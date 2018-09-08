Week 1 NFL injuries: Panthers add Greg Olsen to injury report, Bosa and Vernon ruled out

Most teams head into Week 1 relatively healthy after spending much of the preseason resting their key players, but the Giants and Chargers are two teams that will have to deal with a big absence Sunday. And the Panthers had a potentially big injury to add to their report on Saturday.

Tight end Greg Olsen, a starter in virtually every Fantasy league and a key part of the Panthers' passing offense, was added to the injury report on Saturday as questionable to face the Cowboys due to a back injury. Olsen played just seven games last year due to a significant foot injury, but he appeared in full health during the preseason and this week in practice. With No. 2 tight end Chris Manhertz also questionable, the Panthers could wind up leaning on fourth-round rookie Ian Thomas, who performed well in his first training camp.

For the Chargers, Joey Bosa has been ruled out after showing up to practice Friday in a walking boot. He suffered the injury during a practice early in the preseason and has been sidelined for about a month as he recovers, though the defender was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

The Chargers don't have any proven options behind their dangerous tag team at defensive end. Isaac Rochell was a seventh-round pick last year and managed just four tackles and one sack as a rookie. Chris Landrum also had one sack as a rookie after going undrafted last year. With Corey Liuget also missing from the defensive line due to a suspension, the Chargers could be in big trouble in the trenches.

Giants pass-rusher Olivier Vernon suffered a high ankle sprain, and it turns out he just didn't have enough time to get healthy before Week 1. That'll leave the Giants short-handed at outside linebacker and increase their chances of finding a consistent pass rush against Blake Bortles and the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.

That also puts more pressure on the Giants offense to find a way to put up a bunch of points against an elite defense, as they could need to get into a shootout to have a chance to win this one. Will Eli Manning, Odell Beckham and rookie Saquon Barkley be up to the task?

Below, we're covering every final injury report as it's released on Friday and Saturday to get you all the information you need to know before making your bets or setting your Fantasy lineups. Check back throughout the weekend for updates as they become available.

Steelers (-3.5) at Browns

Steelers: TE Vance McDonald (foot) OUT



TE Vance McDonald (foot) OUT Browns: CB E.J. Gaines (knee) OUT; LB James Burgess (concussion) DOUBTFUL



McDonald missed the past two days of practice, and his absence means the team will have to lean more on Jesse James at the position. Le'Veon Bell's expected absence as he continues to hold out is another key consideration for the Pittsburgh offense. The Browns are down a starting cornerback as Gaines recovers from a knee sprain, and that's not a spot you want to be in against this receiver group. Depth linebacker James Burgess missed practice all week and is unlikely to suit up.

49ers at Vikings (-6.5)

The 49ers are severely shorthanded at linebacker, with Reuben Foster suspended and Watson and Smith both likely to miss the game. That means the team will likely have to lean on third-round rookie Fred Warner and fifth-year player Brock Coyle, who saw his first significant NFL action last year. The Vikings will have left tackle Riley Reiff after a full participation in practice Friday, but they lose their starting center with Elflein's injury. He'll be replaced by Brett Jones, who came over from the Giants in a late August trade after losing his starting role with his former team. Rhodes was upgraded to a full practice Friday after being limited earlier in the week, improving his outlook for this matchup. With Alexander unlikely to play following two limited practices, rookie Mike Hughes could wind up with a big role in Week 1.

Bengals at Colts (-3)

Bengals: WR Cody Core (back) DOUBTFUL



WR Cody Core (back) DOUBTFUL Colts: OT Denzelle Good (knee, wrist) OUT; RB Marlon Mack (hamstring), OT Anthony Costanzo (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE



Good news for the Bengals as left tackle Cordy Glenn practices in full and avoids a designation on the final injury report. Tight end Tyler Eifert is also good to go after a full Friday practice, and the Bengals offense gets a nice upgrade as long as he can stay healthy. The Colts' depth at tackle will be severely tested with right tackle Denzelle Good ruled out and left tackle Anthony Costanzo limited all week. Joe Haeg should start at left tackle with Good sidelined. Mack was limited in practice the last two days, and he has a shot of mixing in at running back long with Christine Michael and the team's pair of rookies at the position.

Bills at Ravens (-7.5)

The Bills head into Week 1 relatively healthy, with only a depth option in McCloud definitely sidelined. Stanford saw significant action on defense last year, but the addition of Tremaine Edmunds slides him back into a depth role as well. Kyle Williams and Trent Murphy, two key members of the defensive line, are all clear. Hurst underwent foot surgery late in the preseason and always seemed like a long shot for the Ravens in Week 1, while Henry is recovering from hernia surgery. Young practiced in full for the second straight day, so he seems on the positive side of questionable. Canady has been limited all week by a thigh injury.

Jaguars (-3) at Giants

Jaguars: None



None Giants: OLB Olivier Vernon (ankle), ILB Tae Davis (hamstring) OUT



The Jaguars had two starting offensive lineman and Austin Seferian-Jenkins on the injury report earlier in the week, then Jalen Ramsey showed up on the report Thursday with an ankle issue. However, all four practiced in full Friday and avoided the final injury report, meaning the Jaguars go into Sunday with full availability. The loss of Vernon to an ankle injury is huge for the Giants, as the pass-rush is now down to Kareem Martin, Connor Barwin and rookie Lorenzo Carter. Blake Bortles could feel a lack of pressure in this game as a result.

