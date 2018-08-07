Odell Beckham Jr. leads all NFL players in Instagram followers, and it's not even close
Here's every NFL team's most popular player on Instagram -- and how they compare to other celebs
The New York Giants are still figuring out just how much they value Odell Beckham Jr., but there's no doubt about his value in one specific category.
Instagram followers.
If there were a ranking of all NFL players in terms of Instagram popularity, in fact, the one-of-a-kind wide receiver would top it by a landslide. That's according to a study by OnlineGambling.ca, which began compiling players' follower totals in May and determined that Beckham has more than twice the amount of followers than the NFL player with the second-most.
At the start of the study, Beckham (@obj) had a league-leading 10.5 million Instagram followers. Behind him were Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (4 million), New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (4 million), Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3.3 million) and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (3.1 million).
As of this week, four of those top five remain about the same, with Brady adding 300,000 followers since May. Beckham, on the other hand, has since jumped all the way to 11.2 million followers -- almost three times as many as Brady.
Beckham's massive lead, per the study, also makes the Giants the top-followed NFL team on Instagram in terms of combined average followers among players, ahead of the Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Texans and Seahawks. It also gives the NFC East a major boost in the ranking of average top-five IG player followings among divisions -- the East leads the pack with 1.1 million, way ahead of the NFC West (678,000), AFC East (657,000) and last-place NFC North (280,000).
The NFL's most popular players don't come close to some of Instagram's biggest celebrities -- Selena Gomez has 140 million followers, Cristiano Ronaldo has 138.8 million and Ariana Grande has 124.7 million. But they are represented by the millions.
Here's every team's top player on IG, listed in order of their follower count from this summer, according to the study:
- Giants: Odell Beckham Jr. (10.5 million)
- Patriots: Tom Brady (4 million)
- Panthers: Cam Newton (4 million)
- Seahawks: Russell Wilson (3.3 million)
- Texans: J.J. Watt (3.1 million)
- Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott (2.5 million)
- Steelers: Antonio Brown (2.4 million)
- 49ers: Richard Sherman (2.1 million)
- Raiders: Marshawn Lynch (1.7 million)
- Browns: Jarvis Landry (1.3 million)
- Broncos: Von Miller (1.3 million)
- Buccaneers: DeSean Jackson (1.1 million)
- Falcons: Julio Jones (1 million)
- Eagles: Carson Wentz (938,000)
- Rams: Todd Gurley (920,000)
- Redskins: Vernon Davis (891,000)
- Packers: Aaron Rodgers (830,000)
- Jaguars: Leonard Fournette (746,000)
- Cardinals: Patrick Peterson (739,000)
- Ravens: Lamar Jackson (695,000)
- Titans: Derrick Henry (695,000)
- Saints: Drew Brees (680,000)
- Lions: LeGarrette Blount (664,000)
- Dolphins: Danny Amendola (617,000)
- Chiefs: De'Anthony Thomas (526,000)
- Bills: LeSean McCoy (458,000)
- Bengals: A.J. Green (440,000)
- Jets: Jermaine Kearse (416,000)
- Vikings: Stefon Diggs (414,000)
- Chargers: Joey Bosa (320,000)
- Bears: Mitch Trubisky (152,000)
- Colts: Jacoby Brissett (134,000)
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sean McVay thrilled to have Cooks
For Rams fans concerned Cooks is a Watkins clone, this may be good news
-
Landry: Coleman trade won't have effect
The Browns have a better wide receiver room this season than they have had in the recent p...
-
Preseason All-AFC North team
Steelers and Ravens dominate AFC North roster
-
Looking at 5 perennial NFL contenders
For these teams, QB success has made all of the difference in the world
-
Michigan's 'D' loaded with NFL talent
It's up to Shea Patterson to right the ship on offense, but the Wolverines defense is super...
-
NFL picks: Home-field advantage analysis
Breaking down home-field advantage data with regards to picking against the spread in NFL...