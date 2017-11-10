Week 10 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Matt Forte out, T.Y. Hilton questionable

Two running backs were ruled out early on Friday, but those absences could matter more to Fantasy players by the touches they open up for their teammates.

Matt Forte is sidelined by a knee injury, improving the outlook for the team's top running back Bilal Powell. Elijah McGuire also figures to see more touches than usual with Forte on the sidelines. In a rare game where the Jets are favored, the game script could lead to a big game for the rushing attack.

Moving to the Bengals, Jeremy Hill has been ruled out, and while he's only played a handful of snaps in recent weeks, any boost to Joe Mixon's workload could help his Fantasy value. That's especially true around the goal line against a Titans defense that is slightly below average against the run.

The Colts need all the help they can get as double-digit home underdogs this week against the Steelers, and seeing T.Y. Hilton listed as questionable on the final injury report leaves the door open for what would be a disastrous absence on Sunday. However, he figures to be on the positive side of questionable

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 10.

On to the injuries as they develop. Check back throughout Friday (and check back Saturday for the Monday night game):

Vikings at Redskins

Vikings: OT Mike Remmers, G Jeremiah Sirles OUT; DE Everson Griffen, DE Stephen Weatherly, S Anthony Harris QUESTIONABLE



OT Mike Remmers, G Jeremiah Sirles OUT; DE Everson Griffen, DE Stephen Weatherly, S Anthony Harris QUESTIONABLE Redskins: DL Arthur Jones, DL Matt Ioannadis OUT; WR Jamison Crowder, WR Brian Quick, TE Jordan Reed, TE Niles Paul, OT Trent Williams, OT Morgan Moses, OT Ty Nsekhe, G Brandon Scherff, G Shaun Lauvao, C Spencer Long, ILB Zach Brown, S Montae Nicholson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Three Vikings receivers, including No. 1 option Stefon Diggs, were on the injury report this week, but all avoided final injury designations. Griffen returned to practice Friday in a limited fashion, and his absence would be a huge boost for the home team. The Redskins have been dealing with a massive amount of injuries on offense, but they head into the weekend with zero players from the unit ruled out. Four starting offensive lineman missed last week's win over Seattle, but all were able to practice at least in limited fashion this week.

Packers at Bears

Packers: TBA



Bears: TE Dion Sims, OT Tom Compton, G Kyle Long, DE Roy Robertson-Harris, ILB Danny Trevathan, CB Bryce Callahan, CB Sherrick McManis QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Of the Bears' seven questionable players, only Long has been able to practice this week. Trevathan's absence could be huge if he can't play. On the good news front, the Bears will get receiver Markus Wheaton back from a multiweek groin injury this week.

Steelers at Colts

Steelers: LB James Harrison OUT



LB James Harrison OUT Colts: WR Kamar Aiken, LB John Simon OUT; WR T.Y. Hilton, CB Quincy Wilson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Steelers come out of their bye in great health with only two players on the practice reports this week and just one earning a final injury designation. Tight end Vance McDonald, right tackle Marcus Gilbert and key defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt are both back to full health. Gilbert played just part of one game over his team's last six matchups. Hilton was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday but seems more likely than not to suit up on Sunday.

Chargers at Jaguars

Chargers: OT Joe Barksdale, LB Haynes Pullard QUESTIONABLE



OT Joe Barksdale, LB Haynes Pullard QUESTIONABLE Jaguars: WR Marqise Lee, OT Jeremy Parnell, G A.J. Cann, G Patrick Omameh QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Chargers come out of their bye mostly healthy. The key takeaway is that Melvin Gordon wasn't on the injury report at all this week after dealing with a foot injury before the bye. The Jaguars could be missing three starting linemen, but all have been able to practice in limited fashion this week. Quarterback Blake Bortles was on the injury report with a wrist injury but practiced in full all week. Corner Jalen Ramsey had been limited with a groin issue but returned to full practice Friday and avoided a final designation.

