1. Today's show: Ranking the offensive prospects in the NFL Draft by position group

Getty Images

The NFL Draft is now LESS THAN ONE WEEK AWAY and because of that, I'm guessing you can figure out what we talked about on today's podcast and if you can't figure it out, the answer is the NFL Draft. That was the answer yesterday, that's the answer today and it will probably be the answer for every show next week.

For today's episode, Will Brinson was joined by two CBSSports.com draft experts -- Ryan Wilson and Emory Hunt -- and the three of them spent nearly the entire podcast ranking every offensive prospect in the draft by position. Since we ranked the defensive prospects yesterday, we thought it made sense to rank the offensive ones today. From wide receivers to offensive linemen to tight ends to running backs, Wilson and Hunt offered their top-five players in each position group.

Wilson was in charge of ranking the top-five wide receivers in the draft and here's what he came up with:

1. Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

2. Drake London Jr. (USC)

3. Jameson Williams (Alabama)

4. Treylon Burks (Arkansas)

5. Chris Olave (Ohio State)

After Wilson gave his rankings, Brinson said that he thought that Williams should be No. 1, which is an assessment that Wilson didn't disagree with. Wilson said he dropped the Alabama receiver because he's going into the draft coming off a season where he tore his ACL.

"If he were healthy, he'd definitely be the top guy in my rankings and you'd just move everyone down one spot," Wilson said. "Jameson Williams is electric. He was just destroying SEC cornerbacks week in and week out."

If you want to listen to today's episode and hear the guys rank the top-five players at each offensive position, be sure to click here. You can also watch today's episode on YouTube by clicking here.

2. NFL schedule will be released on May 12: Here's everything we know

If I had to rank my favorite events on the NFL offseason calendar, the draft would come in second and that's because my favorite day of the offseason is when the schedule gets released. Seriously, I don't think anyone enjoys the schedule release more than me. It's a national holiday at my house and I only celebrate three holidays (Flag Day, Earth Day and Schedule-Release Day).

This year's schedule release will be coming with a few twists and the biggest one is that the NFL will be releasing several games before May 12.

Amazon's first game to be announced on April 28. With Amazon taking over "Thursday Night Football" this year, the NFL will be celebrating the company's first game by announcing the two teams playing in the game on the first night of the NFL Draft. The first "TNF" game on Amazon will be played Sept. 15.

With Amazon taking over "Thursday Night Football" this year, the NFL will be celebrating the company's first game by announcing the two teams playing in the game on the first night of the NFL Draft. The first "TNF" game on Amazon will be played Sept. 15. International games will be announced early. The NFL will be holding a total of five international games this year and the league plans to announce the participants in those games on Wednesday, May 4, more than a full week before the schedule release. We do know who the home team will be in each international game, but we don't know who the host team will be playing.

The NFL will be holding a total of five international games this year and the league plans to announce the participants in those games on Wednesday, May 4, more than a full week before the schedule release. We do know who the home team will be in each international game, but we don't know who the host team will be playing. Each team will be able to announce its home opener early. Although the schedule won't be coming out until 8 p.m. ET on May 12, all 32 teams will be able to announce the opponent for their home opener a full two hours before that at 6 p.m. ET.

Although the schedule won't be coming out until 8 p.m. ET on May 12, all 32 teams will be able to announce the opponent for their home opener a full two hours before that at 6 p.m. ET. Several other games will be announced early. From May 9-12, the NFL will announce the times and dates of several "select" games. It won't be surprising if this includes holiday games like Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Although we don't know much else about the 2022 schedule, here are a five things we do know:

The NFL schedule release has become a major offseason event for the league and this year is no exception. Schedule leaks have also become a major offseason event and I will be poring over the internet over the next three weeks to hunt down as many of them as possible.

3. Cardinals shoot down possibility of Kyler Murray trade and QB seems happy with that

USATSI

With all the drama surrounding Kyler Murray this offseason, there have been a lot of questions about how much longer he's going to be in Arizona. There's been some serious trade speculation over the past few weeks but I guess we can go ahead and throw that out the window now because the Cardinals made it clear on Thursday that they don't have any plans of trading their QB.

Steve Keim says there's a "zero chance" Kyler gets traded. Some teams will use ambiguous language when they get asked about a potential trade -- for instance, Pete Carroll said at the combine that the Seahawks had "no intention" of trading Russell Wilson -- but there was no ambiguity to what Keim said Thursday. The Cardinals GM said there's a "zero chance" that Murray gets traded while also adding that the Cards would work on giving Murray the new contract he's seeking after the draft. "We have the draft, and then we will take a deep breath and sort of refocus," Keim told reporters. "That's sort of the reason every other player that has been a third-year quarterback has been (extended) in the middle of the summer or late summer. It's no different for us. Nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback."

