Football season is in full swing and with U.S. sports betting legalized in more places than ever this season, more football fans are playing along with their favorite teams. If you are an avid football fan and want to get in on the action, it's as simple as placing your first wager. All it takes to take advantage of all the fun legal U.S. mobile sports betting has to offer is to know a few of the most common and user-friendly sports betting terms. Below, we've put together a quick sports betting guide so you can get in on the action and place your first bet.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Money line: Wager on baseball's final series of the season by betting on the money line. If Philadelphia is listed as the -200 favorite on the money line against Houston, you'd need to bet $200 on Philly to return $100 on that side to win. Houston as a +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Outright: This popular betting style requires you to pick one athlete to win an entire sporting event. This sports betting method is very often used for wagering on golf tournaments, car races and title fights.

Prop bet: This widely-popular betting style lets you wager on outcomes other than the final score of a game and often revolve around an individual players' performance. Common sports prop bets include how many touchdowns a running back will score or how many three-point shots a basketball player will hit.

Against the spread: The best way to play along this football season is with a spread bet. If San Francisco is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. LA can cover the spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer to cover.

Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, the result is a "tie" or push. If Philadelphia closes as a three-point favorite against Washington and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and all bets are returned.

Teaser: This is a special kind of bet that lets you adjust the points spread in football. If your two favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover. Both the risk and reward are lower.

Parlay: This betting style involves putting two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win, so the risk is higher but so is the reward. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if only three sides win, the bet is a loser.

Over-Under: Play along with your favorite basketball team by placing one of these bets. If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Milwaukee and New York is set at 200, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 200.

Futures: You aren't limited to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. The basketball season has barely begun, but you can still place a futures bet on which team will win each conference.

