Flames' Gaudreau drops not-so-subtle hint: 'Would be sweet to play' for Flyers

Johnny Gaudreau is less than a year removed from signing a six-year, $40.5-million deal to stay with the Calgary Flames into the 2020s, but he said this week "it would be sweet to play" for the Philadelphia Flyers, the team he grew up cheering for.

The All-Star winger also had plenty of good words for Calgary when appearing on Philly's 94 WIP, and Flames general manager Brad Treliving downplayed on Sportsnet 960 any notion that Gaudreau's Flyers comments were concerning. The comments were, however, interesting considering that Gaudreau still has five years remaining on his deal with the Flames.

As transcribed by CBS Philly's Andrew Porter, Gaudreau's not-so-subtle hint that he'd like to play for the Flyers some day:

I've got a ton of family here, all my friends -- I actually have a wedding this week here in South Jersey. All my friends come back here, all my good friends, and kids that I've played with my whole life are from South Jersey. So, it would be sweet to play here some day. You know you never know in sports, but it's a lot of support back here in South Jersey and the Philly area.

If Gaudreau makes his way to the City of Brotherly Love sooner rather than later (and common sense says he absolutely will not), he wouldn't be without a companion from Calgary. The Flyers inked ex-Flames goalie Brian Elliott in free agency this summer.