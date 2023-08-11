Following the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game last week and then two games Thursday, NFL preseason action gets into full swing with six showdowns Friday night.

Among the storylines are the beginning of the Jordan Love era in Green Bay (vs. Bengals), the Steelers' Kenny Pickett and the Commanders' Sam Howell starting off Year 2 (vs. the Buccaneers and Browns, respectively), and Russell Wilson teaming up with Sean Payton in Arizona (vs. the Cardinals).

Below, we will track all the must-see highlights from Friday's action. Get ready for a full night of football!

Pickett to Pickens

Kenny Pickett started his first game of the year off strong. In the team's first preseason contest, he connected with George Pickens for a 32-yard touchdown.

Pickett went 6-for-7 for 70 yards on the scoring drive.

Watson DENIED

Jordan Love was looking to find wide receiver Christian Watson, but Daxton Hill was not having it. Hill got in the way and batted the ball down right before Watson could make any attempt to make a catch.

