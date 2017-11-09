Fantasy Football Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em: Jared Goff ready to keep rolling through stellar season

More Week 10: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Sleepers — DFS Values

Before we get into Week 10, let's look back at Week 9 for a second. And it was an interesting week for this column.

I had one of my best weeks ever for Start 'Em and Sit 'Em in Week 9. Including sleepers, we mentioned two of the top three starting quarterbacks (Jared Goff and Tyrod Taylor), five of the top eight starting running backs (Alvin Kamara, Matt Forte, Marshawn Lynch, Christian McCaffrey and Adrian Peterson), the top two receivers (Marvin Jones and T.Y. Hilton) and two of the top five tight ends (Evan Engram and Jared Cook). You can see all of those recommendations here, among many more.

But if you click on that link, please scroll down past the Start of the Week, Aaron Jones, because he failed miserably. And for that I'm sorry.

The suggestion to start Jones against Detroit wasn't coming from the wrong place. I expected him to play well with the Packers in a home game coming off their bye week, and the offensive line in Green Bay was finally healthy.

But once the Lions built an early lead, along with Jones not getting off to a hot start, it ended up being a bad game for him, and we can only look at the results. Turning to this week, those results will be much better for our Start of the Week in Jared Goff.

The hope is the rest of the predictions in the column will be accurate as well. I wish they were guarantees and not just educated guesses, but that's the business we're in. I'll do my best to help your Fantasy rosters, and hopefully the players deliver.

That would make us all happy.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg.

Start of the Week

Jared Goff QB / Rams Week 10 Projection: 18.9 Fantasy points

Jared Goff wasn't supposed to be here. Not yet.

No one expected Goff to have the Rams leading the NFC West heading into Week 10. No one expected Goff to be playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this soon. And no one expected Goff to be among the best Fantasy quarterbacks this year.

I definitely didn't expect Goff to be in this spot. And after what happened with Aaron Jones and the Start of the Week last week, many of you are probably wishing I didn't put Goff here.

But after a disastrous rookie season in 2016 where Goff didn't win a game in seven starts and had one Fantasy outing with more than nine points, he's rebounded in a major way. There are likely several reasons why – the addition of coach Sean McVay, an upgraded offensive line and receiving corps, and more confidence for the former No. 1 overall pick – and here we are.

Goff comes into Week 10 against the Texans with at least 20 Fantasy points in four of his past six starts, including two in a row. He ripped the Giants in Week 9 for 311 passing yards and four touchdowns for 36 Fantasy points, a new career best.

Houston is limping into this matchup defensively, and injuries have taken a toll on the defense, including the loss of standout defensive lineman J.J. Watt (leg) for the season. Houston has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points, including two in a row.

The Texans are allowing an average of 23 Fantasy points to quarterbacks for the season, and I'm counting on Goff to exceed that threshold. As you'll see below, I like him better than many prominent quarterbacks this week.

Goff has arrived. And it's time to give him credit as a quality Fantasy quarterback. He's leading the Rams toward a potential playoff berth, and this week he should do the same for your Fantasy team.

I'm starting Goff over: Matt Ryan (vs. DAL), Cam Newton (vs. MIA), Tyrod Taylor (vs. NO), Ben Roethlisberger (at IND) and Marcus Mariota (vs. CIN)

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 24.0 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB Stafford was my other choice for Start of the Week, and he's coming off his best game of the season in Week 9 at Green Bay with 26 Fantasy points. He's playing great and has at least 17 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including two outings with at least 20 points, and the Browns are allowing an average of 21.3 Fantasy points per game this year to opposing quarterbacks. Five times this season an opposing quarterback has scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Cleveland, and Stafford should add his name to that list this week. 19.1 projected points Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB It was only a matter of time, but Ryan finally had his first 20-point Fantasy outing in Week 9 at Carolina when he scored 22 points. He came into the game with at least 18 points in three games in a row, and he should continue to play well this week against the Cowboys, who are allowing an average of 20.3 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks. Ryan should be having a much better season, including last week when Julio Jones dropped a wide-open 39-yard touchdown, which was the first time he's dropped a pass in the end zone since 2012. Better days are coming for Ryan and Jones, including this week against Dallas. 20.6 projected points Cam Newton Carolina Panthers QB In his first game without Kelvin Benjamin after he was traded to Buffalo, Newton had a solid Fantasy performance against Atlanta. His passing was off (13 of 24 for 137 yards and no touchdowns), but he was dominant on the ground with nine carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. This is now four games in a row with at least 44 rushing yards, and he's starting to carry this offense again. It's a little troubling that he hasn't passed for multiple touchdowns since Week 5 and has consecutive games with fewer than 160 passing yards, but the Dolphins defense has allowed multiple touchdowns or 300 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks in three games in a row. Newton should again play well in this game on Monday night. 20.9 projected points Tyrod Taylor Buffalo Bills QB This will be Taylor's first start with Benjamin, and I'm counting on his presence, as well as Taylor's performance at home, to carry him this week. The Saints have only allowed three quarterbacks this season to score at least 20 Fantasy points and one since Week 2, but Taylor has scored 21 Fantasy points in three of four home games this year, with his low 18 points in Week 8. He's coming off his best performance of the season in Week 9 at the Jets with 30 Fantasy points, and he should play well enough this week to once again finish as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues. 20.2 projected points Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB We usually like to avoid starting Roethlisberger on the road, but there are a few things working in his favor this week. He's coming off a bye in Week 9, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in each of his past three games coming off a bye week, including two in a row on the road over the past two seasons. Roethlisberger also played at Indianapolis last year and scored 26 Fantasy points, and the Colts are allowing an average of 20.2 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks this year. Roethlisberger only has one game on the road this season with 20 Fantasy points, which was Week 1 at Cleveland, but there's a good chance this will be his second such performance. You can feel comfortable starting him this week coming off a bye.

Sleepers

Josh McCown (at TB): McCown comes into this game with at least 17 Fantasy points in five games in a row, including three with at least 22 points. The Buccaneers have allowed at least 21 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in three of the past four games, so McCown has the chance for another good performance in Week 10.



Eli Manning (at SF): Manning has four games in a row with 17 Fantasy points or less, and there's some talk he could get benched at some point in the near future for either Geno Smith or Davis Webb. But that shouldn't happen this week in a game the Giants can win, and Manning should have the chance to play well at San Francisco. The 49ers are allowing an average of 22.6 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and Manning can be a starter in two-quarterback leagues.



Andy Dalton (at TEN): In the past six games, Dalton has proven that when he has a good matchup he can post quality Fantasy stats, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three outings over that span against Green Bay, Cleveland and Indianapolis, while scoring fewer than 15 points against Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Jacksonville. This is a good matchup against the Titans. They are allowing an average of 19.5 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and look for A.J. Green to go off this week after his uncharacteristic fight and ejection against Jacksonville's Jalen Ramsey last week.



Sit 'Em 17.3 projected points Kirk Cousins Washington Redskins QB Give Cousins credit, he stood up to a tough Seattle defense on the road and made some big throws to help the Redskins upset the Seahawks in Week 9. But Fantasy owners don't get credit for wins in the majority of leagues. Cousins has struggled the past two weeks as a Fantasy quarterback with a combined 19 points against Dallas and Seattle, and it coincides with injuries along the offensive line. That should be problematic again this week against the Vikings, who have allowed just one quarterback to score 20 Fantasy points this year -- Roethlisberger in Week 2. Cousins is only worth using in two-quarterback leagues this week. 14.5 projected points Jacoby Brissett Indianapolis Colts QB We expected Brissett to play well last week at Houston, and he delivered with 23 Fantasy points. He's actually done a nice job for two weeks in a row after he scored 19 points at Cincinnati in Week 8. But that should end this week against the Steelers, who are coming off a bye. No quarterback has scored more than 19 Fantasy points against Pittsburgh this year, and Dalton in Week 7 is the lone quarterback with multiple passing touchdowns against the Steelers this year. Brissett could be a risky starting option in two-quarterback leagues because of this matchup. 12.4 projected points Jay Cutler Miami Dolphins QB Cutler has done a nice job of late with multiple touchdowns in three games in a row, and he was awesome in Week 9 against Oakland with 34-of-42 passing for 311 yards and three touchdowns for 30 Fantasy points. But this game could be a letdown at Carolina. The Panthers are allowing an average of just 15.2 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and they have three interceptions in their past two outings against Jameis Winston and Ryan. I'm fine using Cutler in two-quarterback leagues, but his recent production should trend down in this matchup on the road. 16.5 projected points Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars QB Bortles has actually been a serviceable Fantasy quarterback of late, and he's posted 18 points in consecutive outings against the Colts and Bengals. He also hasn't thrown an interception in those games, which is a rarity for him over a two-game span. But this game should be all about Leonard Fournette, who was benched in Week 9 against the Bengals for disciplinary reasons. Fournette should be in line for a big game, and Bortles will likely just be a game manager. The Chargers also haven't allowed an opposing quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points since Week 1.

Bust Alert

Philip Rivers QB / Chargers Week 10 projection: 14.4 Fantasy points

Let's face it, this isn't a great week to find sit quarterback options, and you're likely sitting Rivers regardless of what I say with his matchup at Jacksonville. But I would sit Rivers in a two-quarterback league as well, and this should be a tough day for him. He has to play on the East Coast for a 1 p.m. ET start, and the Jaguars haven't allowed an opposing quarterback to score more than 15 Fantasy points this year. For the season, Jacksonville is allowing opposing quarterbacks to score an average of just 7.5 Fantasy points a game. Rivers also has gone three games in a row with 19 Fantasy points or less, and he's someone to avoid in Week 10.

Running Backs

Start 'Em 9.1 projected points Jerick McKinnon Minnesota Vikings RB McKinnon has been awesome since Dalvin Cook (torn ACL) went down in Week 4, and he should continue to play well coming off Minnesota's bye in Week 9. In the past four games, McKinnon scored at least 19 Fantasy points in a standard league in three of those outings. He has at least five catches in three of those games as well, which makes him valuable in PPR leagues. The Redskins are a tough opponent this week, and only five running backs have scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league against Washington this year. But with how McKinnon is playing, even in tandem with Latavius Murray, he's still worth starting in all formats 7.8 projected points Orleans Darkwa New York Giants RB Darkwa has been one of the few bright spots for the Giants this year, especially since Odell Beckham (ankle) was lost for the season in Week 5. In his past four games, Darkwa has either 75 total yards or a touchdown in three of those outings, and he has five catches in his past two games as well. He has a great matchup in Week 10 at San Francisco, and the 49ers have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. And going back to last season, a running back has scored or gained at least 100 total yards against the 49ers in 24 games in a row. Darkwa has the best chance for the Giants to keep that streak alive. 8.0 projected points Matt Forte New York Jets RB I like Forte and Bilal Powell (6.8 projected points) this week, and both should continue to play well against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored against the Buccaneers in four games in a row, including seven total touchdowns over that span. Forte has been great in the passing game in the past four games with 23 catches over that span, and he's a must-start option in PPR. And Powell leads the Jets in carries over the past three weeks with 32 and has scored at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in two games over that span, so he also could take advantage of this matchup. Both are No. 2 running backs in the majority of leagues. 8.5 projected points Carlos Hyde San Francisco 49ers RB Hyde hasn't scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he's been held to fewer than 45 rushing yards in three of his past four outings. But his involvement in the passing game has been impressive, and he should play well this week against the Giants. Hyde has 34 targets in his past four games, and he's converted those for 22 catches for 173 yards over that span. C.J. Beathard should continue to lean on Hyde as a receiver out of the backfield, and the Giants have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in three of four road games this year. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues this week. 5.5 projected points James White New England Patriots RB White is risky to use as anything more than a flex option in standard leagues, but he's a must-start option in PPR. And I feel the same about Rex Burkhead (3.8 projected points) as well. With Chris Hogan (shoulder) likely out, the Patriots will lean on their running backs in the passing game. White has at least four catches and five targets in five games in a row, with 31 catches over that span, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his past five outings. Burkhead just had seven catches for 68 yards on seven targets in New England's last game in Week 8 against the Chargers, and Tom Brady will likely be getting the ball out of his hands quickly this week, which helps both running backs. In looking at the Patriots running backs this week, I like White and Burkhead in PPR, but I would avoid Dion Lewis and Mike Gillislee in all formats.

Sleepers

Derrick Henry (vs. CIN): I would elevate Henry to must-start status if DeMarco Murray (knee) is out, but it appears Murray will try to play despite being less than 100 percent. Henry actually has more carries than Murray over the past three games (40-39), and he's been the better Fantasy option in standard leagues (31 points to 23 points) over that span, while Murray is the better receiver (nine catches to five). The Bengals have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 90 total yards in four games in a row.



Thomas Rawls (at ARI): Rawls will get his shot to lead Seattle's backfield Thursday night at Arizona with Eddie Lacy (groin) not expected to play. We'll see what happens with C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic, but Rawls should be looking at 15-plus touches this week. He just had nine carries for 39 yards and two catches for 31 yards in Week 9 against Washington after Lacy got hurt, and the Cardinals have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in three games in a row.



Theo Riddick (vs. CLE): We'll see if the Lions are going to punish Ameer Abdullah for his two fumbles last week against the Packers, and Riddick would stand to benefit the most if that happens. He just had his second-most carries in a game this season with five. He only ran for 11 yards, but he was again a factor in the passing game with four catches for 62 yards. He now has at least four catches in five of eight games, which makes him valuable in PPR leagues. And the Browns have allowed three running backs to score at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league just on their receiving stats alone this year.



Sit 'Em 5.5 projected points Kenyan Drake Miami Dolphins RB Drake had a solid debut in Miami's first game without Jay Ajayi in Week 9 against Oakland. He shared touches with Damien Williams as expected, and Drake had nine carries for 69 yards and six catches for 35 yards on seven targets. He also converted a two-point conversion and lost a fumble. Williams had seven carries for 14 yards and six catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Expect a similar split this week, but this is a tougher matchup against the Panthers on the road. Carolina has allowed four total touchdowns to running backs this year, but no running back has double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. I'm OK with Drake and even Williams as flex options this week, especially in PPR, but they should struggle in this matchup on Monday night. 10.4 projected points Ameer Abdullah Detroit Lions RB We'll see what the Lions plan to do with Abdullah this week after he fumbled twice in Week 9 at Green Bay. He asked for more work heading into the game with the Packers, and the Lions obliged with a season-best 21 carries, along with one catch. He did score a touchdown, but he managed just 48 rushing yards and nine receiving yards, which clearly isn't good enough, including the fumbles. This week against Cleveland, Abdullah has a tough matchup. For all the Browns have done wrong this year, they have been good against the run, and they allow the sixth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Abdullah is just a flex option at best this week. 6.8 projected points Rob Kelley Washington Redskins RB Kudos to Kelley for scoring two touchdowns in Week 9 at Seattle, and he now has three touchdowns in his past two games. But he has run for fewer than 20 yards three games in a row, and he's a non-factor in the passing game with two catches for 14 yards on the season. He's clearly a touchdown-or-bust running back, and the Vikings allow the fewest Fantasy points to the position this year. Minnesota has allowed just two rushing touchdowns on the season, and it's hard to trust Kelley behind a suspect offensive line. 8.8 projected points Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers RB I was expecting Jones to be the best Packers player with Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) out, and he was for one game in Week 7 against New Orleans. But in Week 9, Jones was awful against Detroit, and he might not even be the best running back in Green Bay moving forward, with Ty Montgomery once again a thing. Both running backs will split touches this week at Chicago, and Montgomery could see more playing time given his role in the passing game. Jones made his NFL debut in Week 4 against the Bears in Green Bay, and he had 13 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. Rodgers was healthy then, and it's hard to trust Jones now with Rodgers out since this offense with Brett Hundley at quarterback looks mediocre at best. 8.0 projected points Frank Gore Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack (7.4 projected points) is worth consideration as a flex option this week, and hopefully he'll get at least 10 touches, which has been the key to his success this year. Gore only has one game this season with fewer than 10 touches, but he's now gone six games in a row with single digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. The Steelers run defense is a little misleading because it was ripped apart by Jordan Howard and Fournette but otherwise has shut down opponents on the ground, including Kareem Hunt, Joe Mixon and Abdullah over the past three weeks. Gore only has two touchdowns on the season and none since Week 3, and if he doesn't score then his Fantasy production will be minimal. I expect that to be the case this week.

Bust Alert

Adrian Peterson RB / Cardinals Week 10 projection: 7.8 Fantasy points

Peterson was amazing in Week 9 at San Francisco with 37 carries for 159 yards and two catches for 8 yards, and he appeared to have fresh legs coming off Arizona's bye in Week 8. But now he has to play Seattle on a short week with the game on Thursday night. It's hard to expect fresh legs for the 32-year-old Peterson this week, and Seattle is still among the league leaders in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs (No. 7 for the season). The last time Peterson was in this spot was Week 7 against the Rams in London. He had a stellar debut for the Cardinals in Week 6 against Tampa Bay with 26 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns, but he followed that up with 11 carries for 21 yards and one catch for 12 yards against the Rams, when he was likely fatigued. It's hard to bench Peterson in the majority of leagues, but I have him ranked as a low-end starting option because I expect a letdown after the way he played in Week 9.

Wide Receivers

Start 'Em 8.2 projected points Robby Anderson New York Jets WR Anderson should have the chance to stay productive this week given the matchup with Tampa Bay. Even though standout cornerback Brent Grimes (shoulder) could return for the Buccaneers this week, Anderson has been rolling lately and is worth starting in all leagues. He has either 76 receiving yards or a touchdown in four games in a row, and he's scored three touchdowns in each of his past three games. Anderson is finally starting to look like the No. 1 receiver we expected him to be for the Jets, and he's got a great rapport going with McCown. 7.7 projected points Devin Funchess Carolina Panthers WR In the first game without Benjamin in Week 9 against Atlanta, Funchess had five catches for 86 yards on seven targets. It was his best game since Week 5 at Detroit, and we hope he continues to build off that performance, starting this week against the Dolphins. Miami has allowed a receiver to score in each of its past four games, and Funchess has the best chance to keep that streak alive for the Panthers. Funchess is a borderline No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week. 8.6 projected points Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR Manning didn't waste any time in getting Shepard back involved in the offense in Week 9 against the Rams after Shepard was out for two games with an ankle injury. He had nine targets against the Rams and finished with five catches for 70 yards. We expect a similar amount of targets this week against the 49ers, and this is a favorable matchup for Shepard. Prior to last week when Larry Fitzgerald failed to score for the Cardinals, the opposing No. 1 receiver against San Francisco had scored or gained more than 100 receiving yards in six games in a row. Shepard is that guy for the Giants, and he's a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week. 6.4 projected points DeSean Jackson Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Jackson should get a bump in targets with Mike Evans (suspension) out, and Ryan Fitzpatrick should prove to be more effective than Jameis Winston (shoulder) simply because Fitzpatrick is healthy. Fitzpatrick should lean on Jackson in this matchup, and the Jets are likely going to be without cornerback Morris Claiborne (foot). The Jets have allowed six receivers to score or gain 90 receiving yards in the past four games, and this could end up as one of Jackson's best games of the season. He's a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week. 7.1 projected points Adam Thielen Minnesota Vikings WR We hope Thielen picks up where he left off before Minnesota's bye in Week 9 after he had five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 8 at Cleveland. Thielen comes into this game with at least 10 targets in three games in a row, and he has at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in two of those outings. Since he primarily lines up in the slot, he should avoid Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland, which is a benefit to him and Case Keenum. I like Thielen better than Stefon Diggs this week, and he's a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all formats.

Sleepers

Robert Woods (vs. HOU): All of the Rams receivers are in play this week, and I have them ranked Sammy Watkins, Woods and Cooper Kupp. Woods just had his best game of the season in Week 9 at the Giants with four catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and he continues to be a reliable weapon for Goff. The Texans have allowed three receivers to gain more than 100 yards in the past two games, with four touchdowns to the position over that span.



Mohamed Sanu (vs. DAL): Slot receivers have done well against the Cowboys this year, and Sanu has played well of late with 15 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets in his past three games against New England, the Jets and Carolina. Julio Jones should continue to be the focal point of the passing game, but Sanu is clearly the No. 2 target for Ryan. He's a must-start receiver in PPR and a decent starter in standard formats as well.



JuJu Smith-Schuster (at IND): We hope the return of Martavis Bryant this week doesn't slow down the momentum for Smith-Schuster, who was playing well prior to Pittsburgh's bye in Week 9. He had nine catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets in the two games prior to Week 9, and he has developed a solid rapport with Roethlisberger. Even with Bryant back in action, I still consider Smith-Schuster a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week.



Marqise Goodwin (vs. NYG): In the first game without Pierre Garcon, Goodwin got eight targets in Week 9 against Arizona. He only had two catches for 68 yards, but it appears that Goodwin will be a focal point of the passing game moving forward, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Giants. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins returns for the Giants this week, but their secondary has allowed five touchdowns to receivers in the past two games against Seattle and the Rams.



Sit 'Em 5.7 projected points Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals WR The first game for Fitzgerald with Drew Stanton at quarterback in Week 9 at San Francisco was OK with five catches for 70 yards on nine targets, but that was a favorable matchup. This week, the Cardinals have to face Seattle, and it could be tough for Stanton and Fitzgerald to produce even seven Fantasy points in a standard league. In his past five games against the Seahawks, Fitzgerald has 33 catches for 319 yards and one touchdown. I would only use Fitzgerald as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues this week. 6.0 projected points Jordy Nelson Green Bay Packers WR I would try to avoid all three Packers receivers this week with Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb because it looks ugly in Green Bay without Aaron Rodgers. In the two starts without Rodgers against the Saints and Lions, the Packers trio of Nelson, Adams and Cobb have combined for 16 Fantasy points in a standard league, with five points the high for Adams and Cobb last week. Nelson has five catches for 48 yards on 11 targets the past two weeks, and he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best against the Bears this week. Chicago has also not allowed a receiver to score a touchdown since Week 4. 4.4 projected points Will Fuller Houston Texans WR Fuller, like the Packers, is hard to trust because of his quarterback situation, and the first game with Tom Savage didn't go well for him in Week 9 at Indianapolis when he had two catches for 32 yards on eight targets. That was his first game this season without a touchdown, and he's going to severely miss not having a healthy Deshaun Watson (torn ACL). DeAndre Hopkins should still be started in the majority of leagues, but Fuller should struggle this week against the Rams, who have allowed the fourth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. 7.1 projected points Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR We hope Allen starts to pick things up coming off his bye in Week 9, but he's been bad for most of this season. He only has two games this year with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. His targets have also declined each of the past four games from 12 in Week 5 to five in Week 8. This isn't the week to trust him against the Jaguars, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Only one receiver has scored against Jacksonville this year, and that was Hopkins in Week 1. Allen is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues this week. 5.5 projected points Josh Doctson Washington Redskins WR Doctson had the biggest catch of the game for the Redskins in Week 9 at Seattle when he helped set up the game-winning touchdown for Washington after a 38-yard grab that ended up at the Seahawks' 1-yard line. He finished the game with three catches for 59 yards on five targets in a tough matchup, and he has another tough matchup this week with the Vikings. He could see a lot of time dealing with Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes, and Doctson has proven to be a touchdown-or-bust receiver. He's not worth starting in any leagues this week.

Bust Alert

T.Y. Hilton WR / Colts Week 10 projection: 7.3 Fantasy points

Hilton's good games have become somewhat predictable with Brissett under center this year, and we expected him to play well in Week 9 at Houston, which he did with five catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. His other good outings this year have come against Cleveland in Week 3 (21 Fantasy points in a standard league) and against San Francisco in Week 5 (17 points). We thought he would play well in Week 6 at Tennessee, but he failed with just one point in that outing. This is one of the bad matchups for Hilton since the Steelers have allowed the second-fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. It's hard to bench Hilton given his upside when he's on, but when the opponent is tough, he has faltered. Aside from the games against Cleveland, San Francisco and Houston, Hilton has combined for 14 Fantasy points in his six other outings in a standard league.

Tight Ends

Start 'Em 5.8 projected points Kyle Rudolph Minnesota Vikings TE Rudolph has started to pick things up of late, and we hope he continues to play well coming off Minnesota's bye in Week 9. In his four games prior to that, Rudolph had at least seven targets and five catches in each outing. He scored in two of those games, and he should have another solid performance this week against the Redskins, who are fourth in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. 5.6 project points Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Brate has now gone three games in a row without a touchdown coming into Week 10, and he had his worst game of the season in Week 9 at New Orleans with one catch for 9 yards on four targets. He should rebound this week against the Jets, however, who are allowing the seventh-most Fantasy points to tight ends, and he also benefits with Evans out. Look for Brate's targets to rise – he's averaging six a game for the season – and that should lead to quality production this week. 6.4 projected points Tyler Kroft Cincinnati Bengals TE Kroft is worth using as a low-end starting tight end this week, and he should have the chance for about seven Fantasy points in a standard league at Tennessee. The Titans have only allowed two touchdowns to opposing tight ends this year, but Jimmy Graham and Jack Doyle both had at least seven Fantasy points against this defense. And Benjamin Watson last week had seven catches for 41 yards against Tennessee on 10 targets. Kroft has at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in two of his past three games, and I'm expecting him to reach that total this week.

Sleepers

Eric Ebron (vs. CLE): Ebron has looked competent of late, with five catches for 93 yards on 10 targets over the last two games, and he could have the chance for a sneaky good game this week given the matchup with the Browns. They allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Ebron is a decent streaming option this week.



Garrett Celek (vs. NYG): Celek gets the dream matchup this week with the Giants, who have allowed a tight end to score in every game this season. Last week, Tyler Higbee had one catch for 8 yards and a touchdown for the Rams against the Giants, and he kept the streak alive. It's risky to trust Celek, but the matchup suggests it could be worth it.



Ed Dickson (vs. MIA): Dickson hasn't scored yet this season, but he also has a great matchup this week against the Dolphins, which makes him a streaming option. Miami has allowed a tight end to score or gain at least 100 receiving yards in three games in a row. Like Celek, it's risky to trust Ebron, but he could be worth it.



Sit 'Em 5.6 projected points Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons TE It's nice that Hooper continues to get targets, and he has two games in a row with six. In Week 8 at the Jets, Hooper had four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, but he struggled last week at Carolina with three catches for 36 yards. That was a tough matchup against the Panthers, and he has another tough matchup this week against Dallas since the Cowboys have allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends this year. Hooper is just a No. 2 Fantasy tight end this week. 3.5 projected points Julius Thomas Miami Dolphins TE Thomas had his best game of the season in Week 9 against Oakland with six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Every stat was a season high, but he's due for a letdown this week against the Panthers. While Carolina has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends this season, the Panthers are near the bottom of fewest receptions (32) and yards (364) to the position through nine games, including matchups with Charles Clay, Rob Gronkowski, Zach Ertz and Brate. Thomas should not be trusted this week. 5.3 projected points Jason Witten Dallas Cowboys TE Witten heads into Week 10 with one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league and two games with double digits in points in PPR in his past six games. He's also been at five targets or less in five games over that span. This week, he's facing a Falcons defense that has allowed just one touchdown to opposing tight ends and two to score more than eight Fantasy points. Witten is just a No. 2 Fantasy tight end at best this week.

Bust Alert

Vernon Davis TE / Redskins (vs. MIN) Week 10 projection: 4.1 Fantasy points









There are three things potentially working against Davis this week. He's dealing with injuries to both hands, and having healthy hands is kind of important to someone who catches the ball. Jordan Reed (hamstring) could also return this week, and if that happens then Davis will go back into a secondary role. And the Vikings defense is tough, with only three tight ends scoring more than four Fantasy points against them this season. If Reed is out then consider Davis just a low-end starting option at best this week.

Defense/Special Teams

Start 'Em

Lions (vs. CLE) – 13.7 projected points

I mentioned a few weeks ago that the Lions DST had a great schedule coming up, and we're in the middle of it now. Detroit played Green Bay in Week 9, gets the Browns this week and then faces Chicago in Week 11. That's three straight games against bad quarterbacks, and the Lions DST was good against the Packers. They had three sacks and held Green Bay to 17 points, but it could be better this week at home against Cleveland. The Browns are allowing an average of 13.9 Fantasy points a game to opposing DSTs, and Cleveland's quarterbacks have thrown an interception in all but one game this year. They also have surrendered 23 sacks. The Lions DST has the chance for huge game in Week 10.

Sleepers

Bears (vs. GB): Since Hundley took over for Rodgers in Week 6, opposing DSTs are scoring an average of 12.0 Fantasy points a game against Green Bay. The Bears have been tough at home and have 14 sacks and allow an average of just 15.8 points a game in Chicago. The Bears DST is an excellent streaming option this week in Hundley's first road start.



Patriots (at DEN): The Patriots DST has not played well this year, but this is a great week for them to help Fantasy owners. Denver has allowed opposing DSTs to score an average of 14.5 Fantasy points a game, and three of the past four Broncos' opponents have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. Denver has eight interceptions and 15 sacks allowed in the past four games.



Jets (at TB): The Jets DST is coming off a strong game in Week 9 against Buffalo with a season-high seven sacks, and it held the Bills to 21 points while also getting three fumbles. Fitzpatrick starting for Tampa Bay should be a good thing for the Jets DST since he's known to throw an interception or two, and this is a great streaming option this week.



Giants (at SF): We usually just list three sleepers here, but we'll give you a bonus one this week. The Giants DST has not been good this season and comes into this game after scoring no points against the Rams at home. But facing the 49ers is a great situation, and the past three DSTs against San Francisco have scored at least 15 Fantasy points. I like the Giants DST as a streamer this week.



Sit 'Em

Broncos (vs. NE) – 8.3 projected points

The Broncos offense has been terrible this year, but the Broncos DST has also been a disappointment. It comes into this game as the No. 17 DST, and this is far from the expectations many Fantasy owners had in 2017. You can cut the Broncos this week and pick up a streaming option (Lions, Bears, Patriots, Jets or Giants), and that shouldn't be a hesitation for most Fantasy owners. This week against New England should be a bad performance since the Patriots have allowed just 21 sacks on the season and five total turnovers. They are allowing just 6.62 Fantasy points a game to opposing DSTs, and it's not worth trusting the Broncos DST in this matchup.

Kickers

Start 'Em

Kai Forbath K / Vikings (at WAS) Week 10 projection: 8.9 Fantasy points

We get the rare kicker revenge game this week since Forbath spent three seasons with the Redskins (2012-14), and hopefully he will continue to perform well after Minnesota's bye in Week 9. He comes into this game with at least 13 Fantasy points in each of his past three games, and he's made 15 field goals on 15 attempts in his past four outings. Forbath is a top-five kicker this week.

Sleepers

Chris Boswell (at IND): He's made seven field goals in his past two games, and he's scored at least eight Fantasy points in four of his past five outings. The Colts also are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers.

Mike Nugent (at ATL): The Falcons have allowed multiple field goals in six games in a row, with 16 made field goals over that span. Nugent has 19 Fantasy points in two games since taking over for the injured Dan Bailey (groin).

Josh Lambo (vs. LAC): Two kicker revenge games in one week? Lambo kicked for the Chargers from 2015-16, and he's done well since taking over as the Jaguars kicker in Week 7. In two games (Jacksonville had a bye in Week 8), Lambo has made five field goals and five extra points and has scored 22 Fantasy points. He's a No. 1 kicker this week.

Sit 'Em

Mason Crosby K / Packers (at CHI) Week 10 projection: 4.7 Fantasy points

As the Packers offense has fallen apart without Rodgers, so has Crosby's Fantasy production. In the two games without Rodgers against the Saints and Lions, Crosby has combined for just 10 Fantasy points. He actually wasn't playing well before Rodgers got hurt and has no games this season with double digits in Fantasy points. He should be ignored in all leagues this week on the road at Chicago.