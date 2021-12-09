According to Forbes, the New York Rangers are the most valuable NHL team. In addition, the Rangers have become the first NHL team to be valued at $2 billion.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were rated as the second-most valuable team at $1.8 billion and the Montreal Canadiens came in third at $1.6 billion. According to Forbes' Mike Ozanian, the league average value for a team increased from $653 million to $865 million this year. It was also the biggest leap that team values have seen since a 50 percent increase in 2013.

Here is where the 32 teams ranked on the list:

1. New York Rangers - $2 billion

2. Toronto Maple Leafs - $1.8 billion

3. Montreal Canadiens - $1.6 billion

4. Chicago Blackhawks - $1.4 billion

5. Boston Bruins - $1.3 billion

6. Philadelphia Flyers - $1.2 billion

7. Edmonton Oilers - $1.1 billion

8. Los Angeles Kings - $1.025 billion

9. Detroit Red Wings - $990 million

10. New York Islanders - $950 million

11. Washington Capitals - $930 million

12. Pittsburgh Penguins - $900 million

13. Seattle Kraken - $875 million

14. Vancouver Canucks - $825 million

15. New Jersey Devils - $775 million

16. Dallas Stars - $720 million

17. Vegas Golden Knights - $710 million

18. Calgary Flames - $680 million

19. Minnesota Wild - $675 million

20. Tampa Bay Lightning - $650 million

21. St. Louis Blues - $640 million

22. Colorado Avalanche - $630 million

23. San Jose Sharks - $625 million

24. Anaheim Ducks - $620 million

25. Nashville Predators - $600 million

26. Winnipeg Jets - $575 million

27. Carolina Hurricanes - $550 million

28. Ottawa Senators - $525 million

29. Buffalo Sabres - $500 million

30. Columbus Blue Jackets - $475 million

31. Florida Panthers - $450 million

32. Arizona Coyotes - $400 million

No NHL franchise had a decrease in value over the past calendar year despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Edmonton Oilers saw the largest increase by doubling their value up to $1.1 billion.

The Chicago Blackhawks ($1.4 billion) and the Boston Bruins ($1.3 billion) rounded out the top five in terms of the most valuable teams on the list. Despite being an expansion franchise, the Seattle Kraken rank at No. 13 with a value of $875 million after paying an expansion fee of $650 million in order to enter the league.

Ticket sales were down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Forbes forecasts that everything else is trending in the right direction. All hockey-related revenue is expected to reach $6 billion by the 2025-26 season after dipping to $2.9 billion last season.

The Rangers have had an impressive 2021-22 season thus far as they own a 17-4-3 record and have the second-most points (37) in the Eastern Conference. New York currently trails the Washington Capitals by a single point for first place in the Metropolitan Division.