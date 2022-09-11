It's the most wonderful time of the year: Football season. Week 1 kicks off Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams taking on the Buffalo Bills and the great games continue on Sunday and Monday.

With the season beginning, so many players to keep an eye on and great games to catch, it is a lot to keep track of. Don't worry though, we have you covered with everything you need to know as the 2022 season starts.

Let's take a look at two of the best games to watch this week:

Sunday, Sept. 11, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS.

This divisional matchup should be one of the best games of the week. The AFC West is being called the toughest in the league and these divisional meetings could be crucial for playoff spots and seedings as we get to the end of the regular season.

Quarterback Derek Carr believes the Raiders are being overlooked and is ready to prove that they are a team worth talking about.

On the other side, quarterback Justin Herbert has yet to have all the pieces to advance to the playoffs, but this could be his year. He's proven that he has the skills to be a top quarterback in this league and it feels like his time to make the postseason.

Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS.

This game may not have the star power of the other two above and both teams are far from a shoe-in for the playoffs, but this game will still provide a lot of entertainment.

Both teams had quarterback questions heading into the season, with Browns Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games for violating the league's personal conduct policy and the Panthers holding a competition between newest addition Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

With Watson sidelined, Jacoby Brissett will be leading the offense and Mayfield won the starting job over in North Carolina, as expected.

Mayfield will meet his own team for a revenge game in his new home of Bank of America Stadium.

Week 1 schedule



All games can be streamed on FuboTV; CBS games can also be live streamed on Paramount+

Thursday, Sept. 8

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Sept. 11

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., Fox

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 12

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC