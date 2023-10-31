The Buffalo Bills have made a much-needed addition in the secondary at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, as general manager Brandon Beane sent a third-round pick to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for cornerback Rasul Douglas and a fifth-round pick, per NFL Media and confirmed by CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

NFL Media reports that the Bills made as many calls about cornerbacks or defensive backs as anyone over the past week. Ultimately, Buffalo lands the veteran Douglas. The 28 year old has spent the past two and a half seasons in Green Bay, and has recorded 32 combined tackles, six passes defensed and one interception in seven games played this year. In 36 career games for the Packers, Douglas has recorded 10 total interceptions.

Buffalo of course lost star cornerback Tre'Davious White for the season due to a torn Achilles, and then other members of the secondary have been working through various ailments over the past few weeks, such as Kaiir Elam (ankle), Dane Jackson (foot), Cam Lewis (shoulder) and Christian Benford (shoulder). The Bills allow 204.1 passing yards per game, which is above average this season (No. 10), but depth in the secondary was something the Bills wanted to address as they continue to keep pace with the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.

Let's attempt to grade this trade:

Bills: B+

Douglas signed a three-year, $21 million extension in March 2022 that was restructured this past offseason, but he's played well in 2023. PFF listed Douglas as the No. 1 cornerback entering Week 8 with an 85.6 overall rating. A third-round pick for a fifth-round pick isn't exactly chump change, but this is a deal that makes Buffalo better.

ESPN reports that one cornerback the Bills were interested in was Jaylon Johnson of the Chicago Bears, but one has to imagine Chicago wanted a premier pick for its stud corner. Douglas isn't a terrible backup plan. He now has a chance to make an impact for a contender, and I imagine he does so in Sean McDermott's system.

Packers: C-

The Packers secondary has taken some big hits over the past week. Darnell Savage and Eric Stokes were placed on injured reserve, and now, Douglas has been shipped out to Buffalo. Green Bay has struggled since starting the season 2-1, losing four straight contests. Now sitting at 2-5, it appears the Packers are turning their focus to 2024 and beyond.

Packers fans are going to hate this trade since it involves a defensive leader, but it's ... an OK return.