The 2023 NFL trade deadline is on Oct. 31, and it is the final opportunity for NFL teams to add talent for a Super Bowl run, or sell assets for draft capital. You can expect to see both of these things occur as the month goes on.

We have actually seen a few trades take place in the first five weeks of the NFL season, but these haven't been blockbuster transactions as much as they've been teams taking fliers on players who didn't work out with their respective teams for whatever reason. Still, these are talented players who could be difference-makers later in the year.

Below we will break down every trade that has taken place over the past couple weeks.

Seattle Seahawks acquire former Pro Bowl defensive lineman

Seahawks get: DL Leonard Williams

Giants get: 2024 second-round pick, 2025 fifth-round pick

The Seattle Seahawks are 5-2 and near the top of the NFC standings, so they don't have a ton of holes. However, with their team quarterback pressure rate rankings just outside the top 10 (36.6%) 12th best in the NFL, Seattle sought to reinforce that area by acquiring Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams, whose 22 quarterback pressures this season now rank as the second most on the Seahawks trailing only linebacker Boye Mafe's 23 by one pressure. Williams is likely a rental since his three-year, $63 million contract expires at the end of this season. The Giants are paying out the majority of the $10 million remaining on his deal, according to NFL Media, and they get a decent draft pick return for a player they were likely to lose in the offseason anyways.

Trade grades: B- for Seahawks, A for Giants

Philadelphia Eagles add former All-Pro safety

Eagles get: S Kevin Byard

Titans get: S Terrell Edmunds, 2024 fifth-round pick, 2024 sixth-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles arguably had one major weakness on their roster, and they just filled it with one of the league's best players at the position. After seeing both of their starting safeties from last season's team walk in free agency, Philly was trying to patch things over with multiple players on the back end. Now, the Eagles have Byard, one of the best center-field safeties in the league who has also been quite good flying down from the top against the run. He immediately improves what was already one of the best rosters in football.

Trade grades: A for Eagles, C- for Titans

Kansas City Chiefs get Mecole Hardman back

Chiefs get: WR Mecole Hardman, 2025 seventh-round pick

Jets get: 2025 sixth-round pick

Mecole Hardman KC • WR TAR 3 REC 1 REC YDs 6 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Mecole Hardman is heading back to the Kansas City Chiefs. The New York Jets have moved on from Hardman after just six games. He received just three targets in his short tenure with the Jets, a significantly different experience from what he had in Kansas City.

Hardman, a former second-round pick of the Chiefs, had 151 catches for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns in four seasons with Kansas City. His best season was his rookie campaign (2019), when he finished with 26 catches for 538 yards and six touchdowns -- averaging 20.7 yards per catch.

Trade grades: B for Chiefs, D for Jets

Atlanta Falcons deal for Van Jefferson

Falcons get: WR Van Jefferson, 2025 seventh-round pick

Rams get: 2025 sixth-round pick

Van Jefferson ATL • WR • #15 TAR 15 REC 8 REC YDs 108 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

On the same day as the initial report came out that the Rams were shopping Van Jefferson, the Rams struck a deal with the Falcons, sending the wideout to Atlanta. Along with Jeffers, the Falcons got a 2025 seventh round draft pick while the Rams acquired a 2025 sixth-rounder.

Jefferson, a 2020 second round pick out of Florida, is in the final year of his rookie contract, so the Falcons will be able to get a solid look at the 27-year-old within their offense before having to possibly commit long-term. Meanwhile, the Rams gain greater draft capital in exchange for a player that played just two offensive snaps a week ago. Jefferson's best season in the NFL came back in 2021 when he caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

Trade grades: A for Falcons, C for Rams.

49ers get: LB Randy Gregory, 2024 seventh-round pick

Broncos get: 2024 sixth-round pick

The Denver Broncos let it be known that they were set to release veteran pass rusher Randy Gregory unless a trade partner emerged. It was the 49ers who stepped up, and agreed to send a 2024 sixth-round pick to Denver for Gregory and a 2024 seventh-rounder.

Gregory signed a five-year deal worth up to $70 million with the Broncos during the 2022 offseason, an obvious swing and miss for general manager George Paton. Now, Denver will be paying Gregory $10 million to rush the passer for arguably the best team in the NFL.

Trade grades: A- for 49ers, F for Broncos

Dolphins get: WR Chase Claypool, 2025 seventh-round pick

Bears get: 2025 sixth-round pick

After being made a healthy inactive in multiple games, the Chicago Bears parted ways with Chase Claypool. Chicago shipped him to the Dolphins in a late-round pick swap, as Miami received Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Claypool caught 18 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown in 10 total games played for the Bears, and there were questions about his work ethic. A league source told CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones that Claypool needs some hard coaching. That he needs to be someone where there's "a thumb on him." Still, Claypool is a big, athletic target who could help the blazing Dolphins.

Trade grades: C for Dolphins, F for Bears

J.C. Jackson returns to New England

Patriots get: CB J.C. Jackson, swap sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2025 with Chargers

Chargers get: Swap sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2025 with Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots swapped sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2025 for Jackson to be shipped back to his former team. Jackson was another player who had been benched and even made inactive by the Chargers. This coming after they team gave "Mr. INT" a five-year, $82.5 million deal just a year and a half ago. Jackson suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury in 2022, and struggled through the early portions of 2023.

The Patriots lost two of their most important defenders in the blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Christian Gonzalez and Matt Judon, so Jackson was a familiar face Bill Belichick turned to.

Trade grades: Patriots B+, Chargers D