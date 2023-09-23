After the overwhelmingly positive response to their 2022-23 Reverse Retro jerseys, the Minnesota Wild have decided to make them a permanent alternate, with a few tweaks. On Saturday, the Wild introduced what they are calling their "78's" with a video on social media.

The Wild's new alternates continue what the Reverse Retro jerseys began by honoring the history of the late-1970s Minnesota North Stars. That said, the team did make some notable changes. The first of which is a darker Kelly green as the primary color, which is slightly closer to Minnesota's current primary color.

The other details added this year include a "State of Hockey" shoulder patch as well as new patches for the captains with the "C" and "A" being inside the state of Minnesota.

"Our primary home and road jerseys are as popular as ever with our fans," said John Maher, Minnesota Wild Senior Brand Advisor. "They also let us know last season that they still loved this legacy look so we decided to keep it in our mix as a new alternate jersey, with some updated 'State of Hockey' details."

The Wild announced that they would wear their new alternate jerseys 15 times throughout the 2023-24 season. The first will be on Oct. 15, when Minnesota squares off against the Columbus Blue Jackets.