Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby is stuck at the United States-Canada border and is unable to get through U.S. Customs due to a peculiar problem. Holtby can thank the issue on his two pet tortoises, because he does not have the permits needed to let both of the animals cross the border.

According to his wife, Brandi Holtby, the Canucks newest goaltender has improper paperwork for the pets and is holding up his travel.

"Hey Twitter, does anyone have any sweet connections with Federal Fish and Wildlife that could push some export papers along in order to get two happy tortoises across the border! We miss our boys!" Brandi Holtby wrote on social media.

She went on to explain that the two didn't realize they needed an export permit for the animals.

Braden and Brandi are of course attached to their four legged friends, named Honey and Maple, and just want them to make it to their new home in Canada with them.

Holtby recently left the Capitals in free agency to join Vancouver. Holtby signed a two-year, $8.6 million contract deal with the Canucks.

The tortoises are clearly a packaged deal on the move, but are causing problems for the goalie. They say slow and steady wins the race, but I have a feeling the Holtby's want to move this trip along as quickly as possible.