Jets at Buccaneers

Jets: RB Matt Forte, DL Ed Stinson OUT; WR ArDarius Stewart, G Brian Winters, OL Jonotthan Harrison, DL Muhammad Wilkerson, CB Morris Claiborne QUESTIONABLE



RB Matt Forte, DL Ed Stinson OUT; WR ArDarius Stewart, G Brian Winters, OL Jonotthan Harrison, DL Muhammad Wilkerson, CB Morris Claiborne QUESTIONABLE Buccaneers: TBA



Analysis: The Jets will be without one piece of their running game with Forte out, which should give third back Elijah McGuire a bigger role on Sunday. Bilal Powell remains the team's top option at running back. Wilkerson continues to miss practice then see his normal complement on snaps on Sundays.

Bengals at Titans

Bengals: RB Jeremy Hill, DT Pat Sims, LB Kevin Minter OUT; S Shawn Williams DOUBTFUL; K Randy Bullock QUESTIONABLE



RB Jeremy Hill, DT Pat Sims, LB Kevin Minter OUT; S Shawn Williams DOUBTFUL; K Randy Bullock QUESTIONABLE Titans: G Quinton Spain OUT; TE Delanie Walker, S Brynden Trawick QUESTiONABLE



Analysis: With Hill sidelined, the opportunity could be there for Joe Mixon to get a large amount of touches and have the breakout game many Fantasy owners have long expected. The Bengals' receiving corps is finally getting healthy, with Brandon Lafell and Tyler Boyd practicing in full Friday and avoiding final injury designations. The Titans will be missing their starting left guard again, but Walker's chances of playing jumped after he returned to practice in a limited fashion on Friday.

Saints at Bills

Saints: S Kenny Vaccaro OUT; OT Terron Armstead, G Larry Warford QUESTIONABLE



S Kenny Vaccaro OUT; OT Terron Armstead, G Larry Warford QUESTIONABLE Bills: WR Zay Jones, OT Cordy Glenn OUT; TE Charles Clay, OT Sentreal Henderson, CB E.J. Gaines QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Saints come into this game mostly healthy and have a chance to have their regular offensive line on the field on Sunday. Armstead practiced for the first time Friday in a limited fashion, while Warford has been limited all week. Top receiver Michael Thomas was limited earlier in the week but avoided a final designation. The Bills will have to turn back to rookie Dion Dawkins at left tackle with Glenn sidelined. The Jones injury is softened by the Bills trading for new No. 1 receiver Kelvin Benjamin last week. Clay hasn't played since Week 5 due to a knee injury but has practiced all week in a limited fashion.

Browns at Lions

Browns: DT Larry Ogunjobi QUESTIONABLE



DT Larry Ogunjobi QUESTIONABLE Lions: G T.J. Lang, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin OUT; DE Ezekiel Ansah DOUBTFUL; WR Kenny Golladay, S Don Carey QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Browns come out of their bye healthy, with only Ogunjobi limited in Friday's practice. No. 1 receiver Corey Coleman is still a week away from returning, however. The big news for the Browns is getting Jason McCourty back, as he's graded out as one of the NFL's top corners this year, per Pro Football Focus. Lang and Ansah are big losses for the Lions on both sides of the ball, and the Browns may be able to win the battle in the trenches as a result.

Texans at Rams

Texans: TBA



Rams: TBA



Analysis to come.

Cowboys at Falcons

Cowboys: TBA



Falcons: TBA



Analysis to come.

Giants at 49ers

Giants: LB B.J. Goodson, LB Keenan Robinson, LB Devon Kennard OUT; CB Donte Deayon DOUBTFUL; DE Olivier Vernon, DE Kerry Wynn, LB Jonathan Casillas, LB Calvin Munson QUESTIONABLE



LB B.J. Goodson, LB Keenan Robinson, LB Devon Kennard OUT; CB Donte Deayon DOUBTFUL; DE Olivier Vernon, DE Kerry Wynn, LB Jonathan Casillas, LB Calvin Munson QUESTIONABLE 49ers: TBA



Analysis: The Giants are dealing with a massive amount of injuries at linebacker, and that should leave the middle of the defense wide open for Kyle Shanahan to attack. If Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida can break through the defensive front, they could pick up huge chunks on the second level. Getting Wynn and especially Vernon back would be a nice boost.

Patriots at Broncos

Patriots: TBA



Broncos: TBA



Analysis to come.

Dolphins at Panthers

Dolphins: TBA



Panthers: TBA



Analysis to come.