Some teams will use ambiguous language when they get asked about a potential trade -- for instance, Pete Carroll said at the combine that the Seahawks had "no intention" of trading Russell Wilson -- but there was no ambiguity to what Keim said Thursday. The Cardinals GM said there's a "zero chance" that Murray gets traded while also adding that the Cards would work on giving Murray the new contract he's seeking after the draft. "We have the draft, and then we will take a deep breath and sort of refocus," Keim told reporters. "That's sort of the reason every other player that has been a third-year quarterback has been (extended) in the middle of the summer or late summer. It's no different for us. Nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback." Cardinals owner also weighs in. Not only did Keim shoot down a possible trade, but so did Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. "Yeah, that's not happening," Bidwill said of a potential trade, via the Arizona Republic. "There's just too much outside noise that people listen to. We understand that's just part of what goes on these days with social media. It's just not the case."

Not only did Keim shoot down a possible trade, but so did Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. "Yeah, that's not happening," Bidwill said of a potential trade, via the Arizona Republic. "There's just too much outside noise that people listen to. We understand that's just part of what goes on these days with social media. It's just not the case." Kyler seems content to stay in Arizona. As if Bidwill and Keim didn't do enough to make it clear that Murray won't be going anywhere, Kyler also chimed in to let everyone know that he plans on staying in Arizona, "I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home," the QB tweeted.

Based on the latest round of comments, it sounds like the Cardinals' front office has assured Murray that he'll be getting a new contract at some point this offseason, but it probably won't be until after the draft and most likely not until June or July.

4. Another mock draft? Another mock draft

Earlier this week, I promised that I would be putting a new mock draft in this newsletter every day until the actual draft and I never break a promise, so we've got another mock draft for you today. This one comes from CBSSports.com college football writer Tom Fornelli, who also happens to write the afternoon newsletter here (If you need another newsletter in your life, you can subscribe to Fornelli's by clicking here).

Fornelli actually has a pretty wild mock draft and here are a few nuggets from his piece:

He has the Packers trading up to the EIGHTH overall spot in a deal where the Falcons get both of Green Bay's first-rounders (22nd overall and 28th).

He has zero quarterbacks going in the top 10, but two cornerbacks.

With that in mind, let's check out the top-10 picks in Fornelli's mock:

1. Jaguars: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) 2. Lions: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) 3. Texans: OL Evan Neal (Alabama)

OL Evan Neal (Alabama) 4. Jets: CB Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati)

CB Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati) 5. Giants: OL Ikem Ekwonu (North Carolina State)

OL Ikem Ekwonu (North Carolina State) 6. Panthers: OL Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

OL Charles Cross (Mississippi State) 7. Giants: DL Travon Walker (Georgia)

DL Travon Walker (Georgia) 8. Packers (Mock trade with Atlanta) : WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) 9. Seahawks: CB Derek Stingley, Jr. (LSU)

CB Derek Stingley, Jr. (LSU) 10. Jets: WR Drake London (USC)

If you want to see how the rest of the first round plays out -- and trust me, you do -- then you're going to want to click here.

5. Top 10 free agents left on the market

USATSI

Every Friday, we close out the week here by taking a look at the biggest names still available in free agency. Once all the big names are signed, we'll stop doing this, but surprisingly, there are quite a few talented names left on the market.

Before free agency started, Pete Prisco made a list of his top 100 free agents for 2022. As we get ready to enter the SIXTH week of free agency, seven of his top-35 players are still available.

For the second straight week, the biggest prize left on the market is Tyrann Mathieu, who has clearly decided that he's going to take all the time he needs before signing. Over the past week, we didn't see a single player on our top-10 list sign. The last player off the list to sign a new deal was Stephon Gilmore, who signed with the Colts last Friday.

With that in mind, let's check out the 10 highest-ranked players from Prisco's top 100 list who are still available (they're listed with the team they played for last season):

1. FS Tyrann Mathieu (Chiefs)

2. DL Akiem Hicks (Bears)

3. EDGE Jadeveon Clowney (Browns)

4. OL Duane Brown (Seahawks)

5. TE Rob Gronkowski (Buccaneers)

6. WR Odell Beckham (Rams)

7. EDGE Melvin Ingram (Steelers)

8. OT Eric Fisher (Colts)

9. S Jaquiski Tartt (49ers)

10. DE Jerry Hughes (Bills)

Although free agency slowed down some over the past two weeks, don't be surprised if we see a signing or two before the start of the draft. If a team can fill a need in free agency, that's one less need it has to worry about when the draft rolls around.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Legendary Raiders QB dies

It's been a wild 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.