Player Blurb: Archie Lewis, OT, Boise State
NFL Draft analysis for Archie Lewis, OT, Boise State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Somewhat smaller, relatively slow-footed right tackle who plays under control and has enough strength to succeed in pass protection. Limited athleticism hurts him in the run game. Late-round flier worthy.
College Recap:
Recruited out of Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) High School, Lewis saw starts in all four seasons for the Broncos after redshirting in 2013. He started 26 games over his first three seasons on the field, including starting all 13 games as a junior for a line that was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, annually awarded to the nation's top offensive line. Lewis missed the first two games of his senior season while recovering from surgery, but he started the rest of the way and was named second team All-Mountain West for the Broncos. --R.J. White
