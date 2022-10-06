Jason Robertson isn't leaving Dallas any time soon. He signed a four-year, $31 million contract extension with the Stars, the team announced on Thursday. The four-year contract has an average annual value of $7.75 million and will run through the 2025-26 season.

"Jason is an integral part of the present and future of our team and we're thrilled to have him for the next four years," Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a press release. "Since he was drafted by our organization, he has worked tirelessly to become a better player every day. His knack for scoring goals and seeing plays develop on the ice are just some of the tremendous assets that he brings to our team. He is one of the best young players in the NHL and we look forward to seeing him continue to progress."

Robertson is coming off of a 2021-22 season in which he tallied 41 goals and 38 assists, both career-highs. His 41 goals led the Stars and were tied for 13th across the NHL. Robertson scored 13 of his goals on the power-play, which also was a team-high.

The 23-year-old star also became the 12th player in Stars history to score 40 goals in a single season and the first to achieve the feat since Tyler Seguin did it during the 2017-18 campaign. Robertson also was the youngest player in franchise history to have a 40-goal season as he did it at 22 years, 278 days old.

Robertson became the fourth-fastest player in franchise history to reach 100 points in his NHL career. Entering the 2022-23 season, he was 125 points (58 goals and 67 assists) to his credit.

The star winger was originally selected with the No. 39 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. Robertson recorded 45 points (17 goals and 28 assists) as a rookie during the 2020-21 season and was nominated for the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie.