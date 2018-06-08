Stanley Cup 2019 opening betting odds: Capitals not among early top favorites
Next year's projected champion might surprise you after this postseason
Washington Capitals fans are still going berserk after their team snapped a four-decade championship drought with Thursday night's Stanley Cup Final win, and they probably won't stop reliving the highlights anytime soon after such an improbable, anticipated title run.
While real championships mean a whole lot more than projected ones, it's probably a good thing Capitals fans have so much to be happy about entering the 2018-19 offseason. That's because at least one sportsbook has already come up with odds for next year's championship, and not only is Washington not the favorite to repeat, but the Capitals aren't even among the top five of projected Cup contenders.
It's here, again, we remind you D.C. loyalists that none of this matters -- that, in real life, your Capitals have rewritten history and now reign supreme over the NHL.
But according to Bovada, this is how the entire league stacks up in the hunt to win the 2019 Stanley Cup Final:
- Tampa Bay Lightning: 9/1
- Boston Bruins: 10/1
- Toronto Maple Leafs: 10/1
- Vegas Golden Knights: 10/1
- Winnipeg Jets: 10/1
- Nashville Predators: 11/1
- Pittsburgh Penguins: 11/1
- Washington Capitals: 14/1
- Edmonton Oilers: 18/1
- Anaheim Ducks: 22/1
- Chicago Blackhawks: 22/1
- Columbus Blue Jackets: 25/1
- Dallas Stars: 25/1
- Calgary Flames: 28/1
- Philadelphia Flyers: 28/1
- Los Angeles Kings: 30/1
- Minnesota Wild: 30/1
- San Jose Sharks: 30/1
- Colorado Avalanche: 40/1
- Florida Panthers: 40/1
- New Jersey Devils: 40/1
- St. Louis Blues: 40/1
- Montreal Canadiens: 50/1
- Carolina Hurricanes: 60/1
- New York Islanders: 60/1
- Buffalo Sabres: 66/1
- New York Rangers: 70/1
- Detroit Red Wings: 75/1
- Arizona Coyotes: 80/1
- Vancouver Canucks: 80/1
- Ottawa Senators: 100/1
