According to Forbes, the New York Rangers are the most valuable NHL team. In addition, the Rangers have become the first NHL team to be valued at $2 billion.
The Toronto Maple Leafs were rated as the second-most valuable team at $1.8 billion and the Montreal Canadiens came in third at $1.6 billion. According to Forbes' Mike Ozanian, the league average value for a team increased from $653 million to $865 million this year. It was also the biggest leap that team values have seen since a 50 percent increase in 2013.
Here is where the 32 teams ranked on the list:
1. New York Rangers - $2 billion
2. Toronto Maple Leafs - $1.8 billion
3. Montreal Canadiens - $1.6 billion
4. Chicago Blackhawks - $1.4 billion
5. Boston Bruins - $1.3 billion
6. Philadelphia Flyers - $1.2 billion
7. Edmonton Oilers - $1.1 billion
8. Los Angeles Kings - $1.025 billion
9. Detroit Red Wings - $990 million
10. New York Islanders - $950 million
11. Washington Capitals - $930 million
12. Pittsburgh Penguins - $900 million
13. Seattle Kraken - $875 million
14. Vancouver Canucks - $825 million
15. New Jersey Devils - $775 million
16. Dallas Stars - $720 million
17. Vegas Golden Knights - $710 million
18. Calgary Flames - $680 million
19. Minnesota Wild - $675 million
20. Tampa Bay Lightning - $650 million
21. St. Louis Blues - $640 million
22. Colorado Avalanche - $630 million
23. San Jose Sharks - $625 million
24. Anaheim Ducks - $620 million
25. Nashville Predators - $600 million
26. Winnipeg Jets - $575 million
27. Carolina Hurricanes - $550 million
28. Ottawa Senators - $525 million
29. Buffalo Sabres - $500 million
30. Columbus Blue Jackets - $475 million
31. Florida Panthers - $450 million
32. Arizona Coyotes - $400 million
No NHL franchise had a decrease in value over the past calendar year despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Edmonton Oilers saw the largest increase by doubling their value up to $1.1 billion.
The Chicago Blackhawks ($1.4 billion) and the Boston Bruins ($1.3 billion) rounded out the top five in terms of the most valuable teams on the list. Despite being an expansion franchise, the Seattle Kraken rank at No. 13 with a value of $875 million after paying an expansion fee of $650 million in order to enter the league.
Ticket sales were down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Forbes forecasts that everything else is trending in the right direction. All hockey-related revenue is expected to reach $6 billion by the 2025-26 season after dipping to $2.9 billion last season.
The Rangers have had an impressive 2021-22 season thus far as they own a 17-4-3 record and have the second-most points (37) in the Eastern Conference. New York currently trails the Washington Capitals by a single point for first place in the Metropolitan Division.