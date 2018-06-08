2018 Stanley Cup Final: T.J. Oshie gives emotional interview about dad after winning Stanley Cup

For many athletes who dedicate their lives to a sport, winning a championship is about so much more than just a trophy. So often those victories are shared accomplishments -- shared with all those who made it possible, from family and loved ones to trainers and coaches and everyone in between.

That shared experience was on full display Thursday night when the Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, earning plenty of seasoned veterans their first title in the process. The most notable vet of the bunch was Alexander Ovechkin, but T.J. Oshie is another key Capitals star whose career had been full of postseason disappointment until this year.

The victory clearly meant a lot to the 31-year-old American winger.

While giving a postgame interview on the ice following Game 5 in Vegas, it became pretty clear that Oshie wanted to win one not only for himself, but also for his dad, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease. Oshie was asked about the impact that the championship will have on his family, and his response was a very emotional one.

TJ Oshie talking about his dad wrecked me pic.twitter.com/2A2hjmx8TE — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 8, 2018

TJ Oshie on celebrating this moment with his dad, who suffers from Alzheimers:



"My dad, he doesn’t remember a lot of stuff these days. He remembers enough. But I’ll tell you what, this one will stick with him forever. You can guarantee that."



Beautifully said. pic.twitter.com/ppeaTPnXCE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 8, 2018

Oshie's answer brought about some tears from the Capitals forward, and it undoubtedly brought about many more from those watching from home as well. I mean, how can you not well up a little bit from that answer?

Later on, Oshie got to raise the Cup alongside his pops, which had to be an absolutely incredible moment for his family.

Oshie and his dad, Tim. Sometimes a picture really is worth 1,000 words. pic.twitter.com/BiGQ1c0EAm — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 8, 2018

T.J. Oshie got to lift the Stanley Cup with his dad, who has Alzheimer’s. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/BxEeASlMot — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) June 8, 2018

From Ovechkin to Oshie and others who waited so long to taste glory with the Capitals organization, this Stanley Cup celebration seemed to be an extra emotional affair and one that won't be forgotten for a long time -- by Oshie's dad or anyone else.