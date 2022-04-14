This is personal. During Tuesday night's game between the Wild and Oilers, Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman gestured the middle finger to Edmonton's Evander Kane, resulting in Hartman getting hit with a $4,250 fine from the league. It should be noted that Kane is not exactly the most loved player in the league, as he has been connected to a few controversies in the past.

With the being said, many are supporting Hartman flipping off Kane -- including Kane's own ex-wife, Anna Kane.

Anna, who has accused the NHL player of physical and sexual abuse and claims he has bet on NHL games, showed Hartman that she was a fan of his actions by helping him pay the fine. Anna posted on her Instagram story that she gave Hartman $200 towards the fine against her ex. The online payment said "Fine" with emojis, and her Instagram story read, "Stay blessed," with a white heart emoji.

Hartman has not posted anything regarding her payment on Instagram or Twitter.

Other fans have followed Anna's lead and are helping to pay Hartman's fine. When asked about flipping off Kane, Hartman said the fine was "well worth it."

Kane was suspended by the league for COVID-19 violations for using a fake vaccination card late last year.