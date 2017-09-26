NFL Power Rankings: The Chiefs are for real, but is anybody else any good?

For weeks now -- OK, years -- fans of the Kansas City Chiefs have been attacking me for what they see as a lack of respect given to their team.

Some go as far as to say I hate the city of Kansas City, and especially the Chiefs.

Here's the truth: I enjoy going to Kansas City (love the barbecue), the passion of their stadium setting is as good as any in the league, and their team, under Andy Reid, has been one of the best in the league the past few years.

So what if I was stupid enough to pick them to finish last in the AFC West this year?

I am the knucklehead who lost sight of the most important thing about this team: Reid is a hell of a coach.

I know the Philadelphia Eagles fans got tired of his long tenure with the team, and especially hated his clock management skills, but Reid has proven in Kansas City that, like with the Eagles, he can coach up a team.

The Chiefs are 3-0, atop the AFC West standings, and the lone team in the conference still undefeated. They went to Los Angeles Sunday and beat the Chargers to stake a claim as the best team in the AFC -- and maybe the league.

It isn't always pretty with the Chiefs, but Reid has done a nice job of scheming up the offense to create problems for the opposition. And the defense, even without star safety Eric Berry, is dominant at times.

Reid took the Eagles to four consecutive NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl, but lost to the Patriots in that game and was let go in 2013. The Chiefs quickly hired him that year.

Since coming to the Chiefs, Reid is 46-21 with three playoff appearances and is on his way to a fourth. But Reid is 1-3 in the playoffs with the Chiefs and just 11-12 overall in the postseason.

That's why this great start has to be tempered some, even if Kansas City certainly has the look of a team that can make a deep playoff push this season. Reid doesn't get the due he deserves as one of the best in the NFL -- I ranked him third last spring in my rankings of the league's coaches -- but maybe it's because the ring has eluded him.

Could this be the year he gets it?

It has that feel right now. The Chiefs have impressed in a big way winning all three games, two by double-digit scores. I have the Falcons in the top spot of my Power Rankings with the Chiefs second, but a case could be made for the team from Kansas City.

So to the Chiefs fans who pepper me with insults on Twitter, here's a mea culpa: I was wrong about your team. They are much better than I thought.

Of course, the playoffs will be the ultimate decider of that.