NHL Draft 2018: Hurricanes, Coyotes unveil new alternate third jerseys with ties to past
After a year of no NHL alternate jerseys, teams are beginning to unveil new thirds
When Adidas took over as the NHL's jersey outfitter prior to last season, the brand announced that there would be no third (or alternate) jerseys in their first year of the new partnership. With that first season now behind us, the Adidas thirds are starting to roll in.
A number of teams unveiled their new alternates at the 2018 NHL Draft on Friday in Dallas.
Here's a look at some of the new looks that we'll see across the league next season.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Canes were the first team to unveil a new jersey on Friday, and they're bringing back black thirds next season. These ones are a little different than their previous renditions, most notably with the logo. The team has a new secondary logo that will be featured on the chest of the jersey, and it brings double the flags!
My thoughts: Although quite dark, the uniform itself is pretty solid. I like the striping and the mix of black, red and gray. There's potential here, but that logo....man, it stinks. It looks like a crappy logo you'd find in the Create-A-Team feature of an NHL video game, and it brings the rest of the jersey down.
Arizona Coyotes
As expected, the Coyotes decided to bring back their throwback Kachina jerseys as thirds for this season. The uniform was the team's original look when they relocated to the desert in 1996 and they wore them up until 2003. They haven't been worn regularly since then, but the Yotes plan on wearing them for all 13 Saturday home games this season.
My thoughts: Probably in the "so bad they're actually good" category and definitely a nostalgia play, but still...hell yes.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 NHL Draft: Rumors, trade tracker
All the latest news, notes and speculation surrounding potential veteran trades and draft-day...
-
2018 NHL Draft tracker: Follow the picks
We're tracking every pick in Friday's first round of the NHL Entry Draft
-
NHL Draft: Canes take Svechnikov No. 2
North America's top-ranked skater is headed to Carolina as the new face of a rebuilding of...
-
Sabres take Rasmus Dahlin first overall
Dahlin is the best defensive prospect the NHL has seen in years, and could be an early con...
-
Caps deal Grubauer, Orpik to Avs
The deal is a big one for Washington so it can free up money to use this summer
-
How to watch the 2018 NHL Draft
Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2018 NHL Draft in Dallas