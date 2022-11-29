The Dallas Stars have signed one of their franchise players for the long haul. On Tuesday, the Stars announced that they have signed forward Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract worth $67.6 million.

The No. 49 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Hintz showed signs of promise late in the 2018-19 season, as well as in that postseason. Hintz, 26, broke out in the 2019-20 campaign and has been a mainstay at the top of the Stars' lineup ever since.

Hintz's new contract will begin at the start of the 2023-24 season. In the team's official announcement, Stars general manager Jim Nill said that Hintz has become a critical part of the team's short-term and long-term future.

"Roope is a dynamic two-way centerman who has proven to be one of the best at his position in the NHL," Nill said. "He's developed into one of our most versatile players, making an impact on special teams and at even strength, and can be counted on by our coaching staff in every situation. We are fortunate to have him in Victory Green for an additional eight years and look forward to his continued growth as a player."

For the last four seasons, Hintz has been an excellent generator of offense for the Stars, and he has been one-third of what is arguably the best line in hockey with Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski.

In 2021-22, Hintz managed to elevate his game and asserted himself as one of the top players in the NHL. Hintz scored 37 goals and added 35 assists for 72 points in 80 games.

Through 22 games this season, Hintz has tallied eight goals and 24 points for a Dallas team that sits atop the Central Division.

This past offseason, the Stars signed Robertson --another rising star -- to a four-year contract worth $7.75 million per season, but it didn't come easy. Dallas came close to starting the season without Robertson on the roster, and the team will have to go through negotiations with him again in just a few years.

When it came to Hintz, the Stars managed to avoid any kind of offseason drama, and he will remain in Dallas long-term.