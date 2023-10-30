The Philadelphia Eagles have made another trade deadline deal, although this time they are not acquiring any players. Philadelphia dealt defensive tackle Kentavius Street and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Street wasn't playing much in the Eagles defensive tackle rotation with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, and Marlon Tuipulotu ahead of him on the depth chart. Street had three pressures in 51 snaps this season, making the 53-man roster after a strong training camp with the Eagles.

The Falcons parted ways with a 2024 sixth-round pick to add Street to a defensive tackle rotation that consists of David Onyemata, Grady Jarrett, LaCale London, and Albert Huggins. Jarrett tore his ACL in Sunday's loss to the Titans, so Atlanta needed some defensive line help. Street, familiar with the NFC South after spending 2022 with the New Orleans Saints, had a career-high 3.5 sacks and 19 pressures last season.

Street signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last offseason. He'll be a free agent at the conclusion of the year.

Here are grades for the deal:

Eagles: B+

The Eagles only had three guaranteed draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft: one first-round pick and two second-round picks. They have four projected compensatory picks coming in 2024 (one third-round pick and three fifth-round picks). There wasn't a guaranteed Day 3 pick until the Eagles dealt Street, who was just part of their immense defensive tackle depth (Street does have to play six games in Atlanta to get the sixth-round pick). Could the Eagles be adding another defensive tackle with Street being dealt? Let's see what Howie Roseman has cooking.

Falcons: A-

The Falcons didn't give up much for a position of need, especially for a player that knows their system. Street had his career year in Ryan Nielsen's defense when he was the co-defensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints last season, notching his career-highs in snaps, pressures, and sacks. All they gave up was a conditional 2024 sixth-round pick and added another Day 3 pick (seventh-round pick in 2025) for a player that's immediately going to help at defensive tackle. More snaps in a familiar system is significantly going to help Street as well.