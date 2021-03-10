Players for the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings were forced to play through a malfunctioning horn in the first period of Tuesday's game. The horn, meant to signal the end of a period, kept going off once every minute during the opening portion of the game.

The malfunction naturally caused confusion among the players, with the first mid-game pause happening just after the 13-minute mark of the first period. Play was stopped as officials tried to figure out what was going on. After a brief conversation with Detroit's arena staff, they decided that the best course of action was to have players ignore it and play on.

The alternative, as MLive.com noted, was to take a 10-minute break in the action so that the issue could get fixed. As one might expect, it wasn't exactly a welcome change to the environment of the game.

Dylan Larkin, Red Wings: "I don't know what was going on there, but it was [distracting]. You take a split-second to think about it and then realize you got to keep playing. It's something I've never seen at a hockey game."

Jeff Blashill, Red Wings coach: "Crazy. I've never seen anything like that in my life. The refs made the decision to play through the horn, which probably was a good decision, otherwise we'd be stopping every 30 seconds."

Jon Cooper, Lightning coach: "I thought I was at my kid's squirt game. It was unbelievable. The first one that went off on what I thought was going to be a scoring chance on the power play."

Even if it was a malfunction on the home team's end, the horn didn't serve as any sort of home ice advantage, as Detroit went down 2-1 to Tampa Bay at the end of the opening period. While the Red Wings were able to take the lead in the second, the Lightning scored an equalizer which sent the game to overtime. Tampa Bay would go on to claim the win.