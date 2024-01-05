The Baltimore Ravens have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC end will not have to play on Wild Card Weekend. Since their seeding is secure, the Ravens are resting some of their players against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday in Week 18, rather than risk injury before the postseason begins.

For their regular season finale, several players have already been ruled out on the team's injury report that was released Thursday, and several others are listed as questionable.

It was announced earlier in the week that Lamar Jackson, the MVP favorite, will not play on Saturday. Another big name, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., will also be on the sideline for Week 18. Both Jackson and Beckham Jr. were listed as rest/coaches decision on the report.

Starting right guard Kevin Zeitler is listed as knee/quad/coaches decision. Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey is out with a calf injury, linebacker Malik Harrison is out with a groin injury and defensive back Daryl Worley has a shoulder/ankle injury and will not play.

Here is a look at the Ravens' full injury report:

So far this season, Jackson has a 67.2 completion percentage, 3,678 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 148 rushes for 821 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Beckham has 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games this season.

The Steelers are 9-7, third in the AFC North and are the No. 9 seed in the AFC. A win would certainly help Pittsburgh's chances of making the playoffs, though there is a scenario where they extend their season even with a loss. Their easiest path to the playoffs would be win combined with either a Bills or Jaguars loss.

The first time these divisional opponents met this season, the Steelers won 17-10. Pittsburgh is on a two-game win streak after losing their first three games in December.

The Ravens are 13-3 and coming off a dominant 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is on a six-game win streak, though they will look a lot different this week with some key starters out.

Baltimore currently has the second best odds to win the Super Bowl at +330, per Caesars Sportsbook, behind the NFC's San Francisco 49ers at +215.