Training camps are getting underway around the NFL, but some teams are already battling big-name injuries. The league on Thursday announced that 15 players have been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning they are ineligible to practice because of injuries suffered prior to camp. Players on PUP during camp can be activated any time up until the season, but if they remain sidelined once rosters are finalized, they are required to miss at least four games.

Here's a rundown of all 15 players placed on PUP this week:

Patriots RB James White (hip): The veteran reserve, a frequent pass catcher out of New England's backfield during his career, missed all but three games after going down early in 2021. He signed a two-year, $5 million extension this offseason.

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle): The former All-Pro was reportedly expected to practice early in camp, but this may suggest otherwise. Once one of the game's top possession targets, he missed nine games in 2020 and all of 2021 while recovering from a high-ankle sprain.

Raiders WR Dillon Stoner (undisclosed): The 2021 undrafted rookie is competing for a reserve role for a second straight year.

Jets TE C.J. Uzomah (undisclosed): The former Bengals starter, signed to a three-year, $24 million deal this offseason, hurt himself during OTAs. He previously missed 14 games in 2020 due to a torn Achilles.

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger (quad): The rookie fourth-round draft pick was expected to challenge for a sizable role in New York's rebuilding offense.

Jets OT Mekhi Becton (knee): Drafted 11th overall in 2020, the big left tackle missed all but one game in 2021, reportedly battling cartilage damage in his knee.

Jets OG Dru Samia (undisclosed): The former Vikings reserve didn't appear in a game in 2021.

Patriots C David Andrews (shoulder): The veteran blocker, manning the heart of New England's line since 2015, missed four games in 2020 and played through pain for all of 2021, before undergoing surgery early this year.

Saints DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder, finger): The former first-rounder missed five games in 2020 and six games in 2021 due to lingering shoulder issues, addressed via surgery this year. He also had part of his pinky finger amputated.

Jets DE Carl Lawson (leg): The former Bengals standout, signed to a lucrative deal last offseason, missed all of 2021 with a torn Achilles. He's set to pair with rookie Jermaine Johnson II off the edge when he returns to the field.

Falcons LB Deion Jones (shoulder): The former Pro Bowler underwent surgery this offseason.

Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan (knee): The veteran reserve missed all of 2021 after suffering an ACL tear.

Patriots CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder): The backup defensive back missed 11 games in 2021 and recently underwent surgery.

Patriots S Jabrill Peppers (ankle, knee): The former Browns and Giants starter suffered an ACL tear and high-ankle sprain in 2021, missing 11 games before hitting free agency this offseason.