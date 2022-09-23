With online sports betting now legal in over 30 states, more sports fans than ever can enjoy playing along with their favorite teams. If legal online sports betting is new in your state, you are probably seeing multiple ads promoting online sportsbook sign-up offers and online sportsbook promo codes. Before you take advantage of any of these special offers, you should be familiar with some of the most popular betting terms and styles Below we have put together a quick sports betting glossary with some of the most popular sports betting terminology so you will be able to place your first legal sports bet like a pro.

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Money line: Baseball is the main focus in the sports world right now, and the most popular way to bet on it is with a money line bet. If New York is a -250 favorite, a $250 bet can return $100 if they win. If Boston is a +260 underdog, a $100 bet could return $260.

Live betting: The best way to follow your favorite baseball team this postseason is to place a live bet. Sportsbooks update outcomes as a game unfolds, so you can place bets between innings on whether the pitcher will strike out the side or whether a certain batter will hit a home run.

Prop bet: Prop bets are popular across all the major sports because they focus on outcomes other than the final score of a game. Popular prop bets include how many catches a wide receiver will have or how many strikeouts a pitcher will throw.

Against the spread: Football is back, and knowing about spread betting is key. If New York is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Dallas, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. Dallas can cover the spread by winning outright or losing by seven or fewer.

Push: If neither team can cover a spread, the result is called a push. If Dallas closes as a three-point favorite against Cincinnati and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and all bets are returned.

Teaser: This is a special type of bet where you can adjust the point spread to lower the risk. If your two favorite teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Parlay: This is a high-risk bet where two or more sides are included in one wager and all sides must win for the bet to be a winner. However the reward can be big too, because a $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win.

Over-under: This is an easy way to wager on sports with high score totals, so it's perfect if you want to bet on basketball. Sportsbooks will predict the final total of the teams' combined points and you simply pick whether you think the final total will be over or under the sportsbook's number.

