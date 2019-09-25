Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews charged with disorderly conduct after incident with female security guard

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was charged with disorderly conduct over the offseason following an incident that involved him allegedly harassing a female security guard in Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to The Star, Matthews was involved in an incident in May that involved him trying to enter the car of a female security guard at 2 a.m. The complaint filed May 28 says the incident occurred outside of Matthews' condo building and Matthews, who was with a group of friends, tried to enter the security guard's locked car.

The security guard, Fayola Dozithee, exited her vehicle to figure out what was happening and confronted Matthews and his friends, who she believes were drunk at the time. According to the police report, the group told Dozithee that they wanted to see what she would do when Matthews tried to enter the car and they believed it would be funny to see how she would respond.

Dozithee told police she's a military veteran who suffers from severe PTSD and said she was disturbed by the incident and was left on edge.

One of Matthews' friends tried to intervene and persuade the security guard to let the incident go, but Dozithee told the group the incident was caught on security footage and she'd be calling the police.

As Matthews walked away from Dozithee, he allegedly dropped his pants, bent over while still wearing his underwear and squeezed his butt cheeks. The security footage captured Matthews walking to an elevator with his pants around his ankles.

Matthews has yet to issue a public response to the charges, but the Maple Leafs addressed the situation with a statement on Tuesday night.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs are aware of the complaint of disturbing the peace against forward Auston Matthews," read the Leafs' statement. "Auston is cooperating fully with relevant authorities but neither he nor the Club will comment any further."

If found guilty of the disorderly conduct charge, Matthews could face up to six months in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.