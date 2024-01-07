NFL contracts get the most attention in the offseason, when most deals are signed, renegotiated or terminated. But there is perhaps no greater in-season spotlight on player finances than Week 18, when many veterans get a final opportunity to cash in on bonuses and performance-based incentives. Which players have the most to gain in the final week of regular-season action?

Here are some of the most notable bonuses and incentives on the line in Week 18:

Plenty is on the line this weekend for these players.