NFL Week 1 schedule, Fantasy, picks, TV, how to stream: NFL Sunday is back
Everything you need to know for Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is here
Football -- honest-to-goodness real, counts-in-the-standings football -- is back.
The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs kicked things off on Thursday night, the week ends with two Monday night games, and two Florida teams may be forced to take their bye at the beginning of the season due to Hurricane Irma.
Get ready for the action by checking out our offerings on key Week 1 matchups. Sean Wagner-McGough broke down the chess match we'll see in Sunday's marquee game between Aaron Rodgers and the Legion of Boom. Jared Dubin looked at whether the third time will be a charm for Dak Prescott against the Giants. Finally, Pete Prisco looks at the 10 most intriguing things about the Week 1 schedule.
Are you ready? Here you can find all your Fantasy needs for the first week of the season, info on the Week 1 schedule, how to stream the Sunday slate on CBS All Access, picks from our experts and SportsLine's computer simulations and key news updates that will affect Week 1 games.
We won't have another Sunday without football for the next five months. Time to rejoice.
Schedule
Thursday
Chiefs 42, Patriots 27 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jets at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dolphins, moved to Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Carolina Panthers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers , 4:25 p.m. ETon FOX (GameTracker)
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings , 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos , 10:20 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
How to watch on TV, stream
PIT-CLE | OAK-TEN | BAL-CIN | IND-LAR | JAC-HOU | NYJ-BUF
Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Picks
Five Best Bets: Prisco | Brinson
Prisco: Packers clip Seahawks and every Week 1 game
Breech: Chargers upset Broncos and every Week 1 game
Brinson: Titans top Raiders and every Week 1 game
SportsLine: Get computer and expert picks for the entire season
Fantasy
Start 'Em and Sit 'Em: Mariota the Start of the Week
Lineup cheat sheet: Get help selecting your starters
Sleepers: Jamey Eisenberg digs deep in Week 1
Waiver Wire: How to replace missing stars in Week 1
Streaming: Best Week 1 streaming options for TE, K, DF
Rankings: Rivers down, Cutler up in our Week 1 update
Trade Chart: Dave Richard helps you analyze trade offers
TB-MIA canceled: What you need to know
Zeke injunction: How Elliott's Fantasy owners should react
Key Week 1 updates
Zeke granted injunction, likely to play all season
Steelers' plan for Kizer: 'Hit him often'
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith to reportedly start vs. Giants
Browns' Garrett out with high ankle sprain
Hurricane Irma: Bucs-Dolphins moved to Week 11
Hurricane Harvey: Jags-Texans will stay in Houston
Colts rule Luck out, Tolzien to start
Bills' Taylor (concussion) cleared for Week 1
Bengals' Ross to reportedly miss first two games
