NFL games today, Week 4 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Calvin Ridley grabs two more touchdowns
All of the best highlights from Week 4 are right here
NFL Week 4 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- L.A. Rams 38, Minnesota Vikings 31 (Recap)
Sunday
- Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Dallas Cowboys 26, Detroit Lions 24 (Recap)
- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- New England Patriots 38, Miami Dolphins 7 (Recap)
- New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Chicago Bears 48, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10 (Recap)
- Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders, 4 p.m. (FOX)
- Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
- New Orleans Saints at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
- San Francisco 49ers at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
- Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday
- Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Midas touch
Golden Tate is having himself a day in Detroit. The Lions wide receiver has over 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns, the latest of which came on this big fourth quarter toss from Matt Stafford.
Props to Tate for the great celebration, too.
Ridley stays red hot
Calvin Ridley continues to be a major end zone threat for the Falcons in his rookie season. Ridley snagged his fifth and sixth touchdowns in his last three games. His first against the Bengals on Sunday came when Matt Ryan found him on a slant in the red zone.
Then he doubled down with a wide open snag on a 30-yard touchdown toss.
Good golly, Golladay
What a dang grab by Kenny Golladay.
That's Alshon Jeffery's music
The Eagles wide receiver is making his season debut but he seems to be in mid-season form. Jeffery pulled in an impressive second half touchdown catch from Carson Wentz to double Philly's lead over the Titans.
Adam Vinatieri enters the record book
The Colts kicker now has more field goals than any other kicker in NFL history. His 566th career FG passes Morten Andersen for most all-time.
Tuck & roll!
The Patriots are taking it to the Dolphins with a 24-0 lead at halftime. New England's final score of the first half came on this great snag by Phillip Dorsett in the end zone. The fingertips grab followed by the smooth tuck and roll is a thing of beauty.
Full stretch
Mitch Trubisky doesn't really any help with the way he's playing in the first half against Tampa, but Taylor Gabriel is providing it anyway. Just look at this sick diving catch.
Ankles!
Tom Brady had a rough start to Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, but he picked up a long touchdown pass on this toss to Cordarrelle Patterson in the second quarter. Patterson had a great cut to burn a Miami defender en route to six points.
Mitchy Missiles
Mitchell Trubisky is off to a burning hot start against the Buccaneers on Sunday. He tossed a huge 39-yard touchdown to Trey Burton on the Bears' first drive of the day.
Trubisky added his second TD of the first quarter with this absolutely beautiful toss to Allen Robinson in the corner of the end zone. That's Robinson's first touchdown with the Bears.
And then Trubisky added three more touchdowns in the second quarter, giving him FIVE ... before halftime. BEFORE HALFTIME! Not a bad first half for the second-year QB, I guess.
Trubisky wasn't done either. He added a sixth TD pass in the second half.
Josh Gordon arrives in New England
The former Browns receiver is active against the Dolphins today, meaning he's making his Patriots debut. He snagged his first catch from Tom Brady during the Patriots' first drive of the day, and it came in the red zone. The crowd in Foxborough gave him a loud ovation for his efforts. (The Patriots settled for a field goal.)
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucs QB Fitzpatrick benched for Winston
The Buccaneers have no answer for Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears
-
Tyler Eifert suffers gruesome leg injury
Eifert has been plagued by injuries throughout his career
-
Browns vs. Raiders odds, picks, bets
Mike Tierney is dialed into the pulse of the Raiders and Browns
-
NFL DFS: SNF DraftKings lineup, Week 4
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
NFL Week 4 expert picks, top parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 4
-
Dolphins at Patriots: The stats to know
Can Ryan Tannehill and the surprising Dolphins continue their success Sunday in New Englan...