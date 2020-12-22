With the regular season coming down to its final weeks, we're starting to get into award season in the NFL. While the MVP race will still be a mad dash to Week 17, the league has announced the Pro Bowl rosters for both the AFC and NFC on Monday. Patrick Mahomes led the way in fan voting, which is fitting considering his stellar 2020 campaign that could very well result in the second MVP award of his career. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers, who is also in the running for league MVP, was named the starting quarterback for the NFC.
Some notable first-time additions to the Pro Bowl roster are Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf. Meanwhile, Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson and Washington defensive end Chase Young were the lone rookies to be named to the Pro Bowl roster.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the actual Pro Bowl -- which was scheduled for Jan. 31, 2021 -- was officially canceled back in October. Instead of playing the game in Las Vegas at the new Allegiant Stadium, this year's Pro Bowl will be held virtually and played on "Madden NFL 21."
Here's a look at both rosters:
AFC Pro Bowl roster
|Position
|Player
|Team
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes*
|Chiefs
|QB
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|Texans
|RB
|Derrick Henry*
|Titans
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|WR
|Tyreek Hill*
|Chiefs
|WR
|Stefon Diggs*
|Bills
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Titans
|TE
|Travis Kelce*
|Chiefs
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Raiders
|FB
|Patrick Ricard*
|Ravens
|T
|Larmey Tunsil*
|Texans
|T
|Eric Fisher*
|Chiefs
|T
|Orlando Brown
|Ravens
|G
|Quenton Nelson*
|Colts
|G
|Joel Bitonio*
|Browns
|G
|David DeCastro
|Steelers
|C
|Maurkice Pouncey*
|Steelers
|C
|Ryan Kelly
|Colts
|DE
|Myles Garrett*
|Browns
|DE
|Joey Bosa*
|Chargers
|DE
|Frank Clark
|Chiefs
|DT
|Chris Jones*
|Chiefs
|DT
|Cameron Heyward*
|Steelers
|DT
|Calais Campbell
|Ravens
|OLB
|T.J. Watt*
|Steelers
|OLB
|Bradley Chubb*
|Broncos
|OLB
|Matt Judon
|Ravens
|ILB
|Darius Leonard*
|Colts
|ILB
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Bills
|CB
|Xavien Howard*
|Dolphins
|CB
|Tre'Davious White*
|Bills
|CB
|Marlon Humphrey
|Ravens
|CB
|Stephon Gilmore
|Patriots
|FS
|Minkah Fitzpatrick*
|Steelers
|FS
|Justin Simmons
|Broncos
|SS
|Tyrann Mathieu*
|Chiefs
|LS
|Morgan Cox*
|Ravens
|P
|Jake Bailey*
|Patriots
|K
|Justin Tucker*
|Ravens
|RS
|Andre Roberts*
|Bills
|ST
|Matthew Slater
|Patriots
*starter
NFC Pro Bowl roster
|Position
|Player
|Team
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers*
|Packers
|QB
|Russell Wilson
|Seahawks
|QB
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|RB
|Dalvin Cook*
|Vikings
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|WR
|Davante Adams*
|Packers
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins*
|Cardinals
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|Seahawks
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson*
|Lions
|TE
|Evan Engram
|Giants
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk*
|49ers
|T
|David Bakhtiari*
|Packers
|T
|Trent Williams*
|49ers
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Saints
|G
|Brandon Scherff*
|Washington Football Team
|G
|Elgton Jenkins*
|Packers
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Saints
|C
|Jason Kelce*
|Eagles
|C
|Frank Ragnow
|Lions
|DE
|Cameron Jordan*
|Saints
|DE
|Brandon Graham*
|Eagles
|DE
|Chase Young
|Washington Football Team
|DT
|Aaron Donald*
|Rams
|DT
|Fletcher Cox*
|Eagles
|DT
|Grady Jarrett
|Falcons
|OLB
|Khalil Mack*
|Bears
|OLB
|Za'Darius Smith*
|Packers
|OLB
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Buccaneers
|ILB
|Bobby Wagner*
|Seahawks
|ILB
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|CB
|Jalen Ramsey*
|Rams
|CB
|Jaire Alexander*
|Packers
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Saints
|CB
|James Bradberry
|Giants
|FS
|Quandre Diggs*
|Seahawks
|SS
|Budda Baker*
|Cardinals
|SS
|Jamal Adams
|Seahawks
|LS
|Tyler Ott*
|Seahawks
|P
|Jack Fox*
|Lions
|K
|Younghoe Koo*
|Falcons
|RS
|Cordarrelle Patterson*
|Bears
|ST
|Nick Bellore*
|Seahawks
*Starter