Buccaneers at Saints (-9.5)

The Bucs are without their first-round pick for Sunday, but the surprising issue is at cornerback, where Grimes and Harris both popped up as not practicing Friday. Rookie corner M.J. Stewart was upgraded to a full practice Friday and avoided a designation, but the loss of Grimes could be huge against an elite passing offense. Smith got in his first full practice on Friday, improving his outlook for Sunday. The Saints could be down two offensive linemen on Sunday, though only one is a regular starter. Peat was limited on both Thursday and Friday as he recovers from a quad issue, leaving a potential weak spot for the Buccaneers' front four to exploit. Bushrod has missed the last two practices for reasons not related to injury.

Texans at Patriots (-6.5)

Texans: CB Kayvon Webster (Achilles) OUT; WR Will Fuller (hamstring), WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), OLB Duke Ejiofor (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE



CB Kayvon Webster (Achilles) OUT; WR Will Fuller (hamstring), WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), OLB Duke Ejiofor (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Patriots: RB Sony Michel (knee), TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring), OT Marcus Cannon (calf), DB Nate Ebner (knee) QUESTIONABLE



The Texans are banged up at receiver, with three players limited all week in practice, including starter Will Fuller. Bruce Ellington and Vyncint Smith are the only healthy options at the position behind No. 1 target DeAndre Hopkins. The Patriots got a week of full practices from Cannon but still listed the starting right tackle as questionable. Michel has a chance of making his regular-season debut in Week 1 despite a week of limited practices.

Titans (-1.5) at Dolphins

The Titans will be missing a key part of the offensive line with Conklin sidelined, leaving Dennis Kelly to match up with the Dolphins' edge rushers. The team's top two draft picks are also out, limiting options at linebacker. However, starting edge rusher Derrick Morgan is good to go after practicing in full for the second straight day. The Dolphins got Parker back at practice on Friday, but only in a limited fashion, as he recovers from a finger injury. He's unlikely to play in the season opener, putting more pressure on Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson. Everyone else practiced in full for Miami, including guard Ted Larsen, who was limited earlier in the week with a knee injury.

Chiefs at Chargers (-3.5)

Chiefs: S Eric Berry (heel) DOUBTFUL



S Eric Berry (heel) DOUBTFUL Chargers: DE Joey Bosa (foot) OUT



Star safety Eric Berry is unlikely to suit up for the Chiefs after missing every practice this week, and with Daniel Sorenson also out, the team will have to turn to former starter and recent signing Ron Parker as well as last year's No. 3 safety Eric Murray. Things could be much easier in the middle of the field for Philip Rivers as a result. The Chargers have their own huge injury to deal with on defense, as star pass rusher Joey Bosa was seen in a walking boot at Friday's practice before later being ruled out for the game. The team is thin at defensive end behind their two starts, with second-year players Isaac Rochell and Chris Landrum each notching one sack in limited action as rookies.

Seahawks at Broncos (-3)

Seahawks: G D.J. Fluker (hamstring), OLB K.J. Wright (knee) OUT; CB Dontae Johnson (hip) QUESTIONABLE



G D.J. Fluker (hamstring), OLB K.J. Wright (knee) OUT; CB Dontae Johnson (hip) QUESTIONABLE Broncos: None



Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Seahawks are dealing with an issue on their offensive line. Fluker was brought in to start at right guard, but his absence will likely mean the team turns to returning Seahawk J.R. Sweezy. Rookie Shaquem Griffin has already been announced as the starter in place of Wright. The Broncos go into Sunday fully healthy, with all eight players to appear on the injury report this week getting in full practice sessions on Thursday and Friday.

Cowboys at Panthers (-3)

Frederick remains without a timetable to return for the Cowboys, and with Woods out, the team will be stretched at safety. It could be worse at the position, as Frazier was upgraded to a full practice Friday, as was second-year corner Awuzie, improving both players' chances at seeing action on Sunday. The Panthers have a chance to get starting right tackle Daryl Williams in the lineup shortly after a major knee injury, which is pretty unbelievable. I don't know how effective he will be at obviously less than full health, but he should be improvement on what they would have otherwise, which would be recent trade acquisition Corey Robinson. The team added Olsen to the injury report on Saturday, throwing his status up into the air for Sunday.

Redskins at Cardinals (-1)

Redskins: WR Maurice Harris (concussin) OUT



WR Maurice Harris (concussin) OUT Cardinals: DE Markus Golden (knee) OUT; RB T.J. Logan (ankle), TE Jermaine Gresham (Achilles), DT Robert Nkemdiche (foot), DT Olsen Pierre (toe) QUESTIONABLE



The Redskins go into Week 1 mostly healthy, with depth receiver Maurice Harris the only player to earn a final injury designation. Left tackle Trent Williams has been limited the last two days with a knee injury, while pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan was limited with a hip issue on Friday, but both players will be available on Sunday. The Cardinals won't have a starting edge rusher with Golden ruled out as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. Benson Mayowa and Jacquies Smith will be leaned on more as a result. The defense could also be shorthanded at defensive tackle with two key rotation players limited in practice all week.

Bears at Packers (-7.5)

Bears: FS DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm, back) OUT; TE Daniel Brown (shoulder) DOUBTFUL



FS DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm, back) OUT; TE Daniel Brown (shoulder) DOUBTFUL Packers: S Josh Jones (ankle) OUT; LB Oren Burks (shoulder), LB James Crawford (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE



Houston-Carson's absence puts the team's depth at safety to the test, while Brown's injury leaves the team down two tight ends after Adam Shaheen was placed on injured reserve. Guard Kyle Long also missed practice Friday but not for injury reasons. With Jones sidelined, the team will have to figure out their depth chart behind Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Kentrell Brice. Burks and Crawford have been limited all week, leaving Antonio Morrison as the only healthy option next to Blake Martinez.

Jets at Lions (-6.5)

Rams (-4) at Raiders

