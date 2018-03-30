LOOK: A 36-year-old accountant was perfect as Blackhawks' emergency goalie in victory over playoff-bound Jets

For the first time in 10 years, the Chicago Blackhawks will be sitting at home for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

But at least they're closing their 2017-18 season with some inspiration, forcing a 36-year-old accountant and former college goalie not to sit at home this week.

Scott Foster, the man who fits that description and, as Deadspin pointed out, happily advertises himself as such on LinkedIn, somehow made his way onto the Blackhawks' radar when Anton Forsberg missed Thursday's morning practice with an injury. And within hours, a guy whose résumé was headlined with "Senior Financial Accountant in the Greater Chicago Area" was literally in the net for the Blackhawks, defending shots from Paul Stastny and the Winnipeg Jets.

Signed to an amateur tryout (ATO) deal Thursday, Foster suited up in the NHL more than a decade after his last major hockey experience, when he went 20-22-6 during four seasons at Western Michigan University.

And yet there he was Thursday night, called into action during the third period of Chicago's game against the Jets to fill in for the injured Collin Delia, who was already technically the team's third-string net-minder behind Forsberg and Corey Crawford.

Foster finished the night with a perfect save percentage, stopping all seven shots he faced in the Blackhawks' 6-2 win, and he was every bit as "everyday man" as you would expect after his sudden NHL debut, telling reporters he planned to inform his buddies back home that he had halted 30 shots in a 1-0 shutout: