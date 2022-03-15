The 2022 NFL offseason is officially here. A handful of big-name quarterbacks have already moved, but we've still got dozens of notable veterans set to hit the open market. With the salary cap returning to form after 2021's pandemic-affected market, plenty of teams could be in for some high-priced spending.

Where are the top free agents headed? Who's still available? We've got you covered with everything you need to know right here. Below, you'll find a running tracker of the top 100 free agents of 2022, compiled from senior writer Pete Prisco's annual ranking of the best vets on the market. Check back regularly for updates throughout the offseason: