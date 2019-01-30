NHL suspends Predators' Austin Watson indefinitely for alcohol abuse

Austin Watson is dealing with off-ice issues once again in Nashville.

The Predators forward was suspended indefinitely by the NHL this week as a result of alcohol abuse. Watson was placed in Stage Two of the NHL and Players' Association's joint Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program, meaning he will be suspended without pay until he completes the program and is cleared to return to the ice.

Austin Watson has been placed in Stage 2 of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program because of alcohol abuse. He will be suspended without pay until cleared. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 29, 2019

This news comes a little over six months after Watson was arrested for domestic violence following an altercation with his girlfriend in Tennessee. He eventually pleaded no contest and was given probation. The NHL, which doesn't have a domestic violence policy, suspended Watson for 27 games before reducing that ban to 18 games. He played his first game of the season on November 15.

According to a league release, Watson is re-entering the program for "treatment related exclusively to his ongoing issues with alcohol abuse." He previously entered Stage One back in May.

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old detailed his personal battle in a social media post, saying he has struggled with alcoholism, anxiety and depression since he was 18 years old. In that same post, he attempted to provide context for his June arrest.

In that statement, posted on January 11, Watson says that he is "currently sober and committed to living a healthy lifestyle so that I can be the the father, partner, teammate and person I want to be." His girlfriend gave birth to the couple's first child in April.

The Predators also released a statement regarding Watson's suspension:

"We are grateful for the NHL and NHLPA's program and will co-operate in any way necessary as we continue to support Austin and his family as they go through this difficult time," said the team's release. "Because of the personal nature of the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program and our exclusive focus on Austin and his family's well-being, there will be no further comment on this matter."

In 34 games for the Predators this season, Watson has seven goals and 13 points.