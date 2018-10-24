Week 8 NFL injuries: Texans rule seven players out vs. Dolphins, Packers getting healthy at receiver

The Texans have listed seven players as "Out" for their Thursday night matchup with the Dolphins, including one of their key receivers. On the other side, Ryan Tannehill remains sidelined with a shoulder issue, which will allow Brock Osweiler to make a third-straight start.

We'll break down the injuries you need to know about for Thursday below before digging in to each team playing on Sunday's initial injury report for Week 8. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Dolphins at Texans (-7.5)

The Dolphins will keep starting Brock Osweiler at quarterback in Week 8 with Tannehill remaining sidelined, but now he'll be without a key target in Stills, who was ruled out of this matchup early in the week. Danny Amendola will likely be a target monster in this matchup after catching 14 of his 18 targets in two games with Osweiler as the starter.

The Texans ruled out seven players heading into the Thursday night matchup, with Coutee being the most consequential for Fantasy owners. Will Fuller (hip), who was a full participant in practice all week, should see an uptick in targets with Coutee sidelined, while running back Tyler Ervin could help fill in for Coutee in the slot. DeAndre Hopkins was limited all week by a foot injury but escaped a final injury tag.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (chest) couldn't fly to Jacksonville for last week's game due to his injuries, but he practiced all week and is good to go in Week 8, as is running back Lamar Miller (chest) and defensive end J.J. Watt (knees).

Wednesday's injury reports

Eagles (-3) vs. Jaguars in London

Eagles running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) remained sidelined on Wednesday, while quarterback Carson Wentz (back) and offensive tackles Jason Peters (biceps) and Lane Johnson (ankle) were limited. Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and corner D.J. Hayden (toe) remained sidelined at Jaguars practice on Wednesday. Among the players limited to start the week were defensive end Calais Campbell, who picked up a hip injury in Week 7 to go with his ankle issue, and corner A.J. Bouye (calf).

Browns at Steelers (-8.5)

The Browns were missing Damarious Randall (groin, ankle) from Wednesday's practice after he racked up 12 total tackles in Week 7, and he was joined as a DNP by linebacker Joe Schobert (hamstring) and center J.C. Tretter (ankle), among others. Tight end David Njoku (knee) was the one Cleveland player limited to start the week. Tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) was the only injury-related DNP to start the week for the Steelers, while safety Morgan Burnett, who hasn't played since Week 2 due to a groin injury, practiced in full.

Broncos at Chiefs (-10)

Broncos running back Royce Freeman missed the first practice of the week as he battles an ankle injury. If he's unable to play here, the rushing load would fall on Philip Lindsay and Devontae Booker. Tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist) and safety Darian Stewart (neck) were also DNPs on Wednesday. The Chiefs only had three players who didn't practice in full on Wednesday, but all three are key starters who missed last week's game: safety Eric Berry (heel), linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and center Mitch Morse (concussion).

Jets at Bears (-7)

The Jets had seven players missing from practice due to injury to start the week, including receivers Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Robby Anderson (ankle) and corners Trumaine Johnson (quad) and Morris Claiborne (shoulder, foot). While Bilal Powell was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury, Isaiah Crowell (foot) practiced in full and should get the bulk of the carries moving forward. For the Bears, receiver Allen Robinson (groin) and linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) missed practice to start the week.

Redskins (-1) at Giants

The Giants have embraced their rebuild by making multiple trades this week, but it appears they should have most of their players who remain in town available for this game. Linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) was the only starter who missed practice on Wednesday, while struggling guard Patrick Omameh (knee) was limited.

Seahawks at Lions (-3)

Lions running back Theo Riddick (knee) remained sidelined on Wednesday after missing the team's Week 7 win, while linebacker Jarrad Davis (calf) was also a DNP. Receiver Golden Tate (ankle), defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) and corner Darius Slay (toe) were all limited to start the week, and all are worth monitoring over the next few days.

Buccaneers at Bengals (-4.5)

Running back Peyton Barber missed Bucs practice with an ankle injury sustained in Week 7. If the issue keeps him out of this matchup, it could be an opportunity for rookie Ronald Jones II to prove he's ready for more touches. Defensive linemen Gerald McCoy (calf) and Vinny Curry (ankle) also remained DNPs. The Bengals had a whopping 10 players missing from Wednesday practice due to injury issues, including receiver John Ross (groin), linebackers Vontaze Burfict (hip) and Nick Vigil (knee), and corners Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular) and Dre Kirkpatrick (Achilles).

Ravens (-1.5) at Panthers

The Ravens were missing eight players from practice on Wednesday, though only five were for injury reasons. That list includes three cornerbacks in Jimmy Smith (groin), Brandon Carr (knee) and Marlon Humphrey (thigh), so that position is a potential area of concern to watch throughout the week. Panthers receiver Torrey Smith (knee) and defensive end Mario Addison (back) missed practice due to injury, while quarterback Cam Newton was limited with a shoulder issue. Newton isn't expected to be in danger of missing this week's game.

Colts (-3) at Raiders

Receiver Ryan Grant (ankle), safety Malik Hooker (hip) and kicker Adam Vinatieri (groin) were among the six Colts players to miss the first practice of the week with injuries. Tight end Jack Doyle (hip) was able to get in a limited practice after being sidelined for most of the season, while running back Marlon Mack (ankle) was also limited.

49ers at Cardinals (PK)

Packers at Rams (-9.5)

The Packers didn't have any players missing from Wednesday's practice due to injury as the team gets healthy coming out of its bye. Nine players were listed as limited participants, including tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) and receivers Randall Cobb (hamstring), Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee). Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) practiced in full.

Saints at Vikings (PK)

The Saints were missing center Max Unger (hand) from Wednesday's practice, with left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) limited. Guard Andrus Peat (concussion) was a full participant in practice however after missing last week's game. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice, and it appears he could remain sidelined through the team's Week 10 bye. Latavius Murray should continue to serve as the team's lead back while Cook is out. Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and corner Xavier Rhodes (foot) were also DNPs on Wednesday.