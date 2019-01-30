NHL suspends Predators' Austin Watson indefinitely for alcohol abuse

Watson will be suspended without pay until he completes a mandated recovery program

Austin Watson is dealing with off-ice issues once again in Nashville.

The Predators forward was suspended indefinitely by the NHL this week as a result of alcohol abuse. Watson was placed in Stage Two of the NHL and Players' Association's joint Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program, meaning he will be suspended without pay until he completes the program and is cleared to return to the ice. 

This news comes a little over six months after Watson was arrested for domestic violence following an altercation with his girlfriend in Tennessee. He eventually pleaded no contest and was given probation. The NHL, which doesn't have a domestic violence policy, suspended Watson for 27 games before reducing that ban to 18 games. He played his first game of the season on November 15. 

According to a league release, Watson is re-entering the program for "treatment related exclusively to his ongoing issues with alcohol abuse." He previously entered Stage One back in May.

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old detailed his personal battle in a social media post, saying he has struggled with alcoholism, anxiety and depression since he was 18 years old. In that same post, he attempted to provide context for his June arrest.

As my 26th year comes to an end in a couple days, I’ve found myself reflecting lately. In doing so, I’ve felt a deep urge to be a bit more open. After lots of prayer and contemplation, I’ve found that there’s one thing I need to share that’s been a part of my life and anyone else’s life that’s been close with me for quite some time. With Jennifer’s permission to use the word “we” in certain places, the picture above is a note that’s been sitting in my phone for what seems like ages. It’s a condensed version of some words I’d had gone back and forth with releasing as a statement as I returned to the ice. While I won’t go into any more of my family’s and my personal life, because it still isn’t the right time for us and to not create another individual distraction in the midst of our team’s season, I found it only fair to share briefly of my story. Mental Illness runs rampant in the world today. In my experience it can often feel lonely, consuming, and at times unbearable. Please know that you are not alone. There are so many of us who seem to have the picture perfect life, no problems in the world. Yet I deal and I battle just as much as and no more than the next person. I’ve been blessed with many obstacles, traumas and hard times to overcome. Doing the next right thing doesn’t always seem easy, but it’s worth it. Perspective is everything to me, and when I look at the beautiful and downright amazing things in my life that I feel unworthy of, I realize how fortunate I am to be me. If you’re feeling alone today, you’re not. If you feel like no ones cares, I do. If there doesn’t seem to be any chance of it getting better, believe me it will. I hope I’ve helped someone today the way others who’ve shared have helped me. P.S. to the esteemed members of the local and national media, I still won’t touch on either matter past what I’ve said above at this time. Thank you for your courtesy, respect and understanding. On a lighter note I’ve also accompanied this post with Jennifer and I’s beautiful #adidas model. She puts a smile on my face every time 😊. #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #mentalillness #hope #grateful #thisisus #giveback #longwinded 🤦‍♂️

In that statement, posted on January 11, Watson says that he is "currently sober and committed to living a healthy lifestyle so that I can be the the father, partner, teammate and person I want to be." His girlfriend gave birth to the couple's first child in April.

The Predators also released a statement regarding Watson's suspension:

"We are grateful for the NHL and NHLPA's program and will co-operate in any way necessary as we continue to support Austin and his family as they go through this difficult time," said the team's release. "Because of the personal nature of the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program and our exclusive focus on Austin and his family's well-being, there will be no further comment on this matter."

In 34 games for the Predators this season, Watson has seven goals and 13 points.  

