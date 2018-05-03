NHL Playoffs 2018: Capitals’ Tom Wilson suspended 3 games for breaking jaw of Zach Aston-Reese
Zach Aston-Reese's jaw was broken as a result of a brutal hit thrown by Wilson on Tuesday
Tom Wilson will be forced to sit out for the Capitals' next three playoff games thanks to a brutal hit that broke the jaw of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese on Tuesday night.
During the second period of Game 3 in Pittsburgh, Wilson, who has a long history of playing on the line between "hard" and "dirty," crushed Aston-Reese with a body check near the benches. That check left the Penguins forward with a broken jaw and concussion.
Here's a look:
In a video released by the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Wednesday, the league found that Wilson "(made) the head the main point of contact on a hit where such head contact was avoidable."
Some angles of the play suggest that the initial point of contact was the shoulder. It seems that's what officials believed as well when no penalty was called on the play.
But even if Wilson did get the shoulder first, that doesn't mean the hit is a good one. The league's Department of Player Safety looks for principal point of contact rather than first point of contact. With Aston-Reese's face taking the damage it did, it's hard to argue against the face being the principal point of contact.
And while Wilson's skates appeared to be on the ice at the point of contact, he appears to launch up rather than through while delivering it.
As a result, Wilson will sit out for three games, making him eligible to return for Game 7 -- if the series goes that far. While that's an significant pushishment -- especially in the postseason -- it has to be noted that Wilson is classified as a repeat offender by the league. The injury to Aston-Reese certainly doesn't help either.
This punishment comes after Wilson eescaped discipline for a hit to the head of Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in Game 2 of their second-round series.
