up a Jurrell Casey complement. Instead, they give Marcus Mariota a much-needed safety valve for the passing game, all but filling their need for receiving help in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Byron Murphy DB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
26 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
58 		INTS
4 		PD
13 		FF
1
Resigned to watch Devin Bush come off the board in the top 15 and thus bow out of trade talks to move up, the Steelers take the best all-around CB of the draft -- a Steven Nelson insurance policy and long-term starting material.
Round 1 - Pick 21
  Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
16 		POSITION RNK
4
The Texans refuse to sit back and miss out on a potential Deshaun Watson bodyguard, taking advantage of Seattle's obvious desire to trade back and getting a big man who could develop at either OG or OT. Sent to Seattle as part of the deal: No. 23, No. 161 and a 2020 sixth-rounder.
Round 1 - Pick 22
D.K. Metcalf WR
Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
18 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
26 		REYDS
569 		YDS/REC
21.9 		TDS
5
After watching Lamar Jackson literally run John Brown and the deep passing game out of the offense, the Ravens grab the 'rough' and 'tough' WR John Harbaugh said he wants. While Metcalf may not be the most polished of the receivers, he's a tantalizing find here.
Round 1 - Pick 23
  Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Projected Team
Kansas City Chiefs 		PROSPECT RNK
25 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
33 		INTS
2 		PD
9 		FF
0
Armed with an extra second-round pick, the Chiefs deal No. 92 along with No. 25 to leapfrog their rivals and get maybe the most athletic of the top CB prospects. Andy Reid leans into his affinity for ball-hawking DBs, and Williams joins Tyrann Mathieu to boost the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 24
  From Chicago Bears
Rock Ya-Sin CB
Temple - Sr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
46 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
47 		INTS
2 		PD
12 		FF
0
Mayock is unmoved by the Chiefs taking Williams off the board, instead filling Oakland's CB need with a more gritty, well-rounded prospect that happens to share a Philadelphia connection with the Raiders GM after coming out of Temple.
Round 1 - Pick 25
  Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
31 		POSITION RNK
7
TACKLES
28 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
7 		FF
2
Figuring they can address OL or S with their next pick, the Chargers instead butt in front of two AFC foes, sending No. 28 and No. 130 to the Eagles, to land an underrated riser who can pair with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram to form one of the league's top starting D-lines.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Dexter Lawrence DT
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
21 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
36 		TFL
7 		SACKS
1.5 		PD
3
With hopeful eyes on WR A.J. Brown for their early second-round selection, the Colts beef up their interior with one of the best run-stuffers in the 2019 class.
Round 1 - Pick 27
  From Dallas Cowboys
Josh Jacobs RB
Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
27 		POSITION RNK
1
RUYDS
640 		YDS/ATT
5.3 		REYDS
247 		TDS
15
Not one to worry about overvaluing a RB in 2019, Jon Gruden gets good value at No. 27 with a multipurpose bulldozer to help take some pressure off Derek Carr -- and whomever else Oakland considers bringing in later in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 28
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
29 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
75 		REYDS
1318 		YDS/REC
17.6 		TDS
10
With an extra pick in tow from the move down, Howie Roseman drafts for value and saves OL, DL and RB depth for later. With Nelson Agholor's future beyond 2019 up in the air, he gets a potential top-15 talent and DeSean Jackson successor for the post-Carson Wentz extension days.
Round 1 - Pick 29
  Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
N'Keal Harry WR
Arizona State - Jr - 6'2 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
34 		POSITION RNK
4
REC
73 		REYDS
1088 		YDS/REC
14.9 		TDS
11
After collecting three picks from two trades down, Seattle finally makes a selection, welcoming a big-bodied target to a WR corps topped by a banged-up Doug Baldwin. Harry isn't a consensus first-rounder, but the Seahawks don't care, adoring his size, physicality and run-blocking abilities.
Round 1 - Pick 30
  From New Orleans Saints
Garrett Bradbury C
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
22 		POSITION RNK
5
Despite plans of prioritizing a S or OT here, Green Bay jumps at the chance to end Bradbury's slide, grading him as a top-25 prospect with the potential to impact the line from the get-go.
Round 1 - Pick 31
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
39 		POSITION RNK
4
PAYDS
2674 		RUYDS
319 		INTS
9 		TDS
25
John Elway can't restrain himself with Jones still on the board, trading back in to secure a fifth-year option for a Joe Flacco successor. Jones fits Denver's offense and Elway's profile for a heady QB, and at No. 31 overall, he can be sold like a potential steal. Sent to Los Angeles as part of the deal: No. 41, No. 148 and a 2020 third.
Round 1 - Pick 32
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Jeffery Simmons DT
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
24 		POSITION RNK
6
TACKLES
63 		TFL
18 		SACKS
2 		PD
4
The Bucs trade up from the second round to get another defensive stud -- one who may have gone in the top 15 if not for an injury and can ultimately take over for Gerald McCoy, who goes to the Patriots as part of the deal. Also sent to New England: No. 39 and No. 137.
