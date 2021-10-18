The NHL has announced that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for 21 games without pay for using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. Under the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement, Kane's forfeited pay will go towards the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

"I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols," Kane said in a statement via the NHLPA. "I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey."

Kane won't be eligible to return to the ice before the Sharks' game on Nov. 30 against the New Jersey Devils.

"While we are encourage by Evander's commitment to moving forward, we are extremely disappointed by his disregard for the health and safety protocols put in place by the NHL and the NHLPA," the Sharks organization said in a statement.

In addition to the announced suspension, the NHL also announced that its pending investigation into allegations of domestic abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Deanna, couldn't be verified. As a result, the domestic abuse investigation is complete.

Earlier this offseason, Kane was accused of betting on NHL games by his estranged wife. However, the league found no evidence to back up that claim last month and the matter was dropped.