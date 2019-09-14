Jared Spurgeon agrees to a seven-year, $53 million contract extension with Wild
Jared Spurgeon is staying in Minnesota
The Minnesota Wild are keeping defenseman Jared Spurgeon around for the near future. On Saturday, the 29-year-old signed a seven-year, $53.025 million contract extension with his current team that will start in the 2020-21. His average annual salary checks in at $7.575 million. Spurgeon would have been a free agent after the upcoming season. In the 2019-2020 season he is set to make $5.5 million.
According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, the new contract will break down as follows:
Spurgeon has been with the team since September of 2010. After being drafted by the New York Islanders in 2008 and not being able to reach a deal with the Islanders, Spurgeon continued his junior career with the Spokane Chiefs (WHL) before signing with Minnesota. New Wild general manager Bill Guerin is glad Spurgeon is sticking around for a while, and will look to build around the top-pairing defenseman.
Spurgeon played in all 82 games last year for Minnesota, with NHL career highs in goals with 14, assists with 29, and his personal best in points, with 43. In franchise history he ranks first in goals by a defenseman, third in games played and eighth in points. He has 248 points in 591 regular-season games and 17 points in Stanley Cup Playoff games.
