The 2022 NFL offseason is officially here. A handful of big-name quarterbacks have already moved, but we've still got dozens of notable veterans set to hit the open market. With the salary cap returning to form after 2021's pandemic-affected market, plenty of teams could be in for some high-priced spending.
Where are the top free agents headed? Who's still available? We've got you covered with everything you need to know right here. Below, you'll find a running tracker of the top 100 free agents of 2022, compiled from senior writer Pete Prisco's annual ranking of the best vets on the market. Check back regularly for updates throughout the offseason:
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Terron Armstead (30)
|OT
|2
Von Miller (32)
|EDGE
|3
J.C. Jackson (26)
|CB
|Agrees to (5 years, $82.5 million)
|4
Chandler Jones (32)
|EDGE
|5
Carlton Davis (25)
|CB
|Re-signed (3 years, $45 million)
|6
Brandon Scherff (30)
|OG
|Agrees to (terms not disclosed)
|7
Marcus Williams (25)
|S
|8
Allen Robinson (28)
|WR
|9
Randy Gregory (29)
|EDGE
|10
De'Vondre Campbell (28)
|LB
|Re-signed (5 years, $50 million)
|11
Laken Tomlinson (30)
|OG
|Agrees to (3 years, $40 million)
|12
Christian Kirk (25)
|WR
|Agrees to (4 years, $72 million)
|13
Haason Reddick (27)
|EDGE
|Agrees to (3 years, $45 million)
|14
James Daniels (24)
|OG
|15
Stephon Gilmore (31)
|CB
|16
Quandre Diggs (29)
|S
|Re-signed (3 years, $40 million)
|17
Darious Williams (29)
|CB
|18
Ryan Jensen (30)
|C
|Re-signed (3 years, $39 million)
|19
Bobby Wagner (31)
|LB
|20
Tyrann Mathieu (29)
|S
|21
Emmanuel Ogbah (28)
|DL / EDGE
|Re-signed (4 years, $65M)
|22
Charvarius Ward (25)
|CB
|23
Trent Brown (28)
|OT
|24
Akiem Hicks (32)
|DL
|25
Foye Oluokun (26)
|LB
|Agrees to (3 years, $30 million)
|26
Jadeveon Clowney (29)
|EDGE
|27
Duane Brown (36)
|OT
|28
Austin Corbett (26)
|OG
|Agrees to (3 years, $29.25 million)
|29
Rob Gronkowski (32)
|TE
|30
Bradley Bozeman (27)
|OL
|31
Odell Beckham Jr. (29)
|WR
|32
Derek Barnett (25)
|EDGE
|33
Melvin Ingram (32)
|EDGE
|34
Joe Noteboom (26)
|OT
|Re-signed (3 years, $40M)
|35
|WR
|36
D.J. Chark (25)
|WR
|37
D.J. Reed (25)
|CB
|38
D.J. Jones (27)
|DT
|Agrees to (3 years, $30M)
|39
Alex Cappa (27)
|OG
|Agrees to (4 years, $40M)
|40
Jameis Winston (28)
|QB
|41
Donte Jackson (26)
|CB
|42
Morgan Moses (31)
|OT
|43
Patrick Peterson (31)
|CB
|44
Connor Williams (24)
|OG
|45
Zach Ertz (31)
|TE
|Re-signed (3 years, $31.65M)
|46
Uchenna Nwosu (25)
|EDGE
|47
Jordan Whitehead (24)
|S
|48
Brian Allen (26)
|C
|Re-signed (3 years, $24 million)
|49
JuJu Smith-Schuster (25)
|WR
|50
Marcus Maye (29)
|S
|51
Ben Jones (32)
|C
|52
Leonard Fournette (27)
|RB
|53
|WR
|54
Leighton Vander Esch (26)
|LB
|55
Casey Hayward (32)
|CB
|56
Tyler Conklin (26)
|TE
|57
Eric Fisher (31)
|OT
|58
Michael Gallup (26)
|WR
|Re-signed (5 years, $62.5M)
|59
Foley Fatukasi (27)
|DT
|Agrees to (3 years, $30 million)
|60
Levi Wallace (26)
|CB
|61
Justin Reid (25)
|S
|Agrees to (3 years, $31.5 million)
|62
C.J. Uzomah (29)
|TE
|Agrees to (3 years, $24 million)
|63
Ced Wilson (26)
|WR
|Agrees to (3 years, $22.8 million)
|64
Kareem Jackson (33)
|S
|65
Jaquiski Tartt (30)
|S
|66
Sebastian Joseph-Day (26)
|DT
|Agrees to (3 years, $24 million)
|67
Tim Settle (24)
|DT
|Agrees to (terms undisclosed)
|68
Xavier Woods (26)
|S
|Agrees to (3 years, $15.75 million)
|69
Russell Gage (26)
|WR
|70
Byron Pringle (28)
|CB
|71
Jerry Hughes (33)
|EDGE
|72
Mitchell Trubisky (27)
|QB
|Agrees to (2 years, $14.25 million)
|73
James Conner (26)
|RB
|Re-signed (3 years, $21M)
|74
Dont'a Hightower (32)
|LB
|75
Calais Campbell (35)
|DL
|76
Evan Engram (27)
|TE
|Agrees to (1 year, $9 million)
|77
Andrew Norwell (30)
|OG
|78
A.J. Johnson (30)
|LB
|79
Rasul Douglas (26)
|CB
|80
Larry Ogunjobi (27)
|DT
|Agrees to (3 years, $40.5 million)
|81
Bilal Nichols (25)
|DT
|82
O.J. Howard (27)
|TE
|83
Terrell Edmunds (25)
|S
|84
Teddy Bridgewater (29)
|QB
|Agrees to (1 year, TBD)
|85
B.J. Hill (26)
|DL
|Re-signed (3 years, $30 million)
|86
Rashaad Penny (26)
|RB
|87
Kyzir White (25)
|LB
|88
Gerald Everett (27)
|TE
|89
Braxton Berrios (26)
|WR
|Re-signed (2 years, $12 million)
|90
Bryce Callahan (30)
|CB
|91
Riley Reiff (33)
|OT
|92
Anthony Barr (29)
|LB
|93
Joe Haden (32)
|CB
|94
Arden Key (25)
|EDGE
|95
A.J. Green (33)
|WR
|96
Robert Tonyan (27)
|TE
|97
Raheem Mostert (29)
|RB
|98
Sammy Watkins (28)
|WR
|99
Mark Glowinski (29)
|OG
|Agrees to (3 years, $20 million)
|100
Chris Harris (32)
|CB