NFL contracts get the most attention in the offseason, when most deals are signed, renegotiated or terminated. But there is perhaps no greater in-season spotlight on player finances than Week 18, when many veterans get a final opportunity to cash in on bonuses and performance-based incentives. Which players have the most to gain in the final week of regular-season action?

Here are some of the most notable bonuses and incentives on the line in Week 18:

PlayerTeamAmountNeedsResult

QB Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers

$2M

Playoff berth (win vs. Saints)


QB Geno Smith

Seahawks

$2M

Playoff berth (win + help)


QB Gardner Minshew

Colts

$2M

65% of 2023 offensive snaps


RB Alexander Mattison

Vikings

$650K

125 rushing yards


WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Ravens

$1.75M

5 catches, 185 yards, 2 TDs

NO (did not play as Ravens rested several starters)

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Titans

$1.5M

7 catches, 49 yards, 2 TDs


WR Darius Slayton

Giants

$750K

Active vs. Eagles


WR Nelson Agholor

Ravens

$500K

10 catches ($250K), 58 yards ($250K)

NO
WR Josh ReynoldsLions$250K36 receiving yards

TE Mike Gesicki

Patriots

$750K

53% of 2023 offensive snaps


TE Dalton Schultz

Texans

$500K

6 catches ($250K), 107 yards ($250K)


TE Adam Trautman Broncos$100KOne touchdown
TE Austin HooperRaiders$125K51% of snaps (currently at 51%)
TE Tyler HigbeeRams$125KFive receiving yards
RB Devin SingletaryTexans
$375K50% of offensive snaps ($125K), 55% of offensive snaps ($125K), 165 rushing yards ($125K)

RB Joe MixonBengals$100KTwo touchdowns
RB D'Onta ForemanBears$100KTwo touchdowns
RB Ezekiel ElliottPatriots$425K$50K for every game played, 252 total yards in Week 18 for $375K
RB Austin EkelerChargers$100K110 rushing or receiving yards
DE Tyquan LewisColts
$150K
1.0 sacks
DE Clelin Ferrell49ers$350K50% of snaps to earn $250K (currently at 45%), 1.5 sacks to earn $100K
OLB Leonard FloydBills$2M1.5 sacks
OLB Bud DupreeFalcons$2M1.5 sacks ($1M), 70% of 2023 snaps ($1M)

DE Calais CampbellFalcons$500K60% of defensive snaps (currently at 60%)
OLB Preston SmithPackers$1M2 sacks

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Ravens

$750K

0.5 sack

YES

OLB Arden Key

Titans

$500K

2 sacks


DT Chris JonesChiefs$1.25 millionOne sack
S Jordan PoyerBills$250K90% of snaps (currently at 90%)

Plenty is on the line this weekend for these players.

  • Late in the second quarter during Baltimore's rainy matchup against Pittsburgh, Clowney got to Mason Rudolph for a sack. That sack was worth $750K, and his teammates knew it, so the Ravens defense had some fun out on the field. 