Today's offensive schemes, playmakers and, for the most part, the way the rules are set up, makes it really tough to play defense nowadays. In order to be a defensive standout, you almost have to excel in multiple aspects within your game and within the scheme.

Scouting is definitely a subjective task, and many people come at the discipline from many different perspectives and approaches. You really strive to decipher between what a player does verses what he's asked to do, and subsequently how he projects moving forward. That's why the more you can do and show on film, the better your chances are as a prospect of clearing up the picture and projection for pro scouts.

This week in The Hunt Report, I wanted to spend time focusing on a handful of defenders who caught my attention watching film. These guys not only are versatile in their approach, but they almost immediately leap out at you on film with how well they just play ball.

College Football

DL Brandon Omonuwa

Year: Fifth year

Fifth year College: Wilfrid Laurier University (Waterloo, Ontario)

Wilfrid Laurier University (Waterloo, Ontario) Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 275

For a guy who only weighs 275 pounds, Omonuwa has excellent point-of-attack strength. While he's built like a three-technique, he's being played as a shade technique, 5T and 1T, in Wilfrid Laurier's defense and playing it really well. Omonuwa plays with great leverage, hands and is able to quickly disengage from a block and make a play. Next game: Oct. 6 vs. Waterloo

LB Michael Ayers

Year: Senior

Senior College: Ashland University (Ashland, Ohio)

Ashland University (Ashland, Ohio) Height: 6-1

6-1 Weight: 210

Ayers reminds me a lot of 49ers safety George Odum, and I believe his pathway to playing safety is about the same. He's a terrific athlete, your classic run-and-chase weakside backer who has great closing speed to the QB and ball carrier. He's very comfortable out in space and pairs that up with above average football I.Q. in the passing game. Over the course of his career he's been an impact player, racking up 24.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and eight pass breakups. Next game: Oct. 8 vs. Walsh

S Eli Weber

Year: Senior

Senior College: Augustana (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Augustana (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) Height: 6-0

6-0 Weight: 205

Weber is an excellent alley defender. I really enjoy watching him play defense. When he is flying up in run support or when he's driving on the ball or receiver, he's taking decisive angles and his landmarks are always accurate and precise. Rarely does he miss an opportunity to make an open field tackle when he triggers and drives on the receiver/runner. In my opinion, he's a very good split safety, capable of holding his own in zone coverage and finds himself always around the football. With 10 career interceptions and 29 pass breakups on his resume, it's safe to say that the tape and stats are walking in rhythm. Next game: Oct. 8 vs. Upper Iowa

DL Anton Williams

Year: Graduate student

Graduate student College: Charleston Southern (North Charleston, South Carolina)

Charleston Southern (North Charleston, South Carolina) Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 252

Williams has great ball get off for an edge player. Right now he's playing -- out of necessity -- defensive end for the Buccaneers, but projecting him forward he would be an excellent rush end or strong-side linebacker. Every snap is like the first snap for him, as he doesn't take any plays off; this is evident by his career numbers of 30 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks. He's able to read, react and retrace to the ball carrier. Despite being undersized for a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end, you don't see him get pushed around up front by bigger offensive linemen. He's able to hold his own at the point of attack rather well. I'd like to see him get into one of these postseason all-star games and play exclusively with his hand off the ground. Next game: Oct. 8 vs. Campbell

CB Cameron McCutcheon

Year: Fifth year

Fifth year College: Western Carolina (Cullowhee, North Carolina)

Western Carolina (Cullowhee, North Carolina) Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 200

The Catamounts have a couple of dudes in the secondary. This week we'll focus on Cameron McCutcheon. What I love most about his game is that he's a constant communicator on the backend. He's the vocal leader of the secondary and is always making sure guys are kept abreast of what needs to happen on any given play. In coverage he's able to use his length extremely well and understands how to utilize the sideline as his friend. He's got a really good press bail technique and a shuffle turn technique as well. I like how active he is in run support, using good form and technique to bring down the ball carrier. He started his career at Gardner-Webb before transferring last season to WCU. Next game: Oct. 8 vs. Mercer