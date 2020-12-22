NFL: Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs
With the regular season coming down to its final weeks, we're starting to get into award season in the NFL. While the MVP race will still be a mad dash to Week 17, the league has announced the Pro Bowl rosters for both the AFC and NFC on Monday. Patrick Mahomes led the way in fan voting, which is fitting considering his stellar 2020 campaign that could very well result in the second MVP award of his career. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers, who is also in the running for league MVP, was named the starting quarterback for the NFC. 

Some notable first-time additions to the Pro Bowl roster are Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf. Meanwhile, Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson and Washington defensive end Chase Young were the lone rookies to be named to the Pro Bowl roster. 

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the actual Pro Bowl -- which was scheduled for Jan. 31, 2021 -- was officially canceled back in October. Instead of playing the game in Las Vegas at the new Allegiant Stadium, this year's Pro Bowl will be held virtually and played on "Madden NFL 21."  

Here's a look at both rosters:

AFC Pro Bowl roster

PositionPlayerTeam
QBPatrick Mahomes*Chiefs
QBJosh AllenBills
QBDeshaun WatsonTexans
RBDerrick Henry*Titans
RBNick ChubbBrowns
RBJosh JacobsRaiders
WRTyreek Hill*Chiefs
WRStefon Diggs*Bills
WRKeenan AllenChargers
WRA.J. BrownTitans
TETravis Kelce*Chiefs
TEDarren WallerRaiders
FBPatrick Ricard*Ravens
TLarmey Tunsil*Texans
TEric Fisher*Chiefs
TOrlando BrownRavens
GQuenton Nelson*Colts
GJoel Bitonio*Browns
GDavid DeCastroSteelers
CMaurkice Pouncey*Steelers
CRyan KellyColts
DEMyles Garrett*Browns
DEJoey Bosa*Chargers
DEFrank ClarkChiefs
DTChris Jones*Chiefs
DTCameron Heyward*Steelers
DTCalais CampbellRavens
OLBT.J. Watt*Steelers
OLBBradley Chubb*Broncos
OLBMatt JudonRavens
ILBDarius Leonard*Colts
ILBTremaine EdmundsBills
CBXavien Howard*Dolphins
CBTre'Davious White*Bills
CBMarlon HumphreyRavens
CBStephon GilmorePatriots
FSMinkah Fitzpatrick*Steelers
FSJustin SimmonsBroncos
SSTyrann Mathieu*Chiefs
LSMorgan Cox*Ravens
PJake Bailey*Patriots
KJustin Tucker*Ravens
RSAndre Roberts*Bills
STMatthew SlaterPatriots

*starter

NFC Pro Bowl roster

PositionPlayerTeam
QBAaron Rodgers*Packers
QBRussell WilsonSeahawks
QBKyler MurrayCardinals
RBDalvin Cook*Vikings
RBAlvin KamaraSaints
RBAaron JonesPackers
WRDavante Adams*Packers
WRDeAndre Hopkins*Cardinals
WRDK MetcalfSeahawks
WRJustin JeffersonVikings
TET.J. Hockenson*Lions
TEEvan EngramGiants
FBKyle Juszczyk*49ers
TDavid Bakhtiari*Packers
TTrent Williams*49ers
TTerron ArmsteadSaints
GBrandon Scherff*Washington Football Team
GElgton Jenkins*Packers
GAndrus PeatSaints
CJason Kelce*Eagles
CFrank RagnowLions
DECameron Jordan*Saints
DEBrandon Graham*Eagles
DEChase YoungWashington Football Team
DTAaron Donald*Rams
DTFletcher Cox*Eagles
DTGrady JarrettFalcons
OLBKhalil Mack*Bears
OLBZa'Darius Smith*Packers
OLBJason Pierre-PaulBuccaneers
ILBBobby Wagner*Seahawks
ILBFred Warner49ers
CBJalen Ramsey*Rams
CBJaire Alexander*Packers
CBMarshon LattimoreSaints
CBJames BradberryGiants
FSQuandre Diggs*Seahawks
SSBudda Baker*Cardinals
SSJamal AdamsSeahawks
LSTyler Ott*Seahawks
PJack Fox*Lions
KYounghoe Koo*Falcons
RSCordarrelle Patterson*Bears
STNick Bellore*Seahawks

*Starter