With the regular season coming down to its final weeks, we're starting to get into award season in the NFL. While the MVP race will still be a mad dash to Week 17, the league has announced the Pro Bowl rosters for both the AFC and NFC on Monday. Patrick Mahomes led the way in fan voting, which is fitting considering his stellar 2020 campaign that could very well result in the second MVP award of his career. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers, who is also in the running for league MVP, was named the starting quarterback for the NFC.

Some notable first-time additions to the Pro Bowl roster are Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf. Meanwhile, Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson and Washington defensive end Chase Young were the lone rookies to be named to the Pro Bowl roster.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the actual Pro Bowl -- which was scheduled for Jan. 31, 2021 -- was officially canceled back in October. Instead of playing the game in Las Vegas at the new Allegiant Stadium, this year's Pro Bowl will be held virtually and played on "Madden NFL 21."

Here's a look at both rosters:

AFC Pro Bowl roster

*starter

NFC Pro Bowl roster

*Starter